Fofana helps Navy top No. 17 UCF 17-14

Associated PressNov 20, 2022, 12:08 AM EST
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
ORLANDO, Fla. – Fullback Daba Fofana rushed for 114 yards, and Navy beat No. 17 UCF 17-14 on Saturday without completing a pass.

Navy (4-7, 4-4 American Athletic) possessed the ball for nearly 40 minutes and gained 248 yards, all on the ground. Xavier Arline threw incomplete on the team’s only passing attempt.

The loss dropped UCF (8-3, 5-2) out of first place in the AAC and all but eliminated the Knights’ chances of playing at home in the conference championship game.

“It’s frustrating, but we’ve got to play football no matter if we’re home or away,” defensive tackle Ricky Barber said. “Nobody can point fingers. Our plan is to win out at USF, and then no matter where we end up, we’ve got to put the ball down and play.”

Mikey Keene replaced quarterback John Rhys Plumlee in the second half and immediately led the Knights to their only touchdown of the game.

Keene completed his first three passes for 79 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown pass to Javon Baker. Plumlee then passed to Baker for the 2-point conversion, tying it at 14 early in the third quarter.

John Marshall forced Keene’s fumble on the Knights’ next possession. It was recovered by Colin Ramos at the UCF 34, and Bijan Nichols’ 45-yard field goal lifted Navy to a 17-14 lead with 8:22 left in the third.

After that it was all defense.

“We knew Plumlee was really dynamic with his legs but he was not as capable as a thrower as Mikey Keene was. So we had the mentality that this guy is probably not going to get out of the pocket as much,” said Marshall, who had four sacks and 10 total tackles. “Two different ballplayers, but I think we were able to get to both effectively.”

Navy had a 14-6 halftime lead after two long touchdown drives.

The Midshipmen took a 7-0 lead on Arline’s quarterback sneak with 8:20 left in the first quarter, completing a 75-yard drive.

“I feel like if we get off to a fast start, we’re a hard team to beat, just the nature of our offense and the way our defense is playing,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “I think that was huge for us to get off to a good start against these guys. We didn’t give them any momentum, even though they moved the ball.”

Field goals of 21 and 31 yards by Colton Boomer made it 7-6, but Navy drove 84 yards to another touchdown late in the first half. Vincent Terrell Jr. ran it in from the 8 with 1:33 left.

Plumlee, a senior who had led UCF’s ninth-ranked offense for most of the season, completed 11 of 18 passes for 107 yards and threw a long interception on the final play of the half. Keene finished 6 of 10 for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Marshall brought his season sack total to 10 1/2, also a Navy record.

UCF gained 314 total yards, well under its season average of 497.7.

“I think they’re spectacular on offense, and the way we were able to put pressure on the quarterback, I think, really affected them later in the game,” Marshall said. “Great defensive effort.”

TAKEAWAYS

Navy: Three weeks ahead of its 123rd showdown with Army, the Midshipmen gained a huge measure of respect late in a losing season. … Navy is now 8-1 in games without completing a pass in the Niumatolo era (15 years). … Navy’s previous win, against Temple on Oct. 29, was also accomplished without a completion.

UCF: The loss puts several different scenarios in play for the location of the AAC championship game. It also adds to the importance for the Knights’ game at South Florida next weekend.

UP NEXT

Navy: Plays against Army at Philadelphia on Dec. 10.

UCF: Plays at USF on Nov. 26.

Williams' 470 passing yards puts No. 7 USC over No. 16 UCLA

Associated PressNov 20, 2022, 12:19 AM EST
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
PASADENA, Calif. — Caleb Williams passed for a career-high 470 yards, Austin Jones rushed for a season-high 120 yards and seventh-ranked Southern California clinched a spot on the Pac-12 Championship game with a 48-45 victory over No. 16 UCLA on Saturday night.

Williams also rushed for 32 yards and finished with 503 yards of total offense. The Trojans (10-1, 8-1 Pac-12) had a season-high 648 yards of total offense and took advantage of four Bruins turnovers.

Williams completed 32 of 43 passes with two touchdowns and an interception. His favorite target was Jordan Addison, who had 11 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown.

USC fell behind 14-0 before rallying. The Trojans scored on eight of nine drives, including five straight.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for all six UCLA touchdowns, but also had three interceptions and a fumble.

UCLA got the ball with 2:21 remaining after forcing USC to punt. The Bruins (8-3, 5-3) got to midfield but their hopes of a comeback evaporated when Thompson-Robinson was picked off by Korey Foreman at midfield with 1:26 remaining.

Thompson-Robinson was 23 of 38 for 309 yards and passed for four touchdowns. He also rushed for 75 yards and two scores.

TURNING POINT

After Jones’ 8-yard run brought the Trojans within 21-17, UCLA got the ball and was looking to get one last score before halftime — along with getting the ball at the start of the second half.

Things didn’t go according to plan.

Thompson-Robinson was picked off by Mekhi Blackmon, who returned it to the UCLA 35. USC’s Denis Lynch missed his second field goal.

The Bruins got the ball back but Shane Lee intercepted Thompson-Robinson at the UCLA 47 with 14 seconds remaining. USC was able to convert this time as Lynch connected from 49 yards to get the Trojans within 21-20 at halftime.

Nicholas Barr-Mira’s 46-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half extended the Bruins’ lead to four before Williams connected with Addison for a 35-yard TD to put the Trojans on top 27-24.

USC’s defense came up with its third turnover midway through the third quarter when Tyrone Taleni sacked Thompson-Robinson and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Latrell McCutchin at the UCLA 9. Two plays later, Jones scored up the middle from 2 yards to extend the Trojans’ lead to double digits.

THE TAKEAWAY

USC: There were some concerns after Travis Dye’s season-ending injury last week that the Trojans would struggle in the running game, but Jones averaged 5.7 yards per carry and had two touchdowns.

UCLA: The Bruins’ defense has had issues the past two weeks, especially with stopping an opponent’s passing game. They allowed four completions of at least 35 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Trojans could make a bid for the top five after this win, while the Bruins will try to hang on being ranked.

UP NEXT

USC: Hosts No. 18 Notre Dame next Saturday.

UCLA: Travels to California on Friday.

South Carolina runs over No. 5 Tennessee 63-38; Hooker hurt

Associated PressNov 20, 2022, 12:17 AM EST
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Spencer Rattler had the best day of his unpredictable career, throwing for 438 yards and six touchdowns as South Carolina beat No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 on Saturday night, all but eliminating the Volunteers from the playoffs.

Tennessee (9-2, 6-2 Southeastern, No. 5 CFP) may have also lost Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker, who left the game in the fourth quarter with a leg injury, falling and fumbling without being hit.

Even before the injury, the quarterback of the night was Rattler, who went from Heisman contender to the bench at Oklahoma in 2021. The junior finally lived up to the potential fans of South Carolina (7-4, 4-4) hoped for when he arrived.

Rattler came into the night with nine interceptions and eight touchdowns and averaging 198 yards a game passing. There were questions asked about whether the Gamecocks might want to test out the backup.

But the junior was patient in the pocket, dropping passes into the narrowest of windows. He ran when he had to with five carries for 16 yards. And he even caught a pass in the red zone from Dakeron Joyner, who South Carolina typically uses as a running threat under center.

Rattler’s best day before Saturday was 387 yards against Kansas State for Oklahoma in 2020 and five TDs for the Sooners against Western Carolina in 2021.

Antwane Wells Jr. caught 11 passes for 177 yards and Josh Vann and Jaheim Bell each caught two touchdowns for the Gamecocks.

The Tennessee defense could do almost nothing to stop the 11th best offense in the SEC. The Gamecocks gained 606 yards after failing to get over 300 yards in three of their past four games.

The 63 points were the most the Vols have ever allowed in an SEC game, eclipsing the 62-37 loss to Steve Spurrier‘s Florida in 1995.

Hooker was 25 of 42 for 247 yards and three TDs before his injury. There was no immediate word on the severity of his hurt leg, but he did not return to the game.

Joe Milton III took over at QB for the Vols when Hooker went down, turning the ball over om downs after driving into the red zone then leading a four-play 75-yard scoring drive in the final two minutes.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tennessee: A promising season for Tennessee imploded when the defense could not make a stop. South Carolina scored touchdowns on nine of 11 drives. One of the unsuccessful ones was a one-play drive that ended the first half.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks beat a Top 5 team for only the seventh time and their fans rushed the field. It was their biggest win since knocking off No. 2 Georgia 20-17 in 2019 in double overtime. The 63 points were the most in an SEC game by the Gamecocks since they beat Mississippi State 65-39 in 1995.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

On a day when many of the top teams bent, but didn’t break (see No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU), Tennessee got run over. The Vols likely will take a significant plunge in the new Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: The Vols head to Vanderbilt. Tennessee has a three game winning streak in the series after losing three in a row.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks head to Clemson, who have won seven in a row in the bitter in-state rivalry.