Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall to miss 3-6 weeks with injury

Associated PressNov 9, 2022, 2:10 PM EST
CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will miss three to six weeks with a foot injury sustained a week ago in a win over Appalachian State.

The school announced McCall’s status. The injury’s recovery timeline means that McCall’s availability for a potential Sun Belt Conference championship game on Dec. 3 is in question.

A school spokesman said in a text to The AP that McCall will not need surgery.

The Chanticleers (8-1, 5-1) have a one-game lead in the East Division over first-year league member James Madison. Coastal Carolina would also be in line to host the game as the division winner with the best overall record.

McCall will be out for Coastal’s home game with Southern Miss. The team plays at Virginia of the Atlantic Coast Conference on Nov. 19 before closing the regular season at James Madison.

McCall is a two-time Sun Belt player of the year and is fifth in the country in passing efficiency (176.10). He set an NCAA mark in that category last season (207.65)

McCall, a 6-foot-3, fourth-year junior from Indian Trail, North Carolina, has started the past three seasons, throwing for 7,700 yards with 75 touchdowns and seven interceptions over 33 games, 31 of them starts.

New-look AAC to go without divisions with 14 teams in 2023

Associated PressNov 9, 2022, 3:10 PM EST
IRVING, Texas — The new-look American Athletic Conference will not use divisions and play an eight-game league football schedule when it expands to 14 teams next season, the league announced.

The scheduling model was approved for use the next four seasons (2023-26) by the American’s athletic directors.

The American will continue to go division-less and match the top two teams in the regular-season conference standings in its championship game.

The AAC is losing three of its current 11 members to the Big 12 next year, but adding six new schools from Conference USA.

Replacing Houston, Central Florida and Cincinnati will be UAB, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, UTSA, Rice and North Texas.

The plan calls for the 14 teams to face each other at least twice during the four-year cycle – once at home and once on the road.

The schedule also will include six annual matchups: North Texas-SMU; UAB-Memphis; Rice-UTSA; Charlotte-East Carolina; Florida Atlantic-South Florida; and Navy-Temple.

A full schedule with game dates for next season will be announced after the 2022 season.

ACC in danger of being excluded from 2nd straight playoff

Associated PressNov 9, 2022, 2:07 PM EST
ATLANTA — Clemson’s loss at Notre Dame was a severe blow to the ACC’s hopes of landing a team in the College Football Playoff.

Last weekend’s 35-14 setback at three-loss Notre Dame dropped Clemson (8-1, 6-0) from the list of the nation’s unbeaten teams. The Tigers moved from No. 5 down to a season-low No. 12 in this week’s AP Top 25.

Suddenly the ACC is in danger of being shut out of the playoff for the second straight year.

The ACC is without a top-10 team in the AP poll. Even with only three weeks remaining in the regular season, the league’s coaches believe it’s too early to count out the Tigers or other teams, including one-loss North Carolina.

“A lot of ball left and a lot of opportunity left,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “The only thing off the table for us is that we know we’re not going to be undefeated.”

The AP Top 25 has experienced some serious shuffling this season. When it comes to reviving the ACC’s sagging playoff hopes, the league needs more upsets of the current contenders for the four-team playoff.

“I think almost every year, a one-loss team makes it to the to the finals, it seems like,” N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said. “Clemson’s still a one-loss team. We’ll just have to see how it plays out. I think that these next four weeks are going to be huge in college football.”

No. 15 North Carolina (8-1, 5-0) sits atop the ACC’s Coastal Division. Clemson already has clinched the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

Swinney is using his team’s 2016 national championship season as a reminder that dour projections in early November aren’t always accurate. He said the Tigers were counted out following their first loss to an unranked Pittsburgh team in early November. Clemson then won its final five games, including playoff wins over Ohio State and Alabama.

“I’d be lying if I said we didn’t want to make it to the playoffs, but I think right now our focus is getting back on track,” Clemson left tackle Jordan McFadden said. “If we win out, I think (playoffs) will take care of themselves.”

Clemson’s loss to Notre Dame doesn’t just hurt the Tigers. The loss removes some of the glitter that would be added to North Carolina’s season if the Tar Heels reach the ACC championship game and beat the Tigers. A win over an undefeated Clemson team would have had more impact on the CFP committee than a win over a one-loss team.

North Carolina coach Mack Brown just wants his Tar Heels to take care of their business this weekend at Wake Forest. Brown said playoff projections have been different every week.

“Your four changed every week,” Brown said, adding experts keep saying “‘They’re a lock’ and then (top teams) get upset. And it happened this weekend.

“It’s just crazy to see how much difference is there. So what we’ve told our guys is just keep playing. Don’t worry about it. Don’t worry about anything except Wake Forest. And really and truly, all the other talk about College Football Playoff and championships and all those things are fun for fans, they’re fun for media. They’re only distractions for kids.”

Clemson is No. 10 in this week’s CFP ranking. North Carolina is No. 15, one spot ahead of North Carolina State (7-2, 3-2). Florida State (6-3, 4-3) is No. 23.

The ACC had a team in the first seven playoffs. Clemson made the four-team playoff in six consecutive years, winning two championships, before missing the cut last year. Florida State represented the ACC in the 2015 playoff.

Clemson wasn’t the only top-five team in the AP Top 25 to lose last week. Tennessee dropped from a tie for No. 2 to No. 5 with a loss at No. 1 Georgia. Another Southeastern Conference game with playoff implications was No. 6 Alabama’s loss at No. 15 LSU.

More upsets could open the door for Clemson or North Carolina.

“There’s just a lot of football left,” Doeren said. “And I don’t think the ACC is out of it yet. I don’t. I think there’s a lot that can happen.”