Auburn fires Bryan Harsin, who won 9 of 21 games

Associated PressOct 31, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn fired coach Bryan Harsin after less than two seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the proud program struggled to compete in the Southeastern Conference.

Harsin went 9-12 overall and 3-5 this year. Auburn has lost four straight games while struggling against Power Five opponents, including a 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Oct. 29 that proved the final straw. Auburn will owe Harsin 70% of his remaining contract – more than $15 million – and half of that must be paid within 30 days.

“President (Chris) Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program,” the school said in a brief statement announcing the move.

“Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football,” the statement said.

Auburn canceled its weekly football football news conference about 90 minutes before Harsin was scheduled to speak. The school didn’t immediately name an interim coach. The Tigers play at Mississippi State.

Harsin was hired away from Boise State in December 2020 and Auburn gave him a six-year, $31.5 million deal. He never came close to replicating his past success or making the Tigers competitive in the SEC, and he failed to keep up with rivals Georgia and Alabama on the field or on the recruiting trail.

Those results were unacceptable to a program that won a national title in 2010 and played for another in 2013, when it won the most recent of its eight SEC championships.

Auburn has lost three straight bowl games, including the Birmingham Bowl against Houston under Harsin. That was Auburn’s fifth straight loss and the Tigers dropped to 6-7, their first losing season since 2012.

The 45-year-old Harsin becomes the first Auburn coach to end his tenure with a losing record since Earl Brown went 3-22-4 from 1948-50, not counting interim coaches. He went 3-10 after winning six of his first eight games and won four times in 15 games against Power Five opponents.

The Tigers struggled throughout the season, with the normally reliable defense giving up 40-plus points three times while the offense never solved its own problems.

The heat on Harsin rose after a 41-12 loss to Penn State and didn’t cool off much after that. A listless 42-10 loss to No. 1 Georgia emphasized the talent gap facing the Tigers, who subsequently fell to Mississippi and the Razorbacks.

Harsin said after the loss in Athens that he focuses on the things under his control but added that the enjoyment of coaching “never goes away.”

Auburn is tied with Texas A&M for last in the SEC West at 1-4. Much of Jordan-Hare Stadium had emptied out by the fourth quarter against Arkansas.

“Obviously from the outcome of the game, nobody’s going to feel what we did was good enough,” Harsin said. “I think everyone is in there hurting, which we should be.”

Athletic director Allen Greene, who resigned in August with five months left on his initial five-year deal, made the out-of-the-box hire of a coach with no SEC background. Harsin had gone 69-19 in seven seasons at Boise State, his alma matter.

Harsin survived a school investigation into his program in the offseason that was initiated by then-President Jay Gogue following heavy turnover on his roster and coaching staff.

Three-year starting quarterback Bo Nix left for Oregon, where he has led the Ducks to a No. 8 ranking and 7-1 start. Defensive coordinator Derek Mason left for the same job at Oklahoma State, and Harsin fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

His first choice to replace Bobo, Austin Davis, accepted the job and then changed his mind, citing personal reasons. Auburn wound up standing by Harsin – at the time.

With all that as a backdrop, Harsin struggled to bring in top recruits. His 2023 class was ranked ahead of only Missouri and Vanderbilt in the SEC, according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

When spring opened, Harsin said he wasn’t bitter.

“I’m a guy that wants to move forward, that wants to get better, that wants to keep moving,” he said at the time.

One former player had said Harsin treated the team “like dogs,” though others rose to Harsin’s defense. The investigation ended with Gogue decrying the “wild speculation” and misinformation in the “feeding frenzy” surrounding Harsin, whose contract ran through the 2026 season. He didn’t specify the nature of that speculation.

Harsin’s tenure ended with Auburn owing another huge payout. Like his predecessor, Gus Malzahn, the amount remains the same even if Harsin accepts another job. The school paid Malzahn, now the coach at UCF, $21.5 million after his firing.

Malzahn was fired after going 6-4 in 2020, but he didn’t have a losing record in eight seasons. Gene Chizik, who won the 2010 national title, went 3-9 two years later and was fired.

One losing season – and the strong possibility of another – was all it took for Harsin to lose his job.

Jim Harbaugh expects 4 Michigan State players to be charged

Associated PressOct 31, 2022, 1:45 PM EDT

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh expects the four suspended Michigan State football players involved in roughing up two members of Michigan’s team to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

“I can’t imagine that this will not result in criminal charges,” the Michigan coach said.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said later Monday that it would be irresponsible to respond to Harbaugh’s call for criminal charges due to the ongoing investigation.

“We’re not here to make any excuses for the behaviors Saturday,” Tucker said. “They are unacceptable.”

Harbaugh said defensive back Gemon Green was punched by a Spartan in the Michigan Stadium tunnel to spark the melee shortly after the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat their in-state rival on Saturday night and teammate Ja'Den McBurrows was attacked when he tried to help.

McBurrows is seen on a video shared on social media being pushed, punched and kicked by multiple Michigan State players, who pulled him out of the tunnel and into a hallway that doesn’t lead to either locker room.

Harbaugh said both players have injuries, adding he did not know if Green, a starting cornerback for a third straight season, would be cleared to play Saturday night at Rutgers.

Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately. Tucker said the decision was made after “reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence.”

Brown, Grose and Young are seen on video getting physical with McBurrows.

“The incidents involving a small group of our players do not represent our culture,” Tucker said.

Tucker was very close to the aftermath, standing in the tunnel as Green was surrounded by police and escorted to the locker room while he shouted at Michigan State players. One social media post shows a Spartan, whose identity is not clear, appearing to swing his helmet at Green.

McBurrows and Green went up the tunnel alongside the Spartans following the game while many of Michigan’s players were waving their rivals off the field and other Wolverines were celebrating near the stadium’s student section.

“They were walking up the tunnel,” Harbaugh said when asked why Green and McBurrows were not with the rest of their teammates.

University of Michigan Deputy Police Chief Melissa Overton said Saturday night that an investigation began in partnership with Michigan State police, Michigan’s athletic department and the Wolverines’ football program.

“The investigation takes some time,” Overton said Sunday.

Tucker said the school is working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate what happened, including identifying other players who were involved in the altercations and contributing factors.

“The suspensions will allow the players to receive academic support and medical services, but they will not be able to attend any organized team activities,” said Tucker, who said the suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed.

Tucker’s head was touched in the tunnel by a fan in the stands Saturday night and the coach responded by swiping the fan’s hand away.

Michigan State President Samuel Stanley apologized for the “violent” skirmish.

“I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,” Stanley said in a statement. “On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student athletes who were injured.”

Harbaugh said Monday an apology is not enough.

The Big Ten said Sunday it is gathering information and plans to take appropriate action.

It was the second straight game at Michigan that included an altercation in the long, narrow tunnel that goes from the locker rooms to the field.

Earlier this month, Penn State coach James Franklin said a policy change was needed to provide a more orderly use of the tunnel.

Some heated words were exchanged, and Michigan players said Penn State players threw peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at them as the teams headed to the locker room at halftime of a close game the Wolverines ultimately won 41-17 on Oct. 15.

Harbaugh said Franklin acted as a “ringleader” and claimed the Nittany Lions stopped in the tunnel to prevent his team from accessing its locker room.

Michigan State suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan

Associated PressOct 31, 2022, 1:05 AM EDT

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing the game.

Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately.

“Michigan State University football core values include integrity, discipline, unselfishness, toughness and accountability,” said Tucker, who made the decision after “reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence.”

Scuffles broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7 Saturday night. Social media posts showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan’s Ja'Den McBurrows in and near a hallway that doesn’t lead to either locker room. Brown, Grose and Young are seen on video getting physical with McBurrows.

McBurrows and defensive back Gemon Green went up the tunnel, walking alongside the Spartans, after the game while much of Michigan’s team was waving them off the field after beating their in-state rivals for the first time in three years.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Saturday night that one of the players, who he did not identify, might have a broken nose. A social media post on Sunday showed a Wolverine, who appears to be Green, getting roughed up by Spartans.

Green, in another post, is surrounded by police while shouting across the tunnel at Michigan State players.

“Two of our players were assaulted,” Harbaugh said. “I saw on the one video. 10 on one. It was pretty bad. It needs to be investigated.”

University of Michigan Deputy Police Chief Melissa Overton said an investigation is underway in partnership with Michigan State police, and Michigan’s athletic department and football program.

“The investigation takes some time,” Overton said Sunday.

Tucker said the school is working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate what happened, including identifying other players who were involved in the altercations and contributing factors.

“The initial student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed,” Tucker said. “The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, personnel, and the Spartan community remain our priority. You have my promise that we are committed to fairness, transparency and accountability, and that we will continue to take appropriate action in this matter.”

Earlier in the day, Michigan State President Samuel Stanley publicly apologized for the “violent” skirmish.

“I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,” Stanley said in a statement. “On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student athletes who were injured.

“There is no provocation that could justify the behavior we are seeing on the videos. Rivalries can be intense but should never be violent.”

The Big Ten said in a statement: “The conference is currently gathering information, will thoroughly review the facts, and will take appropriate action.”

As Tucker walked off the field and entered the tunnel at some point Saturday night, a fan appeared to touch his head and the coach responded by swiping the fan’s hand away.

It was the second straight game at Michigan that included an altercation in the long, narrow tunnel that goes from the locker rooms to the field.

Earlier this month, Penn State coach James Franklin said a policy change was needed to provide a more orderly use of the tunnel.

Some heated words were exchanged, and Michigan players said Penn State players threw peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at them as the teams headed to the locker room at halftime of a close game the Wolverines ultimately won in a 41-17 rout on Oct. 15.

Harbaugh said Franklin acted as a “ringleader” and claimed the Nittany Lions stopped in the tunnel to prevent his team from accessing its locker room.