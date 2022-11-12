No. 7 LSU ekes out 13-10 road win over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Josh Williams ran for 122 yards and a touchdown, Harold Perkins Jr. had four sacks and two forced fumbles and the defense for No. 7 LSU held Arkansas to 249 yards in its 13-10 win Saturday.

The Tigers (8-2, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) forced and recovered an Arkansas fumble on the Razorbacks’ final drive with 1:19 left to clinch the win.

Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) attempted to rally in the fourth quarter behind third-string quarterback Cade Fortin. He entered in the third quarter to replace an ineffective Malik Hornsby and threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Matt Landers with 13:12 left to pull Arkansas within three.

Williams had scored LSU’s only touchdown, a 1-yarder, late in the third quarter to give the Tigers a 10-point lead. LSU’s offense otherwise struggled, with only one of its 13 series yielding more than 40 yards.

Perkins, a freshman linebacker, stripped Fortin late in the game. The defense had eight tackles for loss and held Arkansas to 3.7 yards per play.

Arkansas sacked LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels seven times, limiting the SEC’s top rusher at the position to 10 yards on 19 carries. Daniels completed 8 of 15 passes for 86 yards and an interception.

The Razorbacks were without their usual starting quarterback, KJ Jefferson, announcing minutes before kickoff that Jefferson would not play due to a shoulder injury. Fortin finished 8 of 13 for 92 yards with the score and the lost fumble.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

LSU isn’t likely to jump given the margin of victory, but the Tigers won a game they couldn’t afford to lose.

THE TAKEAWAY

LSU: Looked much different Saturday than in last week’s win over Alabama. LSU’s College Football Playoff hopes may hinge on which team shows up at each game.

Arkansas: Remained a game short of bowl eligibility, dropping to .500 in Sam Pittman‘s third season. Arkansas won nine games last year.

UP NEXT

LSU: Hosts UAB on Nov. 19.

Arkansas: Hosts Ole Miss on Nov. 19 in its final home game of the season.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Peyton Henry kicked a 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left and No. 24 Washington snapped No. 6 Oregon’s eight-game winning streak with a 37-34 victory Saturday, dealing a blow to the Ducks’ chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Michael Penix Jr. threw a 62-yard scoring pass to Taj Davis to tie it at 34 with 3:07 to go after Oregon quarterback Bo Nix limped off the field on the previous series.

Nix returned after Henry’s field goal and got the Ducks (9-2, 6-1, No. 6 CFP) to the Washington 38 but the final drive fizzled with a penalty. The Huskies (8-2, 5-2, No. 25 CFP) won in Eugene for the first time since 2016.

Penix threw for 408 yards and two touchdowns as Washington stopped a 13-game losing streak against ranked Oregon teams. The last win was in 2002 when the Huskies beat No. 23 Oregon 42-12. Washington was 0-7 against the Ducks when they’re ranked in the top 10.

Nix fell after a 2-yard run on third-and-5 on the Washington 10 and he limped off the field. Cameron Lewis’ 26-yard field goal finished the drive to make it 34-27 with 3:54 left. He was replaced for a series by backup Ty Thompson.

Nix threw for 280 yards and two scores, and ran for 59 yards and another touchdown. The loss snapped a 23-game home winning streak, the third-longest streak in the nation and a win shy of the school record.

Penix went into the game as the national leader in passing yards per game with 359.1. He had a streak of eight straight games with 300 or more yards passing that just ended last week in a victory over Oregon State.

The Huskies scored on their opening series when Penix handed off to Wayne Taulapapa, who dashed 13 yards down the middle for the TD.

The Ducks settled for a 43-yard field goal from Lewis on their first drive. Henry kicked a 30-yarder to make it 10-3 early in the second quarter.

Oregon got to the 1 on the ensuing drive but the snap was fumbled and Washington recovered. The Huskies did not move the ball and instead the Ducks had good field position ahead of Nix’s 10-yard TD dash, his 14th of the season, to pull Oregon within 13-10.

After Nix hit Dont’e Thornton with a 46-yard touchdown pass on Oregon’s first drive of the second half for a 17-13 lead, Cameron Davis scored on a 3-yard run to put the Huskies back on top.

Noah Whittington’s 29-yard scoring run gave Oregon a 24-20 lead midway through the third. It was a back-and-forth duel the rest of the way.

A 76-yard touchdown pass from Penix to Ja’Lynn Polk gave the Huskies a 27-24 lead in the third quarter. Nix answered with a 67-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin.

Jeffrey Bassa’s interception of Penix at the goal line to start the fourth quarter appeared to shift the momentum to the Ducks until Nix’s untimely injury.

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington: Washington hasn’t visited Eugene since 2018, when Oregon won 30-27 in overtime. The Huskies got a boost from the full return of linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, who missed the first eight games of the season recovering from a knee injury. He saw a few snaps last weekend in the victory over Oregon States.

Oregon: Oregon missed out on going 7-0 in Pac-12 play for the first time since 2019. … The loss snapped a run that saw Oregon win 16 of the last 18 over the Huskies. In addition to snapping the overall winning streak in Eugene, the loss also snapped a school record 17 straight conference games at home.

UP NEXT

Washington: The Huskies host Colorado next Saturday.

Oregon: The Ducks host No. 13 Utah next Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Miyan Williams rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury late in the first half, C.J Stroud threw five TD passes and No. 2 Ohio State buried Indiana 56-14 on Saturday.

Williams went down awkwardly on his right ankle and had to be helped to a cart and taken to the locker room with 2:17 left in the half. That came after the Buckeyes had pushed the score to 28-7 on Williams’ 48-yard scoring run.

Williams has carried the load of the Ohio State running game the last two games with TreVeyon Williams out with injury. Ohio State hasn’t disclosed a timetable for Henderson’s return but could certainly run into some difficulty if both experienced backs are still on the shelf for the showdown with No. 3 Michigan in two weeks.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Williams’ injury didn’t immediately appear to be “something that was going to be long-term,” adding that it’s possible Henderson could be back next week.

Freshman Dallen Hayden moved up to be the No. 1 back, rushing for a career-high 102 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Xavier Johnson lined up as a back and ran for a 71-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) had piled up 377 yards by the time Williams left the game and seemed to be back on track after struggling to beat Northwestern on a windy day the previous week. They finished with 662.

Stroud, who passed for a season-low 76 yards against Northwestern, was 17 for 28 for 297 yards against the Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6), throwing two touchdown passes to tight end Cade Stover and one each to Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kamryn Babb, who is trying to comeback after missing three of his four seasons with knee injuries.

Day said it felt more like a “normal” game after struggling against Northwestern and a stiff wind last week.

“I thought we had good rhythm in the game,” he said.

Indiana’s starting quarterback Connor Bazelak, who returned after sitting out last week’s loss to Penn State with an injury, didn’t last long. After the Hoosiers went three-and-out on their first three possessions, Bazelak was benched in favor of Dexter Williams II, who threw for two touchdowns, their only scores of the day.

“I didn’t think we fit into what’s close to being acceptable,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: The Hoosiers’ disappointing season continues with another rout. Allen committed to Bazelak as the starting QB early in the week, but Williams might be his No. 1 guy now.

Ohio State: The health of the two star running backs will be the big issue going forward as the Buckeyes travel to Maryland next week and host Michigan on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Given how little the program will disclose about injuries, it may remain murky. On the bright side, there’s nothing wrong with the Buckeyes’ passing game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Buckeyes should stay put.

UP NEXT:

Indiana: At Michigan State on Saturday.

Ohio State: At Maryland on Saturday.