No. 1 Georgia tops Kentucky, goes unbeaten in SEC again

Associated Press
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Between Kenny McIntosh and Jack Podlesny, top-ranked Georgia got all the important points it needed on a day where style points weren’t possible.

McIntosh rushed for a career-best 143 yards, including a crucial 9-yard score late in the third quarter, and the Bulldogs withstood Kentucky’s fourth-quarter rally Saturday for a 16-6 win and its second consecutive unbeaten season in the Southeastern Conference.

The Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0 SEC, No. 1 CFP) clinched the Eastern Division title last week and sought another perfect finish in league play. They came away as just the third SEC team since 1992 to post consecutive 8-0 league marks, following Alabama (2008-09) and Florida (1995-96).

Georgia’s success wasn’t easy in cold, windy conditions, and it settled for three Podlesny field goals before McIntosh’s TD provided a needed cushion.

“With these weather conditions, we’re going to play these kind of games like this,” coach Kirby Smart said. “But I’m really proud of when our guys’ backs are against the wall, how they come out fighting with what they do.

“Certainly, we could’ve played better, probably in the red area. They could have stopped some drives defensively; we gave them a couple of conversions on penalties. I have to give Kentucky a lot of credit for bouncing back and being a really physical football team.”

Georgia’s chance to pad the lead ended on downs at Kentucky’s 1. The Wildcats to made it interesting with a 99-yard drive that ended with Will Levis‘ 8-yard touchdown pass to Barion Brown. Levis’ two-point conversion pass failed, and the chance to make it a one-score game died when Matt Ruffalo’s field goal hooked left after a low, rolling snap.

Kentucky (6-5, 3-5) then turned it over on downs and lost for the fifth time in seven games.

McIntosh rushed a career-high 19 times with a 26-yarder for the Bulldogs, who outgained Kentucky 365-297 and 247-89 on the ground.

“It was real big,” McIntosh said of his TD. “We had been driving the ball the whole field, but we knew that we needed to score on that drive to come out strong and get the ball rolling on the ground. We had preached during halftime that we needed to go out there and start stronger and be physical on the line of scrimmage.”

The senior back’s previous best was 90 yards on 16 attempts against Florida last month.

“Kenny ran the ball really well tonight,” Smart added. “Probably could’ve had more, but he had to share with some other guys.”

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett completed 13 of 19 for 116 yards with an interception.

Levis completed 20 of 31 for 206 yards with an interception for Kentucky, which dropped its 13th in row against Georgia.

The Wildcats had been picked to finish second behind Georgia in the East and were ranked as high as No. 7 in the AP Top 25 in late September before spiraling downward with painful division losses to South Carolina, No. 5 Tennessee and last week’s shocking 24-21 home loss to Vanderbilt that snapped the Commodores’ 26-game SEC losing streak.

‘DAWG DAY AFTERNOON

Georgia’s second-ranked scoring defense (11.6 points per game coming in) remained stingy in holding Kentucky to just 119 yards before halftime and scoreless through three quarters. Kentucky’s 99-yard TD drive after making a goal-line stand spoiled the Bulldogs’ shutout bid, but they limited the Wildcats to just 3 of 11 on third down and 1 of 3 on fourth.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

It wasn’t pretty, but Georgia should maintain its perch atop the AP Top 25 and College Football Playoff rankings.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia: Denied their usual offensive explosiveness by Kentucky’s stiff defense, the Bulldogs had to settle for whatever they could get. The numbers ended up decent, converting 6 of 12 third-down chances and edging the Wildcats in time of possession (30:02-29:58). Their stingy defense pitched a shutout for three quarters, highlighted by Kelee Ringo‘s end-zone interception of Levis, and held off Kentucky’s last-ditch attempts to make it close.

Kentucky: With nowhere to go but up after an all-around disastrous performance against Vanderbilt, the Wildcats did everything they needed to do in slowing down Georgia and coming up with a couple of critical defensive stops. They still faced a 16-point hole, though Levis did his part with his arm and feet to get them on the board against a bullish ‘Dawgs defense.

“After a tough loss a week ago, getting them motivated to compete at a high level (was our priority),” coach Mark Stoops said. “It took a lot of digging and soul-searching and the competitive nature of our players to reinvest and commit and to put in that kind of effort. We came up short, but the effort, the preparation was there.”

UP NEXT

Georgia faces in-state rival Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Kentucky hosts in-state rival Louisville on Saturday, seeking its fourth consecutive series victory.

Williams' 470 passing yards puts No. 7 USC over No. 16 UCLA

Associated Press
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
PASADENA, Calif. — Caleb Williams passed for a career-high 470 yards, Austin Jones rushed for a season-high 120 yards and seventh-ranked Southern California clinched a spot on the Pac-12 Championship game with a 48-45 victory over No. 16 UCLA on Saturday night.

Williams also rushed for 32 yards and finished with 503 yards of total offense. The Trojans (10-1, 8-1 Pac-12) had a season-high 648 yards of total offense and took advantage of four Bruins turnovers.

Williams completed 32 of 43 passes with two touchdowns and an interception. His favorite target was Jordan Addison, who had 11 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown.

USC fell behind 14-0 before rallying. The Trojans scored on eight of nine drives, including five straight.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for all six UCLA touchdowns, but also had three interceptions and a fumble.

UCLA got the ball with 2:21 remaining after forcing USC to punt. The Bruins (8-3, 5-3) got to midfield but their hopes of a comeback evaporated when Thompson-Robinson was picked off by Korey Foreman at midfield with 1:26 remaining.

Thompson-Robinson was 23 of 38 for 309 yards and passed for four touchdowns. He also rushed for 75 yards and two scores.

TURNING POINT

After Jones’ 8-yard run brought the Trojans within 21-17, UCLA got the ball and was looking to get one last score before halftime — along with getting the ball at the start of the second half.

Things didn’t go according to plan.

Thompson-Robinson was picked off by Mekhi Blackmon, who returned it to the UCLA 35. USC’s Denis Lynch missed his second field goal.

The Bruins got the ball back but Shane Lee intercepted Thompson-Robinson at the UCLA 47 with 14 seconds remaining. USC was able to convert this time as Lynch connected from 49 yards to get the Trojans within 21-20 at halftime.

Nicholas Barr-Mira’s 46-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half extended the Bruins’ lead to four before Williams connected with Addison for a 35-yard TD to put the Trojans on top 27-24.

USC’s defense came up with its third turnover midway through the third quarter when Tyrone Taleni sacked Thompson-Robinson and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Latrell McCutchin at the UCLA 9. Two plays later, Jones scored up the middle from 2 yards to extend the Trojans’ lead to double digits.

THE TAKEAWAY

USC: There were some concerns after Travis Dye’s season-ending injury last week that the Trojans would struggle in the running game, but Jones averaged 5.7 yards per carry and had two touchdowns.

UCLA: The Bruins’ defense has had issues the past two weeks, especially with stopping an opponent’s passing game. They allowed four completions of at least 35 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Trojans could make a bid for the top five after this win, while the Bruins will try to hang on being ranked.

UP NEXT

USC: Hosts No. 18 Notre Dame next Saturday.

UCLA: Travels to California on Friday.

South Carolina runs over No. 5 Tennessee 63-38; Hooker hurt

Associated Press
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Spencer Rattler had the best day of his unpredictable career, throwing for 438 yards and six touchdowns as South Carolina beat No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 on Saturday night, all but eliminating the Volunteers from the playoffs.

Tennessee (9-2, 6-2 Southeastern, No. 5 CFP) may have also lost Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker, who left the game in the fourth quarter with a leg injury, falling and fumbling without being hit.

Even before the injury, the quarterback of the night was Rattler, who went from Heisman contender to the bench at Oklahoma in 2021. The junior finally lived up to the potential fans of South Carolina (7-4, 4-4) hoped for when he arrived.

Rattler came into the night with nine interceptions and eight touchdowns and averaging 198 yards a game passing. There were questions asked about whether the Gamecocks might want to test out the backup.

But the junior was patient in the pocket, dropping passes into the narrowest of windows. He ran when he had to with five carries for 16 yards. And he even caught a pass in the red zone from Dakeron Joyner, who South Carolina typically uses as a running threat under center.

Rattler’s best day before Saturday was 387 yards against Kansas State for Oklahoma in 2020 and five TDs for the Sooners against Western Carolina in 2021.

Antwane Wells Jr. caught 11 passes for 177 yards and Josh Vann and Jaheim Bell each caught two touchdowns for the Gamecocks.

The Tennessee defense could do almost nothing to stop the 11th best offense in the SEC. The Gamecocks gained 606 yards after failing to get over 300 yards in three of their past four games.

The 63 points were the most the Vols have ever allowed in an SEC game, eclipsing the 62-37 loss to Steve Spurrier‘s Florida in 1995.

Hooker was 25 of 42 for 247 yards and three TDs before his injury. There was no immediate word on the severity of his hurt leg, but he did not return to the game.

Joe Milton III took over at QB for the Vols when Hooker went down, turning the ball over om downs after driving into the red zone then leading a four-play 75-yard scoring drive in the final two minutes.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tennessee: A promising season for Tennessee imploded when the defense could not make a stop. South Carolina scored touchdowns on nine of 11 drives. One of the unsuccessful ones was a one-play drive that ended the first half.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks beat a Top 5 team for only the seventh time and their fans rushed the field. It was their biggest win since knocking off No. 2 Georgia 20-17 in 2019 in double overtime. The 63 points were the most in an SEC game by the Gamecocks since they beat Mississippi State 65-39 in 1995.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

On a day when many of the top teams bent, but didn’t break (see No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU), Tennessee got run over. The Vols likely will take a significant plunge in the new Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: The Vols head to Vanderbilt. Tennessee has a three game winning streak in the series after losing three in a row.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks head to Clemson, who have won seven in a row in the bitter in-state rivalry.