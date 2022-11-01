CFP’s first top 4: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released Tuesday night, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field.

Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU.

Tennessee is No. 1 in the CFP rankings for the first time, starting ahead of a group of teams that have become regulars at the top of the selection committee’s top 25. The Volunteers have already beaten the Crimson Tide and LSU, which was ranked 10th.

Tennessee has been one of the season’s biggest surprises, starting the season unranked in the AP poll and jumping out to an 8-0 start for the first time since the Vols won their last national title in 1998.

“We’ve tried to enjoy the journey,” second-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel told ESPN. “Three years ago, it didn’t look like this.”

The committee began its weekly in-person meetings at hotel in Grapevine, Texas, on Monday and revealed the first of six weekly rankings.

The final rankings that set the CFP field of four are set for Dec. 4. The 13-person panel is led by a first-time chairman Boo Corrigan, the athletic director of North Carolina State.

Only one team that has been No. 1 in the committee’s initial rankings has not made the playoff, but only about half the teams in first top four managed to finish there.

Oregon was eighth followed by Pac-12 rival Southern California at ninth.

The highest ranked team from outside the Power Five conferences was Tulane at No. 19. The highest ranked champion from the Group of Five conferences earns a spot in New Year’s Six bowl.

The CFP semifinals are scheduled to be played at the Fiesta and Peach Bowls on Dec. 31, with the championship game set for Jan. 9 in Inglewood, California.

ANALYSIS.

Even before the rankings were unveiled Tuesday night, it was clear which teams still have a chance to play for a national championship.

A glance at the conference standings reveals 14 contenders, all in the Power Five. Sorry, there will be no Cincinnati-style interloper from the Group of Five this season for the selection committee to consider.

A conference-by-conference assessment of who is in the race and the paths to the CFP, with AP Top 25 rankings.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Clemson (8-0, AP No. 5)

The Tigers had their streak of six straight playoff appearances snapped last year, but are well positioned to get back, with no ranked opponents left before a likely ACC title game against North Carolina.

No unbeaten Power Five champion has ever missed the playoff. A glance at the Big Ten and SEC suggests getting in as a one-loss conference champion could be dicey for the Tigers.

No. 17 North Carolina (7-1, AP No. 17)

Run the table, beating unbeaten Clemson in the ACC title game, gets the Tar Heels in the conversation, but they’ll need some upsets in other leagues to clear the way.

BIG 12

No. 7 TCU (8-0, AP No. 7)

See above, re: unbeaten Power Five champions. The Horned Frogs flirt with disaster weekly and have some defensive issues. That’s a profile the selection committee tends to look upon skeptically.

They’ll probably need to stay unbeaten to get in and it’s going to be really tough for them to stay unbeaten with the way they have been playing.

BIG TEN

Ohio State (8-0, AP No. 2) and Michigan (8-0, AP No. 4)

Both have been dominant. Neither has played a particularly strenuous schedule and that won’t change much before they meet Thanksgiving weekend. Still, either is lock by winning out.

Either would stay in the mix by being a 12-1 conference champion. And the loser of the rivalry game at 11-1 probably still holds out hope to get in.

Illinois (7-1, AP No. 14)

The Illini have a game against Michigan the week before the Wolverines play Ohio State. That means Illinois could finish 12-1 with either two victories against Michigan or one against Michigan and one against Ohio State.

It’s not likely to happen, but that would put the Illini in the playoff.

PAC-12

Oregon (7-1, AP No. 8), USC (7-1, AP No. 9) and UCLA (7-1, No. 10)

They all need to run the table to have a chance and even then that might not be enough. The Ducks will have to overcome a 49-3 loss to Georgia in their opener. The Trojans have a bad defense and won’t get much of a bump by beating Notre Dame. UCLA played one of the weakest nonconference schedules in the country.

What’s the best option for the Pac-12? The guess here is a 12-1 USC with victories against UCLA and Oregon and one-point loss to a good Utah team.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Georgia (8-0, AP No. 1) and Tennessee (8-0, AP No. 2)

The loser of Saturday’s showdown in Athens is not eliminated, especially if its the Volunteers, with a victory over Alabama already in hand.

Alabama (6-1, AP No. 6) and Mississippi (8-1, AP No. 11)

The Crimson Tide and Rebels can’t afford another loss – they play each other in two weeks – but either would breeze into the CFP by winning out.

The most SEC-centric scenario the rest of the country needs to root against is Alabama winning out, beating Georgia in the SEC championship game, and leaving the Tide and Bulldogs at 12-1 and Tennessee at 11-1 with a close loss to Georgia.

LSU (6-2, AP No. 15)

A two-loss team has never made the playoff, but the SEC champion has never missed the playoff. If the Tigers beat Alabama and avenge a loss to Tennessee on the way to a conference title they could break precedent.

Spartans star Windmon among 4 more suspended in tunnel melee

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – One of the Big Ten’s top defensive players and three other Michigan State football players were suspended Tuesday for their roles in the melee in the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller and coach Mel Tucker announced the latest suspensions in a statement, bringing the total number of suspended players to eight.

The players suspended Tuesday were defensive end-linebacker Jacoby Windmon, cornerbacks Malcolm Jones and Justin White and defensive end Brandon Wright.

Haller and Tucker said the disciplinary action was taken as the school continues to review electronic evidence of the postgame events Saturday night in the long and narrow tunnel leading from the field to the home and visitor locker rooms.

Windmon, who joined the Spartans this season after playing the previous three at UNLV, leads the Big Ten with 10 1/2 tackles for loss and is tied for second with 5 1/2 sacks. His five forced fumbles are most in the nation.

Windmon started six games at defensive end and the last two at linebacker. He has been named conference defensive player of the week three times.

Michigan State on Sunday announced the suspensions of linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump.

The Spartans play at No. 14 Illinois this Saturday.

Scuffles broke out in the tunnel after the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said defensive back Gemon Green was punched by a Spartans player in the tunnel to spark the fracas and that teammate Ja'Den McBurrows was attacked when he tried to help.

McBurrows is seen on a video shared on social media being pushed, punched and kicked by multiple Michigan State players, who pulled him out of the tunnel and into a hallway that doesn’t lead to either locker room.

Harbaugh said both players have injuries, adding he did not know if Green, a starting cornerback for a third straight season, would be cleared to play Saturday night at Rutgers.

Brown, Grose and Young are seen on video getting physical with McBurrows. Windmon is seen on video being involved in the altercation with Green.

McBurrows and Green went up the tunnel, walking alongside the Spartans, after the game while much of Michigan’s team was waving them off the field after beating its in-state rival for the first time in three years.

“We are transparently working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor,” the MSU statement said. “We will continue to take appropriate action in this matter as we learn more. The student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed.”

It was the second straight game at Michigan that included an altercation in the tunnel. Michigan players said Penn State players threw peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at them as the teams headed to the locker room at halftime of a close game the Wolverines ultimately won in a 41-17 rout on Oct. 15.

Fired Auburn coach Bryan Harsin ‘incredibly disappointed’

AUBURN, Ala. — Former Auburn coach Bryan Harsin released a statement a day after getting fired amid his second season expressing disappointment while praising the team for staying together “in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise.”

Auburn President Chris Roberts fired Harsin after a tenure in which he went 9-12, struggled against Power Five competition – going 4-11 – and faced a university probe into his program after his debut season.

“I am incredibly disappointed that I won’t get to lead the Auburn football program and these players into the future,” Harsin said in his statement. “I poured my heart and soul into this program and team.

“We stood together in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise. Through my entire time at Auburn we did things the right way, which is not always the easy way.”

Running backs coach Carnell Williams will serve as interim coach for the Tigers, who visit Mississippi State. New athletic director John Cohen, whose hiring away from Mississippi State was announced hours after Harsin’s firing, will be searching for a replacement coach.

Harsin will receive a buyout of about $15.5 million from his 6-year, $31.5 million deal.

Harsin said Auburn’s resources and fan base give the Tigers “the potential to be a championship program once again.”

“Like any coach with the benefit of hindsight, there are things that could have been done differently,” Harsin said. “I don’t pretend to be perfect but I am certain I will be better moving forward because of this experience.”

Former athletic director Allen Greene hired Harsin away from Boise State despite his lack of Southeastern Conference experience.

Five players have recently announced intentions to enter the transfer portal, though reserve wide receiver Ze'vian Capers was the first after Harsin’s firing. Auburn has lost its last four games.