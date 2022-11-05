Williams runs for 2 TDs, No. 2 Ohio St gets by Northwestern

Associated PressNov 5, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT
Ohio State v Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. – Ryan Day was more than willing to take the win and move on from this one. The way the wind was blowing and rain was falling, it was hard to blame the coach.

Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 2 Ohio State overcame the ugly weather and a stiff challenge from Northwestern to win 21-7 on Saturday.

The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) came in tied with Tennessee in the AP poll and trailing only the Volunteers in the season’s first College Football Playoff rankings. But what figured to be an easy win turned into a struggle.

The heavy rain that fell at times and gusting winds that blew passes off course all afternoon helped make it that way. Northwestern’s physical play, particularly in the early going, only added to the difficulties.

“I’ve never been around conditions like this,” Day said. “It must have been 30-mile-an-hour winds. And if you’ve ever tried to golf in 30-mile-an-hour winds, it’s hard to get off the tee, (let alone) throw a football. We saw this coming, so we had a plan. … There were times I was concerned about the snap coming back.”

The Buckeyes didn’t score until the closing minutes of the first half, when Emeka Egbuka ran it in from the 15.

Williams gave Ohio State the lead with a 27-yard touchdown in the third quarter and celebrated by making snow angels in the grass. He made it 21-7 when he scored from the 2 with about 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the game after C.J. Stroud broke a 44-yard run, and the Buckeyes came away with a tougher-than-expected win.

Stroud, the Big Ten leader in yards passing, set a career low with 76. He completed just 10 of 26 passes in his only game this year without a touchdown throw. But he ran for 79 yards, a big number particularly for a quarterback with minus-4 yards rushing coming in.

“We had to find another way to win,” Stroud said. “I’m like that every game, where I tell coach run me if he wants to, or if he doesn’t it’s up to him.”

The Buckeyes set by far a season low with 283 yards and matched one in scoring. But they made enough plays to pick up their 10th consecutive win against Northwestern and 34th in the past 35 meetings.

SLIDE CONTINUES

The Wildcats (1-8, 1-5) dropped their eighth straight, matching their worst skid since the 1998 team lost eight in a row. They are 5-17 since falling to Ohio State in the 2020 conference championship game.

“A lot of good happened today,” coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “Unfortunately, the bad is the outcome on the scoreboard. I thought our staff put together a really good plan to be prepared for the elements, and I think we pretty much executed it except for a couple plays. Those ended up being the difference in the game.”

Evan Hull ran for 122 yards and a touchdown. Brendan Sullivan threw for 79, completing 10 of 14 passes, and Northwestern remained winless since beating Nebraska in Ireland to start the season.

SLOW START

Ohio State came came in averaging 48.9 points – second only to Tennessee – and hadn’t scored fewer than 44 in a Big Ten game. But the Buckeyes had a tough time getting going.

Northwestern, which has not beaten a top-five team since knocking off No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 5 Iowa in the first two games of the 1959 season, grabbed a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter when Hull took a direct snap and scored from the 16.

Egbuka turned up the right side and scored from the 15 to tie it at 7 with 2:26 left in the half. Stroud kept that drive going with a 16-yard keeper on fourth down at the Northwestern 37.

Williams, who left last week’s game at Penn State early with an injury, gave Ohio State the lead with 8:44 left when he bounced off a pack, turned to the right and beat three or four defenders for his 27-yard TD. He put this one away with his short score run in the fourth.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Though the Buckeyes remained unbeaten, they could drop a spot or two

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio State: The Buckeyes asserted themselves more as the game wore on after getting pushed around in the first half and found a way to pull out a difficult game.

Northwestern: Though they hung in against one of the Big Ten’s powerhouses, the Wildcats continue their slide.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes have a home game against Indiana next week and visit Maryland before a showdown with No. 4 Michigan in Columbus on Nov. 26.

Northwestern: The Wildcats will try to stop their skid when they visit Minnesota.

No. 7 TCU pulls away for 9-0 in 34-24 win over Texas Tech

Associated PressNov 5, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 Texas Tech at TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas – Max Duggan and the TCU Horned Frogs are learning to play with a perfect record that makes them playoff contenders.

That’s the view of first-year coach Sonny Dykes, who watched his team pass another test Saturday.

Derius Davis returned the first punt 82 yards for a touchdown, Kendre Miller ran for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter and No. 7 TCU pulled away in a 34-24 victory over Texas Tech.

Davis caught one of Duggan’s two fourth-quarter TD passes as the Horned Frogs reached 9-0 for the first time since 2010, a 13-0 season that ended with a Rose Bowl victory and No. 2 national ranking.

The Big 12’s No. 1 offense in yards didn’t get its first touchdown until the fourth, and TCU has trailed in the second half of four of its six conference victories.

“Despite everybody in the program kind of doing everything we can do to preach the one-game-at-a-time thing, I think there are times our players start to see the enormity and gravity of things,” Dykes said. “It starts with us as a coaching staff and just making sure our guys feel free.”

The Red Raiders (4-5, 2-4) went ahead 17-13 in the third quarter on Tyler Shough‘s 33-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Sparkman, but ended up falling to 2-4 against ranked teams in coach Joey McGuire‘s first season.

“Frustrating game because we have the lead,” McGuire said. “Just got to make plays to win the game.”

The previous perfect run for TCU came in the Mountain West Conference and was before the College Football Playoff.

The nine-game winning streak is the longest since the Horned Frogs won 16 straight spanning the the 2014-15 seasons. In 2014, one-loss TCU had joined the Big 12, but was left out of the first four-team CFP.

“Our deal is let’s just try to figure out a way to win a game and then at the end of the year, we’ll sit down and see what we have to do,” Dykes said. “I think the way we’ve tried to approach this has served us well.”

Defensive standout Tyree Wilson made the first big play for Texas Tech with a fourth-down tackle for loss when TCU was driving up 7-0 after Darius’ return up the right sideline and back toward the middle.

Wilson, though, sparked the Horned Frogs’ go-ahead drive with a facemask penalty when his sack of Duggan would have put TCU in third and long.

A pass interference penalty in the end zone put the ball at the 2-yard line, and Miller extended his rushing TD streak to 10 games on the next play for a 20-17 lead.

“That was a big drive,” said McGuire, who wasn’t pleased with the calls. “Had opportunities to get off the field, could have been different going into the fourth quarter, keeping that lead and hanging on to it.”

Miller surpassed 100 yards rushing for the sixth time in seven games, finishing with a season-high 158 yards on 21 carries.

Playing without leading receiver Quentin Johnston because of an ankle injury, Duggan was 12 of 23 for 195 yards, his fewest as the starter this season. The senior didn’t throw an interception, giving him 24 TDs with just two picks this season.

The Red Raiders started 3 of 3 on fourth down, but failed on consecutive possessions in their territory after Miller’s TD, setting up Duggan’s 23-yard scoring pass to Davis and a 16-yarder to Emari Demercado.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders had one interception after entering the game with a Big 12-leading 15. While they protected the ball better, the league’s No. 1 passing offense was held under 200 yards (163) for the second week in a row after not having fewer than 299 before that.

TCU: The nine-game winning streak is the longest as a head coach for Dykes, who was facing his alma mater and the school where he was an assistant. He’s the first Big 12 coach to go this deep into his first season without losing.

TECH QBS

Freshman Behren Morton started strong for Texas Tech, going 7 of 10 with a 47-yard touchdown to Jerand Bradley. But he left in the first half with an ankle injury that’s been bothering him for a month.

Shough, the opening day starter who has missed most of the season with a shoulder injury, went 9 of 22 for 84 yards and had a short touchdown run late.

PASSING TURPIN

Davis’ fifth career punt return for a touchdown broke a tie with Dallas Cowboys return man KaVontae Turpin for the TCU record. They are tied for the school mark with six kick or punt returns for TDs.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: After playing ranked opponents six of the first nine games, the Red Raiders don’t have a team currently in the Top 25 on their remaining schedule. Kansas visits next Saturday.

TCU: The Horned Frogs play at Texas. They lost to the Longhorns for just the second time in the past eight meetings last year in Fort Worth.

Spears, Johnson lead No. 19 Tulane past Tulsa, 27-13

Associated PressNov 5, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT
Cincinnati v Tulane
TULSA, Okla. – Tyjae Spears ran for 157 yards and a touchdown and Shaadie Clayton-Johnson gained 106 to lead No. 19 Tulane to a 27-13 win over Tulsa on Saturday.

Tulane (8-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) had lost the past two meetings with Tulsa (3-6, 1-4) in overtime, but controlled this one with a dominant running game.

The Hurricane gained 357 yards on the ground, with Spears and Johnson each running the ball 14 times.

“Our offensive line did a terrific job,” Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. “Bodies on bodies is a big part of it.”

Tulsa had won seven of the first eight home games with Tulane.

Michael Pratt completed 11 of 19 passes for 125 yards for Tulane. He was victimized by a walk-off interception return for a touchdown in overtime two seasons ago.

Fritz didn’t worry about the losses in the past two years.

“Each year is different, said Fritz. “This is the 2022 Tulane Green Wave, and this is the 2022 Tulsa Golden Hurricane. We have to do a good job of flushing those down the toilet and playing and not worrying about the past successes or failures and playing the best that you can.”.

Tulsa was playing without starting quarterback Davis Brin, who has been banged up but hadn’t missed a game in the last two years. Brin had beaten Tulane the last two years.

Braylon Braxton couldn’t rally the faltering Golden Hurricane, completing 13 of 25 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said playing Tulane can be frustrating.

“Defensively, they did a good job on us,” Montgomery said. “They can really eat up the clock when they get the lead..

Tulane had taken a two-touchdown lead on Spear’s 34-yard touchdown run. Tulsa cut it to 17-10 at halftime on Braxton’s 28-yard touchdown pass to JuanCarlos Santana.

But Tulane went up 24-10 on its first possession of the second half on a 20-yarder from Pratt to Shae Wyatt, and was never threatened again.

THE TAKEAWAY

TULANE: The Green Wave took care of business after two straight rough losses to Tulsa and kept the game safely away from overtime territory.

TULSA: Held to 257 total yards in Brin’s absence against the league’s top defense, well under the 434.2 yards a game the Hurricane were averaging coming into the game.

BRIN MISSES GAME

The Green Wave benefitted from not having to face Brin, who victimized Tulane the last two years. Brin has been banged up this year. The first meaningful action of his career came against Tulane, and his 37-yard Hail Mary at the end of regulation in 2020 forced the game into overtime.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Tulane could move up a little in the polls by improving to 8-1.

GOING FOR IT

Fritz wasn’t shy about going for it on fourth down in the first half, and both gambles paid off. On 4th and 2 from its own 35 in the first quarter, the punt team was out but a quick huddle and snap gained 3 yards, leading to a field goal. The second one came on 4th and 2 at its own 42 in the second quarter. A completed pass by Pratt led to a Tulane TD and a 17-3 lead.

UP NEXT

Tulane hosts No. 25 UCF on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Tulsa has a short turnaround before visiting Memphis on Thursday.