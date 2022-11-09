Improved Illinois extends contract of OC Barry Lunney Jr.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season, the school announced.
Lunney, who is earning $675,000 this year, will be paid $800,000 in 2023 and $825,000 each of the following two years.
Coach Bret Bielema in January hired Lunney away from UTSA, where he was offensive coordinator and associate head coach. Lunney previously worked on Bielema’s staff at Arkansas.
The 21st-ranked Illini (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) are averaging better than 83 yards more per game this season, the biggest improvement in the Big Ten by more than 20 yards.
Illinois features the nation’s leading rusher in Chase Brown, the No. 2 quarterback in completion percentage in Tommy DeVito, and an offensive line that is up for the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s top unit.
Illinois is in first place in the Big Ten West heading into its home game against Purdue.
“Coach Lunney has had a huge impact in his time here directing our offense,” Bielema said. “He has provided an excitement for our offensive players and coaches in the building every day since he came in. The opportunities he has provided our players through his efficient scheme has been vital for the success of our program as we set new expectations going forward.”
IRVING, Texas — The new-look American Athletic Conference will not use divisions and play an eight-game league football schedule when it expands to 14 teams next season, the league announced.
The scheduling model was approved for use the next four seasons (2023-26) by the American’s athletic directors.
The American will continue to go division-less and match the top two teams in the regular-season conference standings in its championship game.
The AAC is losing three of its current 11 members to the Big 12 next year, but adding six new schools from Conference USA.
Replacing Houston, Central Florida and Cincinnati will be UAB, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, UTSA, Rice and North Texas.
The plan calls for the 14 teams to face each other at least twice during the four-year cycle – once at home and once on the road.
The schedule also will include six annual matchups: North Texas-SMU; UAB-Memphis; Rice-UTSA; Charlotte-East Carolina; Florida Atlantic-South Florida; and Navy-Temple.
A full schedule with game dates for next season will be announced after the 2022 season.
CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will miss three to six weeks with a foot injury sustained a week ago in a win over Appalachian State.
The school announced McCall’s status. The injury’s recovery timeline means that McCall’s availability for a potential Sun Belt Conference championship game on Dec. 3 is in question.
A school spokesman said in a text to The AP that McCall will not need surgery.
The Chanticleers (8-1, 5-1) have a one-game lead in the East Division over first-year league member James Madison. Coastal Carolina would also be in line to host the game as the division winner with the best overall record.
McCall will be out for Coastal’s home game with Southern Miss. The team plays at Virginia of the Atlantic Coast Conference on Nov. 19 before closing the regular season at James Madison.
McCall is a two-time Sun Belt player of the year and is fifth in the country in passing efficiency (176.10). He set an NCAA mark in that category last season (207.65)
McCall, a 6-foot-3, fourth-year junior from Indian Trail, North Carolina, has started the past three seasons, throwing for 7,700 yards with 75 touchdowns and seven interceptions over 33 games, 31 of them starts.