No. 1 Georgia loses Smith as D braces for No. 2 Tennessee

Associated PressNov 2, 2022, 12:45 PM EDT
Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Michigan
Getty Images
0 Comments

Just in time for its biggest test of the season against No. 2 Tennessee’s top-ranked offense, top-ranked Georgia’s defense has lost outside linebacker Nolan Smith to a season-ending injury.

Smith, who leads Georgia with three sacks and is fifth with 18 tackles, suffered a torn right pectoral muscle in last week’s 42-20 win over Florida. Georgia announced Tuesday that Smith, a senior, will have surgery on Thursday and is expected to make a full recovery.

Smith was one of only three returning starters from the 2021 defense that led Georgia to its first national championship since 1980. Despite having eight players from the defense selected in this year’s draft, including five in the first round, Georgia (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 3 College Football Playoff) is second in the nation with its average of 10.50 points allowed.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after Tuesday’s practice Smith “has great energy right now” and has continued to lead.

“I talked to him and asked to help left spirits and push,” Smart said. “That has been his role when he is practicing, so I don’t want him to change now that he is not. He is out there flying around and helping us out. It is great to have him take that on. Not all kids do that. Sometimes you get dejected or down in the dumps. He is not like that.”

Saturday’s matchup provides the opportunity for Georgia to prove it again has a championship-caliber defense. Tennessee (8-0, 4-0, No. 1 CFP), tied with Ohio State for No. 2 in the AP poll, leads the nation with its average of 49.4 points per game.

Senior Robert Beal and sophomore Chaz Chambliss, who already have played significant roles, played more snaps after Smith’s injury last week.

Chambliss said the expectation is to regroup after losing Smith to the injury just as the defense reloaded after losing eight players in the draft.

“We didn’t drop because it’s the standard here,” Chambliss said. “The defense has a standard that we’re going to be the best of the best and it doesn’t change by who’s here or how many draft picks; it’s just the standard here to have a great defense. We practice like that every single day and that’s why we haven’t dropped off.”

The loss of Smith adds difficulty to the already daunting challenge of containing the Vols’ fast-paced attack led by quarterback Hendon Hooker. Tennessee leads the nation in total offense and ranks second in passing.

Hooker passed for three touchdowns and ran for a score in Tennessee’s 44-6 win over then-No. 19 Kentucky last week.

The win over Kentucky was the Vols’ best defensive game of the season, but the spotlight will rest on the matchup between Tennessee’s offense and Georgia’s defense.

The Bulldogs’ secondary will be challenged to contain Tennessee’s wide receivers, including Jalin Hyatt, who has set a school record with 14 TD catches, including two against Kentucky. The secondary is led by cornerback Kelee Ringo and safety Christopher Smith.

“One thing is for sure, they’re going to get to cover,” Smart said of his defensive backs. “They’re going to find out. Because there’s no hiding anybody when you play these guys.”

Cedric Tillman, the Vols’ top wide receiver last season, returned last week in a limited role after missing much of the season with a high ankle sprain. Tillman could play a bigger role against Georgia.

When asked what makes the Tennessee receivers so difficult to cover, Smart said: “Speed, space, scheme, talented arm.”

“You know, you can have the best receivers in the world, and they get open all the time, if you don’t have somebody that can get it to them — they have somebody that can protect them and get it to him,” Smart said. “They do a good job of that. Again, that’s the challenge for us this week.”

The winner of Saturday’s game will take command of the SEC Eastern Division race for a spot in the SEC championship game.

Hooker said the showdown represents “the top brand of football.”

“As you can see, they have some great coaches behind them, and they play extremely hard,” Hooker said Monday when asked about Georgia’s defense. “That’s something that you can’t teach. The effort and attitude and toughness that they bring to the game is immaculate and that’s what SEC football is about.”

B1G ’23 schedule brings challenges, quirks, unclear future

Associated PressNov 2, 2022, 12:43 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 15 Minnesota at Illinois
Getty Images
0 Comments

MINNEAPOLIS – The Big Ten’s 2023 football schedule caused a big gulp for Gophers fans when it was finally unveiled last week.

The three crossover games against East Division foes assigned to Minnesota next fall? Michigan and Michigan State at home. Ohio State on the road.

That’ll be quite the test for the Gophers, who will be replacing sixth-year starters at both quarterback (Tanner Morgan) and tailback (Mohamed Ibrahim). This could also be the last time a Big Ten team ever receives such a daunting surprise, if the conference decides to follow the trend and ditch the two-division format once UCLA and USC arrive in 2024.

In that case, the Big Ten would likely designate up to three rivals for each program out of protection for the annual grudge matches – Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, Indiana-Purdue and so on – that make up the rich history of the league.

Then teams would play the remaining opponents on an every-other-season basis to strike better competitive balance and maintain more scheduling consistency to thus avoid the post-expansion quirks like Purdue not visiting Michigan since, yes, 2011 or not playing at all since 2017. The Boilermakers, for the record, will play the Wolverines at the Big House next year.

“I think it’s less about the rivalries and more making sure that our players and our fans are able to step into every venue and able to experience the pageantry of Big Ten football and find a way to be able to put that into the schedule,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said this summer at media day. “It’s going to be complicated.

“But when you look at it from a holistic standpoint, I hope that’s the experience of our Big Ten student-athletes. Being able to play a game in Piscataway, New Jersey, and going out and able to play a regular season game in the Coliseum or the Rose Bowl and everything in between, nobody else will be able to say that.”

One of the many mantras and slogans employed by the Gophers under coach P.J. Fleck is the “one-game championship season” approach to each week, a preparatory view designed to eliminate distraction and focus on the present.

Fleck, predictably, responded with a smile but little else when the topic of future schedules – including his own team’s challenge next year – was raised at his news conference this week.

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions right now and not much certainty about what the Big Ten will look like in terms of how many teams, divisions, pods,” Fleck said. “Nobody really knows. All we have to focus on is right now. I’m glad we’re in the Big Ten. I’m glad we’re at Minnesota.”

The soon-to-expand College Football Playoff will factor into what the league decides for a future format, with the addition of more schools always possible.

The Pac-12 ditched divisions prior to this season. The Big 12 recently announced it will stick with a single group when four new schools join next year. The ACC is doing away with its divisions in 2023 as well. The SEC still has East and West divisions for 2023, but Oklahoma and Texas are on the way with no guarantee of future geographical organization.

The Big Ten created divisions – the ill-fated Leaders and Legends groupings that prioritized competitive balance over geographical proximity – in 2011 when Nebraska became the 12th member. The entrance of Maryland and Rutgers in 2014 triggered another realignment, resulting in the current East and West divisions.

Even after the ninth conference game was added to the schedules in 2016, there are four other schools that each team does not face in a given season – nowhere close to a round-robin format. The pandemic-shrunken 2020 schedule also threw a wrench into the system.

The finalization of the Big Ten’s new TV contracts were delayed by the UCLA-USC addition, too, which in turn pushed out the 2023 slate and the ultimate decision for Commissioner Kevin Warren on the fate of the divisions.

Not all the wrinkles were ironed out.

Penn State, strangely, will play its first conference game on the road for the eighth straight year and the 13th time in 14 seasons, and athletic director Patrick Kraft issued a statement about the school’s “incredibly frustrating and disappointing” feelings.

“When I arrived on campus, I shared with the conference staff my concerns and repeatedly referenced their failure to address this issue in the past. I have been in communication with Commissioner Warren and I am confident that this issue will be addressed moving forward,” said Kraft, who was hired earlier this year.

Spartans star Windmon among 4 more suspended in tunnel melee

Associated PressNov 1, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT
Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
1 Comment

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – One of the Big Ten’s top defensive players and three other Michigan State football players were suspended Tuesday for their roles in the melee in the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller and coach Mel Tucker announced the latest suspensions in a statement, bringing the total number of suspended players to eight.

The players suspended Tuesday were defensive end-linebacker Jacoby Windmon, cornerbacks Malcolm Jones and Justin White and defensive end Brandon Wright.

Haller and Tucker said the disciplinary action was taken as the school continues to review electronic evidence of the postgame events Saturday night in the long and narrow tunnel leading from the field to the home and visitor locker rooms.

Windmon, who joined the Spartans this season after playing the previous three at UNLV, leads the Big Ten with 10 1/2 tackles for loss and is tied for second with 5 1/2 sacks. His five forced fumbles are most in the nation.

Windmon started six games at defensive end and the last two at linebacker. He has been named conference defensive player of the week three times.

Michigan State on Sunday announced the suspensions of linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump.

The Spartans play at No. 14 Illinois this Saturday.

Scuffles broke out in the tunnel after the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said defensive back Gemon Green was punched by a Spartans player in the tunnel to spark the fracas and that teammate Ja'Den McBurrows was attacked when he tried to help.

McBurrows is seen on a video shared on social media being pushed, punched and kicked by multiple Michigan State players, who pulled him out of the tunnel and into a hallway that doesn’t lead to either locker room.

Harbaugh said both players have injuries, adding he did not know if Green, a starting cornerback for a third straight season, would be cleared to play Saturday night at Rutgers.

Brown, Grose and Young are seen on video getting physical with McBurrows. Windmon is seen on video being involved in the altercation with Green.

McBurrows and Green went up the tunnel, walking alongside the Spartans, after the game while much of Michigan’s team was waving them off the field after beating its in-state rival for the first time in three years.

“We are transparently working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor,” the MSU statement said. “We will continue to take appropriate action in this matter as we learn more. The student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed.”

It was the second straight game at Michigan that included an altercation in the tunnel. Michigan players said Penn State players threw peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at them as the teams headed to the locker room at halftime of a close game the Wolverines ultimately won in a 41-17 rout on Oct. 15.