Fired Auburn coach Bryan Harsin ‘incredibly disappointed’

Associated PressNov 1, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT
Jake Crandall/USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

AUBURN, Ala. — Former Auburn coach Bryan Harsin released a statement a day after getting fired amid his second season expressing disappointment while praising the team for staying together “in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise.”

Auburn President Chris Roberts fired Harsin after a tenure in which he went 9-12, struggled against Power Five competition – going 4-11 – and faced a university probe into his program after his debut season.

“I am incredibly disappointed that I won’t get to lead the Auburn football program and these players into the future,” Harsin said in his statement. “I poured my heart and soul into this program and team.

“We stood together in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise. Through my entire time at Auburn we did things the right way, which is not always the easy way.”

Running backs coach Carnell Williams will serve as interim coach for the Tigers, who visit Mississippi State. New athletic director John Cohen, whose hiring away from Mississippi State was announced hours after Harsin’s firing, will be searching for a replacement coach.

Harsin will receive a buyout of about $15.5 million from his 6-year, $31.5 million deal.

Harsin said Auburn’s resources and fan base give the Tigers “the potential to be a championship program once again.”

“Like any coach with the benefit of hindsight, there are things that could have been done differently,” Harsin said. “I don’t pretend to be perfect but I am certain I will be better moving forward because of this experience.”

Former athletic director Allen Greene hired Harsin away from Boise State despite his lack of Southeastern Conference experience.

Five players have recently announced intentions to enter the transfer portal, though reserve wide receiver Ze'vian Capers was the first after Harsin’s firing. Auburn has lost its last four games.

Nebraska QB Casey Thompson day-to-day for game vs Minnesota

Associated PressNov 1, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is listed as day-to-day for the game against Minnesota because of an arm injury that knocked him out of last week’s game.

Interim coach Mickey Joseph said Thompson was held out of practice and backups Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers split snaps evenly with the No. 1 offense.

Thompson, the Texas transfer who has started every game for the Huskers (3-5, 2-3 Big Ten), was hurt in the second quarter while throwing an interception. He got hit on the elbow on his right (throwing) arm, causing numbness in his hand.

Smothers played the rest of the first half and Purdy took over at the start of the second. The Cornhuskers, who lost 26-9, managed only 29 yards after halftime.

Smothers is considered the better runner and Purdy the better passer. Smothers’ only start was last year in a 28-21 loss at Iowa. Purdy is in his first year at Nebraska after transferring from Florida State.

Joseph said he went with Purdy in the second half because he thought the Huskers, down double digits, would need to pass more. The Huskers had only 20 offensive plays in the second half and passed on eight, with Purdy completing three for 15 yards and throwing an ill-advised interception.

“He plays nervous sometimes and I just want him to breathe and calm down because (then) he plays better,” Joseph said. “He’s got to have more poise behind the center when he goes in a game. He wants to make a play so bad that he makes a bad play. We’ve got to do a better job as coaches to get him ready.”

Heading into CFP rankings, 14 teams with championship hopes

Associated PressNov 1, 2022, 9:56 AM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

Even before the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are unveiled, it is clear which teams still have a chance to play for a national championship.

A glance at the conference standings reveals 14 contenders, all in the Power Five. Sorry, there will be no Cincinnati-style interloper from the Group of Five this season for the selection committee to consider.

A conference-by-conference assessment of who is in the race and the paths to the CFP, with AP Top 25 rankings.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

No. 5 Clemson (8-0)

The Tigers had their streak of six straight playoff appearances snapped last year, but are well positioned to get back, with no ranked opponents left before a likely ACC title game against North Carolina.

No unbeaten Power Five champion has ever missed the playoff. A glance at the Big Ten and SEC suggests getting in as a one-loss conference champion could be dicey for the Tigers.

No. 17 North Carolina (7-1)

Run the table, beating unbeaten Clemson in the ACC title game, gets the Tar Heels in the conversation, but they’ll need some upsets in other leagues to clear the way.

BIG 12

No. 7 TCU (8-0)

See above, re: unbeaten Power Five champions. The Horned Frogs flirt with disaster weekly and have some defensive issues. That’s a profile the selection committee tends to look upon skeptically.

They’ll probably need to stay unbeaten to get in and it’s going to be really tough for them to stay unbeaten with the way they have been playing.

BIG TEN

No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) and No. 4 Michigan (8-0)

Both have been dominant. Neither has played a particularly strenuous schedule and that won’t change much before they meet Thanksgiving weekend. Still, either is lock by winning out.

Either would stay in the mix by being a 12-1 conference champion. And the loser of the rivalry game at 11-1 probably still holds out hope to get in.

No. 14 Illinois (7-1)

The Illini have a game against Michigan the week before the Wolverines play Ohio State. That means Illinois could finish 12-1 with either two victories against Michigan or one against Michigan and one against Ohio State.

It’s not likely to happen, but that would put the Illini in the playoff.

PAC-12

No. 8 Oregon (7-1), No. 9 USC (7-1) and No. 10 UCLA (7-1)

They all need to run the table to have a chance and even then that might not be enough. The Ducks will have to overcome a 49-3 loss to Georgia in their opener. The Trojans have a a bad defense and won’t going to get much of a bump by beating Notre Dame. UCLA played one of the weakest nonconference schedules in the country.

What’s the best option for the Pac-12? The guess here is a 12-1 USC with victories against UCLA and Oregon and one-point loss to a good Utah team.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 Georgia (8-0) and No. 2 Tennessee (8-0)

The loser of Saturday’s showdown in Athens is not eliminated, especially if its the Volunteers, with a victory over Alabama already in hand.

No. 6 Alabama (6-1) and No. 11 Mississippi (8-1)

The Crimson Tide and Rebels can’t afford another loss – they play each other in two weeks – but either would breeze into the CFP by winning out.

The most SEC-centric scenario the rest of the country needs to root against is Alabama winning out, beating Georgia in the SEC championship game, and leaving the Tide and Bulldogs at 12-1 and Tennessee at 11-1 with a close loss to Georgia.

No. 15 LSU (6-2)

A two-loss team has never made the playoff, but the SEC champion has never missed the playoff. If the Tigers beat Alabama and avenge a loss to Tennessee on the way to a conference title they could break precedent.