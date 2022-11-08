Swinney: Clemson DE Thomas done for year with foot injury

Associated PressNov 8, 2022, 9:56 AM EST
Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said starting defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss the rest of the season after re-injuring his foot.

Swinney said that the 6-foot-2, 256-pound fifth-year senior will need surgery on the foot he first hurt in August at training camp.

Swinney said having surgery sooner rather than later would give Thomas a reset for whatever he chooses to do next – return for a sixth year with the Tigers or prepare for the NFL combine.

“So if he does decide to come back to Clemson, he’s ready to go for spring practice and all that,” Swinney said. “And if he does go ahead and go pro, then he’s fully ready for the combine and he’s got no limitations and all those things. But man, your heart goes out to him.”

The 12th-ranked Tigers (8-1, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) play Louisville (6-3, 3-3).

Thomas has started 19 of 49 games in his college career. He’s had 30 tackles for loss and 14 1/2 sacks.

He missed the first five games before returning against Boston College where he had two sacks in just six snaps. Thomas did not play this past week in a 35-14 loss at No. 20 Notre Dame.

No. 10 Alabama in unfamiliar territory — out of contention

Associated PressNov 7, 2022, 6:16 PM EST
alabama football
Carlos M. Saavedra/Getty Images
0 Comments

Bryce Young was 9 years old the last time Alabama played a regular-season game without national championship implications.

That was five national titles ago.

Now, thanks to two ever-so-slender defeats – by a total of four points – Young and the 10th-ranked Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) are almost certainly back in that scenario for the first time since that 2010 team went 10-3.

Downright disastrous by the stratospheric standards of Nick Saban‘s ‘Bama teams.

“I know people have kind of written us off to some degree,” Saban said on Monday. “But at the same time, I think we have a lot of pride as an organization. I think we need to focus on what it takes to win games. Play the game, win the game, prepare for the game.”

Alabama must regroup in time to visit Lane Kiffin and No. 11 Mississippi (8-1, 4-1) on Saturday.

FanDuel Sportsbook has installed the Tide as 11 1/2-point favorites, but both losses have come on the road. LSU is in the driver’s seat of the SEC West with essentially a two-game lead thanks to wins over Alabama and Ole Miss.

Rebels coach Kiffin doesn’t want to hear any of the “dynasty is over” chatter, saying that two plays are separating Alabama from coming in unbeaten and ranked 1 or 2.

“We’re talking about two plays, two teams on the road in two of the hardest environments – over 100,000 fans – to play in,” said Kiffin, a former Saban offensive coordinator at Alabama.

“This is a great team and the best coach to ever do it.”

The Tide figures to be heavily favored in its last two games. against Austin Peay and struggling rival Auburn. Now, the challenge isn’t playing with the pressure of staying in the national title hunt, it’s playing well without that prospect.

“I think it’s a challenge, but at the same time I think we’ve still got a lot to play for,” defensive end Byron Young said. “We’ve got to play for the name on the back of our jerseys. We’ve got to play for the `A’ on the front of it.

“And we’ve got to play for everybody that’s beside us because I’m gonna come in here every single day and work just like I’m going to play for a national championship next Saturday. And that’s what I expect everybody else to do.”

Alabama has played in 171 regular season games with national championship implications since 2008 and only three without, a note that was culled from the team’s game notes this week. Those three came in the 2010 season.

Alabama has posted double-digit wins every season since Saban’s 2007 debut and needs to win three of four to keep that string going, counting a bowl game.

The Tide, which lost to Georgia in the national championship game last season, returned as the favorite to win a seventh crown under Saban. Alabama, after all, had arguably the two best players in college football returning, probably for only one more season: the Heisman Trophy-winning Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Both are highly rated NFL prospects ahead of next year’s draft.

The second loss had Saban complaining about the unfairness of placing such expectations on his team “before they ever have a body of work.”

“But I think that’s kind of the nature of the beast in this day and age,” he said. “But I think being able to handle that, not putting pressure on yourself to try to live up to that expectation, sort of creates a lot of anxiety in some cases.”

Saban said he wants his players to experience joy, not relief, from winning.

“I think I’ve done a pretty average job of getting our players out of that mode,” he said.

This team never really was the consistently dominant group many expected. The offensive line has struggled at times to protect Young, and he hasn’t had go-to receivers like Jameson Williams and John Metchie III last season.

The defense has given up some big plays, including LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels‘ 25-yard touchdown run in overtime.

Alabama won squeakers against Texas and SEC West cellar dweller Texas A&M, meaning four games have gone down to the wire.

Saban was asked to evaluate the performance of the offense and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, and didn’t directly answer the latter part.

“Look, there’s things that we need to do better in every part of our organization,” he said. “I’m not going to analyze somebody publicly, good, bad or indifferent. We’re all working hard together. We’re all responsible for what we do. Do we need to play better on both sides of the ball? Absolutely.

“There’s not a coach or a player in this organization that can’t do things better to help our players have a better chance to be successful.”

Williams: Auburn T Troxell out for season with knee injury

Associated PressNov 7, 2022, 6:09 PM EST
auburn football
John Korduner/Getty Images
0 Comments

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn right tackle Austin Troxell is out for the season with a knee injury.

Interim coach Carnell Williams said Troxell was scheduled to have surgery on Monday for an injury sustained in Saturday’s overtime loss to Mississippi State. The sixth-year senior played in 40 games in his Auburn career.

“I have a very soft spot for guys who get injured because my career was full of them,” said Williams, a former Auburn and NFL running back. “I feel for that young man because he has given a lot to this program.

“Man, he’s an Auburn man through and through. I’m proud of that young man. I personally hurt for him. I know how he feels, but that young man, he’s going to be OK.”

Brenden Coffey is listed as the starter at right tackle for Saturday night’s game against Texas A&M.