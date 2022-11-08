Clemson’s Swinney: If DJ can’t improve, ‘someone else’ plays

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is prepared to do what it takes to improve his struggling offense – even if that means benching starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei for more than a series or two.

Uiagalelei, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound junior, was removed from each of the past two games, the last a demoralizing 35-14 loss at No. 20 Notre Dame last week that ended the undefeated start of the 12th-ranked Tigers (8-1, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Uiagalelei will start this week at home against Louisville (6-3, 3-3), Swinney said, but if he can’t find his form from earlier this season, he won’t stay in.

“He has to play better and get back on track. That’s the reality of the situation,” Swinney said Tuesday. “We’ve watched every play with him. If you don’t play better, someone else gets a chance.”

The past two games that’s been five-star freshman backup Cade Klubnik, with mixed results.

Uiagalelei left the Syracuse game on Oct. 22 in the third quarter after three turnovers and Clemson trailing 21-10. Klubnik sparked a fourth-quarter rally and a 27-21 victory that, combined with an upcoming bye week, was the perfect way for Uiagalelei and the Tigers’ offense to refresh and regroup for the stretch run.

Instead, Clemson played its worst game of the season in all phases – it had a punt blocked for a TD, Uiagalelei and Klubnik each threw interceptions leading to scores, and the Irish ran for 271 yards.

Swinney said that’s not all on Uiagalelei, who in 2020 threw for 439 yards at Notre Dame Stadium as a freshman in his second career start.

Uiagalelei “doesn’t punt protect and he’s not asked to stop the run,” Swinney said.

Still, for the Tigers to cling to their fading College Football Playoff hopes, somebody has to play at a high level.

The offense has not lost faith in Uiagalelei, according to left tackle Jordan McFadden.

“Being around DJ for the last three years, I still don’t have any doubt in him,” he said. “I believe in him 100%. He’s a battler.”

Uiaglelei was expected to seamlessly take over in 2021 for NFL No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence and continue Clemson’s run of six straight ACC titles and CFP berths. Instead, Clemson opened 2-2 and slipped from all championship contention.

Uiagalelei committed to improving with a healthier mindset (pushing out criticisms), better technique and a slimmer body after losing 30 pounds in the offseason.

The changes seemed to work with Uiagalelei throwing 17 touchdowns against two interceptions in Clemson’s first seven wins. Then came Syracuse and he was picked twice and gave up a 90-yard fumble return TD with Clemson inside the Orange 10-yard line.

Despite Klubnik’s performance, Uiagalelei was back in charge last week. He finished 29 of 37 for 191 yards and a late touchdown pass to Joseph Ngata with Notre Dame comfortably out front. Uiagalelei also was picked for a 96-yard touchdown return.

With Clemson wanting to finish strong – and hold onto its fading CFP hopes – the offense needs to get going as it did in averaging almost 39 points a game through its first seven contests.

“We’re in a rut,” said Kyle Richardson, the tight ends coach and pass game coordinator. “And nobody’s sitting here trying to disagree with that. We’ve got to play better, we’ve got to coach better.”

No one, though, is pushing the panic button on this team or any of its players, Richardson said, including Uiagalelei.

The job this week will be once more getting Uiagalelei to play more decisively and get caught up in making the perfect read. He’s done it earlier in the season and Richardson is confident he’ll do it again.

Swinney hopes so, too.

He has faith in both Uiagalelei and Klubnik, who’s completed 9 of 20 throws with a touchdown and last week’s interception at Notre Dame.

“The only thing worse than 8-1 is 8-2,” Swinney said. “We want to get to 9-1 and be who I know we are.”

Georgia is new CFP No. 1, followed by Ohio St, Michigan, TCU

Georgia was the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU.

The Bulldogs’ rise from No. 3 was no surprise after their dominant victory against previously top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday.

Clemson, which was No. 4 in the selection committee’s first rankings last week, also lost, clearing way for changes in the top four.

Ohio State stayed at two. The Buckeyes’ Big Ten rival, Michigan moved up from five to three. TCU jumped three spots to No. 4, putting the nation’s four unbeaten teams at the top of the rankings.

Tennessee fell to No. 5 and was followed by Oregon from the Pac-12 and LSU, which jumped three spots to seventh after the Tigers knocked off Alabama.

Clemson fell to 10th and Alabama dropped from sixth to ninth after its second loss of the season.

This is the first time since the College Football Playoff rankings began in 2014 that neither Clemson nor Alabama have been ranked in the top six.

There has never been a College Football Playoff without the Tigers and the Crimson Tide, which have combined to win five of the eight CFP championships.

Huskers' Myles Farmer cited on suspicion of DUI, suspended

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska starting safety Myles Farmer has been suspended for Saturday’s game at No. 3 Michigan after being ticketed on suspicion of drunken driving last weekend.

The 21-year-old Farmer was stopped in downtown Lincoln at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a traffic violation, police said Tuesday. The officer observed signs of impairment and additional tests were conducted.

Farmer’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.123, police said. The legal limit in Nebraska is 0.08. He was cited for driving under the influence and failure to use a turn signal and was released.

“Myles, he made a mistake. He made a bad mistake and we don’t condone it,” interim coach Mickey Joseph said at his weekly news conference. “We always talk about protect the football team, and he didn’t. He will be suspended this week and we’ll re-evaluate him after this week.”

Farmer, who is from Atlanta, made a career-high 14 tackles in the Cornhuskers’ 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday, the most by a Nebraska defensive back in two years. His fourth-quarter interception at Rutgers on Oct. 7 set up the Huskers’ go-ahead touchdown in a 14-13 win.