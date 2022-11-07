Williams: Auburn T Troxell out for season with knee injury

Associated PressNov 7, 2022, 6:09 PM EST
auburn football
John Korduner/Getty Images
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn right tackle Austin Troxell is out for the season with a knee injury.

Interim coach Carnell Williams said Troxell was scheduled to have surgery on Monday for an injury sustained in Saturday’s overtime loss to Mississippi State. The sixth-year senior played in 40 games in his Auburn career.

“I have a very soft spot for guys who get injured because my career was full of them,” said Williams, a former Auburn and NFL running back. “I feel for that young man because he has given a lot to this program.

“Man, he’s an Auburn man through and through. I’m proud of that young man. I personally hurt for him. I know how he feels, but that young man, he’s going to be OK.”

Brenden Coffey is listed as the starter at right tackle for Saturday night’s game against Texas A&M.

No. 10 Alabama in unfamiliar territory — out of contention

Associated PressNov 7, 2022, 6:16 PM EST
alabama football
Carlos M. Saavedra/Getty Images
Bryce Young was 9 years old the last time Alabama played a regular-season game without national championship implications.

That was five national titles ago.

Now, thanks to two ever-so-slender defeats – by a total of four points – Young and the 10th-ranked Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) are almost certainly back in that scenario for the first time since that 2010 team went 10-3.

Downright disastrous by the stratospheric standards of Nick Saban‘s ‘Bama teams.

“I know people have kind of written us off to some degree,” Saban said on Monday. “But at the same time, I think we have a lot of pride as an organization. I think we need to focus on what it takes to win games. Play the game, win the game, prepare for the game.”

Alabama must regroup in time to visit Lane Kiffin and No. 11 Mississippi (8-1, 4-1) on Saturday.

FanDuel sportsbook has installed the Tide as 11 1/2-point favorites, but both losses have come on the road. LSU is in the driver’s seat of the SEC West with essentially a two-game lead thanks to wins over Alabama and Ole Miss.

The Tide figures to be heavily favored in its last two games. against Austin Peay and struggling rival Auburn. Now, the challenge isn’t playing with the pressure of staying in the national title hunt, it’s playing well without that prospect.

“I think it’s a challenge, but at the same time I think we’ve still got a lot to play for,” defensive end Byron Young said. “We’ve got to play for the name on the back of our jerseys. We’ve got to play for the `A’ on the front of it.

“And we’ve got to play for everybody that’s beside us because I’m gonna come in here every single day and work just like I’m going to play for a national championship next Saturday. And that’s what I expect everybody else to do.”

Alabama has played in 171 regular season games with national championship implications since 2008 and only three without, a note that was culled from the team’s game notes this week. Those three came in the 2010 season.

Alabama has posted double-digit wins every season since Saban’s 2007 debut and needs to win three of four to keep that string going, counting a bowl game.

The Tide, which lost to Georgia in the national championship game last season, returned as the favorite to win a seventh crown under Saban. Alabama, after all, had arguably the two best players in college football returning, probably for only one more season: the Heisman Trophy-winning Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Both are highly rated NFL prospects ahead of next year’s draft.

The second loss had Saban complaining about the unfairness of placing such expectations on his team “before they ever have a body of work.”

“But I think that’s kind of the nature of the beast in this day and age,” he said. “But I think being able to handle that, not putting pressure on yourself to try to live up to that expectation, sort of creates a lot of anxiety in some cases.”

Saban said he wants his players to experience joy, not relief, from winning.

“I think I’ve done a pretty average job of getting our players out of that mode,” he said.

This team never really was the consistently dominant group many expected. The offensive line has struggled at times to protect Young, and he hasn’t had go-to receivers like Jameson Williams and John Metchie III last season.

The defense has given up some big plays, including LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels‘ 25-yard touchdown run in overtime.

Alabama won squeakers against Texas and SEC West cellar dweller Texas A&M, meaning four games have gone down to the wire.

Saban was asked to evaluate the performance of the offense and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, and didn’t directly answer the latter part.

“Look, there’s things that we need to do better in every part of our organization,” he said. “I’m not going to analyze somebody publicly, good, bad or indifferent. We’re all working hard together. We’re all responsible for what we do. Do we need to play better on both sides of the ball? Absolutely.

“There’s not a coach or a player in this organization that can’t do things better to help our players have a better chance to be successful.”

USF coach Jeff Scott fired, a day after 54-28 loss to Temple

Associated PressNov 6, 2022, 9:31 PM EST
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
TAMPA Fla. — South Florida coach Jeff Scott was fired one day after his team gave up 621 yards of offense in a 54-28 loss to Temple that dropped him to 4-26 at the school.

Special teams coordinator Daniel Da Prato will be the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

“When Jeff came to Tampa in December of 2019, we had high expectations for where he could take our football program,” USF athletic director Michael Kelly said in a statement. “While he did so many things right, including rebuilding our culture, pushing forward our indoor performance facility, and engaging our community, the on-the-field results fell well below our standards.”

South Florida is 1-8 this season, 0-5 in the American Athletic Conference.

“I would like to thank our players, coaches and staff members for all their hard work during my time as the head coach at USF,” Scott said. “I will miss this team and will do anything in my power to help them in the future. I am disappointed that our hard work didn’t translate to more success on the field, but I am confident that we have set a new foundation.”

Scott joined USF after serving five years as the co-offensive coordinator at Clemson, which went 70-5 over the stretch.

Defensive coordinator Bob Shoop was also fired. Co-defensive coordinator Ernie Sims will take over for Shoop.