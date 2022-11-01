Heading into CFP rankings, 14 teams with championship hopes

Nov 1, 2022
Even before the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are unveiled, it is clear which teams still have a chance to play for a national championship.

A glance at the conference standings reveals 14 contenders, all in the Power Five. Sorry, there will be no Cincinnati-style interloper from the Group of Five this season for the selection committee to consider.

A conference-by-conference assessment of who is in the race and the paths to the CFP, with AP Top 25 rankings.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

No. 5 Clemson (8-0)

The Tigers had their streak of six straight playoff appearances snapped last year, but are well positioned to get back, with no ranked opponents left before a likely ACC title game against North Carolina.

No unbeaten Power Five champion has ever missed the playoff. A glance at the Big Ten and SEC suggests getting in as a one-loss conference champion could be dicey for the Tigers.

No. 17 North Carolina (7-1)

Run the table, beating unbeaten Clemson in the ACC title game, gets the Tar Heels in the conversation, but they’ll need some upsets in other leagues to clear the way.

BIG 12

No. 7 TCU (8-0)

See above, re: unbeaten Power Five champions. The Horned Frogs flirt with disaster weekly and have some defensive issues. That’s a profile the selection committee tends to look upon skeptically.

They’ll probably need to stay unbeaten to get in and it’s going to be really tough for them to stay unbeaten with the way they have been playing.

BIG TEN

No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) and No. 4 Michigan (8-0)

Both have been dominant. Neither has played a particularly strenuous schedule and that won’t change much before they meet Thanksgiving weekend. Still, either is lock by winning out.

Either would stay in the mix by being a 12-1 conference champion. And the loser of the rivalry game at 11-1 probably still holds out hope to get in.

No. 14 Illinois (7-1)

The Illini have a game against Michigan the week before the Wolverines play Ohio State. That means Illinois could finish 12-1 with either two victories against Michigan or one against Michigan and one against Ohio State.

It’s not likely to happen, but that would put the Illini in the playoff.

PAC-12

No. 8 Oregon (7-1), No. 9 USC (7-1) and No. 10 UCLA (7-1)

They all need to run the table to have a chance and even then that might not be enough. The Ducks will have to overcome a 49-3 loss to Georgia in their opener. The Trojans have a a bad defense and won’t going to get much of a bump by beating Notre Dame. UCLA played one of the weakest nonconference schedules in the country.

What’s the best option for the Pac-12? The guess here is a 12-1 USC with victories against UCLA and Oregon and one-point loss to a good Utah team.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 Georgia (8-0) and No. 2 Tennessee (8-0)

The loser of Saturday’s showdown in Athens is not eliminated, especially if its the Volunteers, with a victory over Alabama already in hand.

No. 6 Alabama (6-1) and No. 11 Mississippi (8-1)

The Crimson Tide and Rebels can’t afford another loss – they play each other in two weeks – but either would breeze into the CFP by winning out.

The most SEC-centric scenario the rest of the country needs to root against is Alabama winning out, beating Georgia in the SEC championship game, and leaving the Tide and Bulldogs at 12-1 and Tennessee at 11-1 with a close loss to Georgia.

No. 15 LSU (6-2)

A two-loss team has never made the playoff, but the SEC champion has never missed the playoff. If the Tigers beat Alabama and avenge a loss to Tennessee on the way to a conference title they could break precedent.

Auburn hires ex-Mississippi State athletic director Cohen

Oct 31, 2022
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn named former Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen to the same position on Monday, charging him with hiring a new football coach.

The school announced Cohen’s hire about six hours after saying that President Chris Roberts had fired second-year Tigers coach Bryan Harsin.

Cohen had been athletic director at Mississippi State since November 2016 after a long career as a baseball coach. He hired Joe Moorhead for a short-lived stint as the Bulldogs coach and then replaced him with Mike Leach.

The Tigers and Mississippi State play Saturday in Starkville.

“John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” Roberts said. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves.

“John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”

Cohen, who played baseball for Mississippi State, was a two-time SEC coach of the year.

“Auburn is an incredibly special place as is demonstrated by the hall of fame coaches and athletes that have been a part of its storied history,” Cohen said. “I understand the traditions and values at Auburn and look forward to continuing those traditions. I’m humbled and honored to be joining the Auburn family.”

Cohen elevated Rich McGlynn, who had served as interim AD, to deputy athletics director.

Cohen is serving a four-year term on the 10-member NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

No. 17 North Carolina loses 3 starters for season to injury

Oct 31, 2022
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina has lost three starters to season-ending injuries following 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ weekend win against Pittsburgh.

The school said Monday that Noah Taylor and Desmond Evans from the defensive front, along with running back Caleb Hood, will miss the rest of the season.

Taylor, a graduate transfer from Virginia, had started all eight games and has 3 1/2 sacks as a pass-rushing end. He left Saturday’s win after falling to the ground on a rush and grabbing his right knee.

Evans had started seven games. Hood had started four games and had secured a growing backfield role in wins at Miami and Duke. Both players are out with upper-body injuries, though the school didn’t specify further.

The Tar Heels (7-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) are leading the league’s Coastal Division race for a spot in the ACC championship game. They visit Virginia on Saturday.