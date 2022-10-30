Williams throws for 5 TDs, No. 10 USC outlasts Arizona

Associated PressOct 30, 2022, 12:43 AM EDT
Chris Coduto/Getty Images
0 Comments

TUCSON, Ariz. – Caleb Williams was without two of his top targets and it did nothing to slow him down. Same for the rest of Southern California’s talented offense.

Williams threw for a career-high 411 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 10 USC overcame injuries to several key players to outlast Arizona 45-37 on Saturday night.

“You get to spread the ball around a little bit more and the other team can’t key on on anybody,” said Williams, who completed passes to 10 different receivers. “Those guys stepped up and I just tried to put the ball where they could make catches.”

The Trojans (7-1, 5-1 Pac-12) had an extra week to shake off their first loss of the season, an emotional 43-42 setback at No. 14 Utah.

The time off wasn’t enough for several USC players to heal. Receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, left guard Andrew Vorhees and linebacker Eric Gentry were among the numerous players unable to play.

The injuries led to a few breakdowns on defense, but did little to slow the offense.

USC racked up 621 total yards and converted 11 of 17 on third down to match its best start since 2008. The Trojans have won 10 straight against Arizona.

“The number of things that didn’t go our way was a long list and I don’t know many teams that would respond like this,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said.

The Wildcats (3-5, 1-4) struggled defensively, but nearly kept up with USC offensively, finishing with 543 total yards.

Jayden de Laura threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns to Dorian Singer, the last a 5-yarder that cut USC’s lead to 45-37 with 1:26 left. USC recovered the onside kick to seal the victory.

“I thought our offense was going to do well, their offense was going to do well and we were not disappointed in that,” Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said. “We are getting better and that was a step in the right direction.”

Arizona kept it close most of the night.

Singer had a spectacular 23-yard touchdown catch from de Laura, fending off a defender to snare it one-handed, and Tyler Loop kicked two field goals.

Williams had a pair of first-half touchdown passes, but the Trojans also missed on some good scoring opportunities.

USC settled for an early field goal, had a touchdown pass called back on a holding call, which was followed by a badly missed 56-yard field goal.

More potential points were lost after reaching Arizona’s 10-yard line just before halftime. The Trojans ran up to spike the ball, but the officials started the clock before spotting it and time ran out, leaving Riley incensed.

“I probably didn’t give them a whole lot of time for an explanation and then after we talked, they admitted that they messed it up,” Riley said. “And still my question was, why wasn’t play stopped and review it?”

Williams found Tahj Washington on a 3-yard touchdown to open the third quarter, then hit him again on a 47-yard score as he was being hit to put USC up 31-16.

Arizona closed to 31-29 on de Laura’s 19-yard TD pass to Singer and Michael Wiley‘s 10-yard TD run on an option.

USC finally stretched the lead after that. Williams hit Kyle Ford on a 5-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter and Travis Dye leaped in for a 2-yard TD run to make it 45-29.

Arizona managed to pull within eight, but came up just short of the upset.

WATCHING SINGER

Singer went into Saturday’s game as Arizona’s second-leading receiver. He may be its leader in spectacular catches, like the impressive TD in the first quarter.

“There are plays he makes I don’t even know what to say about, really. They’re tremendous,” Fisch said. “One-handed catch falling backwards with his left hand – there’s some things that are just cool.”

THE TAKEAWAY

USC had a hard time shaking the Wildcats and had some breakdowns defensively with several key players out, but pulled out a tough road win to stay in the thick of the Pac-12 championship race.

Arizona was able to keep it close most of the night behind de Laura and the offense. The Wildcats’ defense, a weak spot most of the season, let the upset slip through their fingers.

UP NEXT

USC hosts California next Saturday.

Arizona plays at No. 14 Utah next Saturday.

No. 1 Georgia pulls away late, wins ‘Cocktail Party’ 42-20

Associated PressOct 30, 2022, 12:53 AM EDT
John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
0 Comments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Top-ranked Georgia expects to eventually benefit from a game like this. It might happen next year. Or maybe next week.

Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh ran for two touchdowns each, and the Bulldogs pulled away from Florida following a second-half scare to win 42-20 Saturday night in the rivalry dubbed “the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”

Next up: No. 3 Tennessee, a game that could have Southeastern Conference and College Football Playoff implications. Georgia might not have the same margin for error against the Volunteers as it enjoyed against Florida.

The defending national champion Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) looked to be in trouble when the Gators (4-4, 1-4) scored the first 17 points of the third quarter and turned a 28-3 deficit into a one-score game.

But the Dawgs answered in resounding fashion with consecutive touchdown drives to seal their 10th consecutive victory. It was Georgia’s fifth win over Florida in the last six seasons.

“I don’t enjoy losing the momentum in the game,” Dawgs coach Kirby Smart said. “I enjoy the fact that we never blinked. … There’s two things (that happen) when adversity hits: you fracture or you connect. Our team connected.”

This one was dedicated to legendary Georgia coach Vince Dooley, who died Friday at age 90.

Dooley dominated the Georgia-Florida series during his coaching career, going 17-7-1 against the Gators. The most famous victory came in 1980, when Lindsay Scott hauled in a 93-yard touchdown pass from Buck Belue in the closing minute. The improbable 26-21 triumph propelled Georgia to a perfect season and their first consensus national title.

“Such an ambassador for our program and all of college football,” Smart said. “I know if he was looking down on that one, he would have enjoyed the first half. I don’t know that he would have enjoyed the second one.”

Florida had all the momentum in the third quarter after Amari Burney forced two turnovers following Trevor Etienne‘s TD run. Burney stripped McIntosh and intercepted a pass from Stetson Bennett.

“They didn’t stop us other than that,” Bennett said. “We answered really well after the pick I threw and went right down the field. Everybody answered the call whenever they were asked.”

Georgia put the game away thanks to a few key fourth downs. Bennett connected with tight end Brock Bowers on a fourth-and-7 play to set up one touchdown in-between Florida’s two failed attempts to move the chains on fourth down.

“Yeah, it’s a turnover on downs and turnovers affect the outcome of the game,” Florida coach Billy Napier said. “No different than them turning the ball over allowed them to get us back in the game. … We had our opportunities. We can coach better. We can play better.”

Georgia played nearly flawless football down the stretch and finished with 555 yards against Florida’s beleaguered defense. Edwards had 106 yards rushing, including a 22-yard TD run that halted Florida’s comeback. McIntosh added 90 on the ground.

Bennett completed 19 of 38 passes for 316 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Bowers caught five passes for a career-high 154 yards, including a 73-yard score in which he hauled in a ball that tipped off linebacker Burney.

“Ball’s bouncing in the air and I just snatched it,” Bowers said.

Richardson threw for 271 yards and a touchdown for the Gators, who have lost 12 of their last 15 SEC games. Nearly half of Richardson’s passing yards came on plays of 78 and 41 yards.

“Whenever you have a team like that, it’s easy for them to do what they do,” Richardson said. “They have people doing their job, and it’s kind of hard to affect them and stop them.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida: Despite rallying against Georgia, the Gators have ground to make up in the SEC’s Eastern Division. Napier knows it starts on the recruiting trail.

Georgia: The Bulldogs struggled at times because of dropped passes, costly penalties and turnovers. Those are the kind of mistakes that could doom Georgia in close games with the toughest part of its schedule looming.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Georgia should retain its top spot in the next AP college football poll.

KEY INJURIES

Georgia standout linebacker Nolan Smith spent the second half in street clothes because of a shoulder injury. Freshman linebacker Darris Smith was shaken up on the second-half kickoff when Florida’s Jack Pyburn drove him to the ground. Georgia right tackle Amarius Mims was helped off the field in the fourth quarter with a left knee injury.

UP NEXT

Florida plays at Texas A&M for the second in three years. The Aggies won 41-38 in 2020.

Georgia hosts third-ranked Tennessee. The Bulldogs have won five in a row and 10 of 12 in the series.

Hyatt’s 2 TDs lead No. 3 Tennessee over No. 19 Kentucky 44-6

Associated PressOct 30, 2022, 12:50 AM EDT
Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
0 Comments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Jalin Hyatt caught five passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 3 Tennessee to a 44-6 victory over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night.

Hyatt broke the school record for touchdown receptions in a season with 14 and set up the Volunteers (8-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) for their showdown with No. 1 Georgia next Saturday. Tennessee is off to its best start since winning the national championship in 1998.

“The first day I took this job, this is what you envision,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “You’re in the nuts and bolts and continue to grow. These guys wanted to stay (during the coaching transition).

The Wildcats (5-3, 2-3) struggled in the latest edition of the border rivalry. Will Levis, projected as one of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft, was intercepted three times – including two by Doneiko Slaughter, who moved from safety to cornerback to fill a void.

“(Slaughter) trained at corner,” Heupel said. “He did a great job early on. We weren’t healthy at that position.”

“You have to have the mentality you want to be great,” Slaughter said. “I like to be more in the box (at safety), but it’ll grow on me.”

Kentucky was 1 for 6 on third down in the first half and 2 of 13 for the game. Levis was 16 for 27 for 98 yards.

“(Tennessee) beat us in virtually every area,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “When the game started getting away from us, (Levis is) forcing things. That’s the competitor in him.”

“(Tennessee’s defense was) playing some zones that ended up plugging up a lot of things,” Levis said. “Credit (Tennessee), but most of it was us shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker completed 19 of 25 passes for 245 yards and three scores. Hooker also ran for a TD.

“We’re here to accomplish the goal we set in January,” Hooker said. “We’ll take every opponent seriously. I have to lock into my assignment.”

The Vols led 27-6 at halftime. Hyatt had three receptions for 91 yards, two of them were for touchdowns.

FACTS & STATS

Tennessee S Jaylen McCollough (aggravated assault arrest) and WR Cedric Tillman (high ankle sprain) both returned to action after missing multiple games. McCollough’s attorney has filed a motion arguing self-defense. … Hooker’s 55-yard scoring pass to Hyatt early in the game was his 20th straight game with a TD pass, breaking his own school record. … Each team missed a PAT in the first half – Kentucky’s Matt Ruffolo had his kick blocked and, after a 10-yard penalty, Tennessee’s Chase McGrath was wide right. … Vols S Doneiko Slaughter got his first career interception on a tipped ball in the red zone. Levis made a TD-saving tackle 48 yards later. He got his second pick in the third quarter. … Kentucky, ranked 115th in sacks yielded in the NCAA, gave up four, including two in the first drive of the second half. … Wildcats LB DeAndre Square (ankle) was injured early, came back, but missed the entire second half. … Scoring more than 30 points in 11 straight games is a Tennessee school record.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kentucky: The Wildcats defense couldn’t slow down the Tennessee offense. Other than Georgia, there are three very winnable games left on the Kentucky schedule.

Tennessee: After beating Alabama a couple weeks ago, the Vols had little left to prove. Even so, they showed they are ready for the showdown with Georgia.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: The Wildcats are on the road at Missouri next Saturday, then finish the season at home against Vanderbilt, Georgia and Louisville.

Tennessee: The Vols have a big-time opportunity next Saturday when they travel to Athens for a shot at top-ranked Georgia, the defending national champion.