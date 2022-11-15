Hold steady: UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU remain CFP top 4

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, with Tennessee at No. 5 and LSU at No. 6.

With three of the top six teams and only three weeks left until Selection Sunday, the Southeastern Conference appears well positioned to put two teams in the CFP for the second straight season and third time overall.

Georgia (10-0) and LSU (8-2) have already clinched spots in the SEC title game. Tennessee (9-1) can do no better than 11-1.

“The committee believes there’s been separation with Georgia,” said selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan, who is also the North Carolina State athletic director.

Ohio State (10-0) and Michigan (10-0) will finish the regular season against each other the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

No. 7 USC (9-1), the Pac-12’s best and probably last hope to make the final four, is seventh. USC faces UCLA (8-2), the committee’s 16th-ranked team, on Saturday.

In another key Pac-12 game on Saturday, No. 10 Utah (8-2) visits No. 12 Oregon (8-2).

Alabama (8-2) is eighth, but the Crimson Tide has been eliminated from SEC championship contention and with two losses virtually eliminated from the CFP race.

Clemson (9-1) moved up to ninth, the highest-ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team.

ANALYSIS

The selection committee not only chooses the four teams that play for the national championship, it fills any at-large spot available in the four other New Year’s Six bowls.

That job won’t be too tough this season. With the semifinals being played in the Fiesta and Peach bowls, that leaves only a couple bids that have not already been spoken for because of conferences’ contracts with bowls.

The Rose Bowl gets either the Pac-12 and Big Ten champions or the next-highest-ranked team if that champion makes it into the semifinals.

If the Big Ten can get both Ohio State and Michigan into the CFP, it could open up a spot in Pasadena for No. 11 Penn State (8-2).

The Sugar Bowl similarly gets the SEC and Big 12 champions unless they are in the playoff and then it’s the next teams up in those conferences. For Georgia, Tennessee or LSU, the Sugar could be a consolation prize.

The next highest-ranked Big 12 team after TCU is Kansas State (7-3) at 15. TCU has locked up a spot in the conference title game, but its opponent is TBD.

TCU is the Big 12’s only CFP contender, so the Horned Frogs making it into the semifinals would pave the way for one of its conference rivals to land in New Orleans.

The Orange Bowl gets the ACC champion or the next highest-ranked team from that conference if the champ is in the playoff. Clemson and No. 13 North Carolina (9-1) are already set for the conference title game.

The Orange Bowl also gets the highest-ranked Big Ten or SEC team available, which puts Alabama in play depending on how many SEC teams make the CFP. Penn State will be in that mix if it wins out.

The Cotton Bowl has two at-large spots, but one of those is already reserved for the highest-ranked champion from a Group of Five conference.

No. 20 UCF (8-2) from the American Athletic Conference is currently the best-ranked non-Power Five team. No. 21 Tulane (8-2) and No. 25 Cincinnati (8-2) are also ranked from the AAC, setting up that conference to likely nab one spot in the Cotton Bowl.

The other Cotton Bowl bid is the one true at-large that can be filled by the highest-ranked team available regardless of conference.

The likely candidates: TCU if it were to fail to win the Big 12, Alabama or Penn State. Dark horses: A Pac-12 runner-up, North Carolina and No. 14 Mississippi (8-2).

University of Virginia mourns for campus shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia community mourned on Tuesday as new details emerged both about the three football players killed in a campus shooting this week and the criminal charges the suspect, a former player, faces.

“It feels like it’s a nightmare, to be honest with you. And I’m ready for somebody to pinch me and wake me up and say that this didn’t happen,” university head football coach Tony Elliott said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

University officials and police have said a student, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, joined a group of about two dozen others on a field trip Sunday from the Charlottesville campus to see a play in the nation’s capital, about 120 miles (195 kilometers) away. When their bus arrived back on campus, Jones opened fire, killing the three players and wounding two others, one of them also a football player, authorities said.

Ryan Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore student on the trip, told Philadelphia TV station KYW the suspect pulled out a gun as they arrived back and pushed one of the now-deceased football players, stating: “You guys are always messing with me.”

“They just kept coming, more and more gunshots – just wouldn’t stop,” Lynch said of the shooting, adding the gunman then “just sort of walked or skipped off the bus.”

The shooting set off panic and a 12-hour campus lockdown amid a manhunt before Jones was captured Monday outside Richmond, the state capital.

University President Jim Ryan said Monday authorities did not have a “full understanding” of the motive or circumstances of the shooting. At Tuesday’s news conference with Elliott, athletics director Carla Williams said she couldn’t address anything related to the criminal investigation. Authorities have also not discussed the firearm or firearms used – what type, how many or where they were obtained.

Jones faces an initial court appearance Wednesday. The prosecutor, Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley, said by email Tuesday that besides previously announced second-degree murder and firearms charges, Jones faces two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges.

Online records did not list an attorney for Jones, who remains in custody. If he is financially eligible for court-appointed counsel, an attorney will be appointed Wednesday, Hingeley wrote, adding there also could be a preliminary bail review.

The university canceled classes Tuesday and made counselors and therapy dogs available as students visited temporary memorials on campus, leaving flowers or other remembrances. Classes were to resume Wednesday though the university said it wouldn’t require undergraduate students to complete any graded assignments or take exams before the Thanksgiving break.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags lowered statewide and made a campus visit, leaving flowers near a memorial at the football stadium. He said he came to pay “deep respects and hopefully take a moment to support these families.”

“It’s beyond anything any parent can possibly imagine. And the first lady and I, our hearts are just broken for these families,” said Youngkin.

The dead were identified as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

Elliott said they were all “incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.” The coach said he and the players were now channeling their grief into celebrating the victims’ lives, adding, “We were able to transition from the pain to finding a little bit of joy in celebrating the lives of all of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin.”

A campus-wide event honoring the victims was in the works.

On Tuesday evening, a candlelight vigil was held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, and a “Service for Justice and Peace” at University Baptist Church in Charlottesville.

University Baptist’s Senior Minister Matthew Tennant urged action against gun violence, saying, “There’s got to be more than getting together in our houses of worship to pray after someone shoots a bunch of people.”

“When we fix what is wrong, when we work to put an end to gun violence, God will have worked through us,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Williams said she and the coach will consult with players and make a decision soon about Saturday’s home football game against Coastal Carolina.

“We’ll use our best judgment. It will be soon,” she said.

Jones was a member of the football team during the 2018 season, a one-semester walk-on, according to Williams. She said she didn’t believe his membership overlapped with any of the victims – or know if they had any interaction outside the class that took the field trip.

Jones’ father, Chris Jones Sr., told Richmond TV station WTVR he was in disbelief when police called him. “My heart goes out to their families. I don’t know what to say, except I’m sorry,” said Jones Sr. He could not immediately be reached by The Associated Press.

Jones’ mother, Margo Ellis, declined to be interviewed Tuesday when reached by AP. “There’s so much going on,” she said.

Jones drew the attention of the university’s threat-assessment team this fall in the context of a “potential hazing issue,” the university said in a statement.

During that review, university officials heard from a student that Jones commented about having a gun, though that student did not report Jones making any threat, the statement said. University officials investigated and ended up discovering Jones had previously been tried and convicted of a misdemeanor concealed weapons violation in 2021, which he had failed to report, according to the statement.

The school initially said it “escalated his case for disciplinary action” on Oct. 27. But a spokesman, Brian Coy, revised the timeline Tuesday night. He said that likely due to either a human or technical error, the report had not actually been transmitted to the University Judiciary Committee, a student-run body. The university said in a statement it was working to correct the error.

The killings come as the nation recoils from a string of mass shootings over six months. Those included an attack that killed 19 students and two teachers at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school; a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb that killed seven and wounded more than 30; and a shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that killed 10 people and wounded three.

The University of Virginia, the state’s flagship public university, has endured numerous high-profile tragedies this past decade, including the 2014 disappearance and murder of a student as well as violence inflicted by white supremacists who descended on Charlottesville for “Unite the Right” events in 2017.

“I think U.Va. has weathered a lot in the past. And I think we are an incredibly resilient community,” said Ellie Wilkie, a 21-year-old student who had sheltered in her room on the historic Lawn at the heart of the campus amid the lockdown.

Charlotte hires Michigan's Poggi as head football coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte 49ers have named Michigan associate head coach Francis “Biff” Poggi as their head football coach.

Poggi is set to replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. Pete Rossomando has been serving as the interim coach and will finish out the season.

Poggi inherits a team that has struggled in 2022, going 2-9 entering the season finale Saturday against Louisiana Tech. He will begin coaching the 49ers next season, but his duties with the school will begin following next week’s introductory news conference.

Poggi is Charlotte’s third head football coach since the school’s FBS football program started in 2015.

He helped Michigan to the 2021 Big Ten championship and a berth in the College Football Playoffs. This season, Michigan is 10-0 and ranked No. 3 in the country.

“We are extremely fortunate to welcome Biff Poggi as our head football coach,” Charlotte director of athletics Mike Hill said in a release. “He is a transformational leader and has a sterling reputation as a coach, having had phenomenal success at the highest levels of college and high school football.”

Prior to joining the Wolverines, Poggi led the high school football program at Saint Frances Academy in his hometown of Baltimore to national prominence. Several of his players landed scholarships with powerhouse schools such as Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame and Michigan.

“Biff has been a tremendous asset to our program, providing support and mentorship to our coaching staff and players,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “He has a great football mind, knows how to prepare a team during the week and on game day, and is a coach that aims to change the lives of his players in a positive way. Biff is a trusted agent and known friend, and I know that his leadership and ability to develop a team-first culture will be a huge asset to the Charlotte 49ers.”

Poggi called joining the 49ers an incredible opportunity and said this is a “full circle” moment for him.

“This is a chance to pay forward the wonderful opportunities that were given to me as a young man,” Poggi said. “We can build a championship program at Charlotte, and I can’t wait to get started.”