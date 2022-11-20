No. 9 Clemson tops Miami 40-10 for 40th straight at home

Nov 20, 2022
CLEMSON, S.C. – DJ Uiagalelei understood entering the season there’d be plenty of doubters ready to count out Clemson getting back on top in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Instead, the ninth-ranked Tigers finished off a perfect regular-season conference run with a 40-10 victory over Miami on Saturday.

“I think it shows testament to the guys in the program, sticking with it, staying true to ourselves,” Uiagalelei said. “Just coming out each and every game putting in the work and know it’ll come out.”

Uiagalelei threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third while Clemson’s defense limited Miami to 98 yards, its fewest this season.

With just “98 total yards– in modern day football– that’s hard to do,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. “Really proud of our defense.”

The Tigers (10-1, 8-0) have won at least 10 games in 12 straight seasons and – for a half – had their most dominant showing on both sides of the ball.

Clemson scored touchdowns on three of its first four possessions while Miami (5-6, 3-4) was stuffed by the Tigers defense.

Uiagalelei connected on a 7-yard TD pass to Davis Allen, then ran one in from 8 yards out to lead 14-0 less than 11 minutes in.

After safety Jalyn Phillips‘ interception, Clemson again found the end zone on Uiagalelei’s 2-yard throw to tight end Luke Price.

“I thought the first half was really clean,” Uiagalelei said. “In the second half, (three) turnovers really killed us.”

Miami had no answers. Freshman Jacurri Brown, who sparked the Hurricanes to a 35-14 win over Georgia Tech last week, was hounded by Clemson’s defenders and off target when he was able to throw the ball.

The Hurricanes managed just 8 yards total the first two quarters.

In the second half, Miami took advantage of Clemson’s sloppy play to tighten things up. A fourth-quarter fumble by Uiagalelei was returned to the Tigers 10 and backup Jake Garcia tossed a 1-yard score to Kahlil Brantley to cut things to 26-10.

But that’s as close as the Hurricanes could come. They’ll need a win over Pitt next week to make the postseason in coach Mario Cristobal‘s debut season.

“Yeah, they did a good job up front. They’ve got a really good front seven,” Cristobal said. “We didn’t get a ton of movement to get the ground game going.”

The Hurricanes ended with 30 yards rushing on 24 attempts.

Uiagalelei completed 22 of 34 throws for 227 yards and an interception. He also led the Tigers in rushing with 89 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: The Hurricanes were overwhelmed early by Clemson on offense and defense. “The U” Will Likely have to hit the recruiting trail and the transfer portal equally hard this offseason to take steps forward in the ACC.

Clemson: The Tigers looked as good as they have all year in the first half. Then as bad as possible in the second half. Clemson’s been chasing consistency all season long and still has not to find it as it closes in on an ACC title matchup with dynamic North Carolina in two weeks.

RIVALRY GAME

Clemson will look for its eighth straight win over rival South Carolina next week. The Gamecocks haven’t won at Death Valley since a 27-17 win in 2012 when Steve Spurrier was their coach. “Coach always tells us the game is a season of its own,” Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. said. “We’re looking forward to it.

MISSING PLAYER

Clemson starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee missed his fourth game this season, this latest one due to strep throat, Swinney said. Bresee missed a win over Louisiana Tech after the death of his sister, Ella, in September. He also didn’t play in victories over North Carolina State and Boston College earlier this season after getting diagnosed with a kidney infection.

UP NEXT

Miami closes the regular-season season at home on Saturday against Pittsburgh.

Clemson finishes at home against rival South Carolina on Saturday.

Williams’ 470 passing yards puts No. 7 USC over No. 16 UCLA

Nov 20, 2022
PASADENA, Calif. — Caleb Williams passed for a career-high 470 yards, Austin Jones rushed for a season-high 120 yards and seventh-ranked Southern California clinched a spot on the Pac-12 Championship game with a 48-45 victory over No. 16 UCLA on Saturday night.

Williams also rushed for 32 yards and finished with 503 yards of total offense. The Trojans (10-1, 8-1 Pac-12) had a season-high 648 yards of total offense and took advantage of four Bruins turnovers.

Williams completed 32 of 43 passes with two touchdowns and an interception. His favorite target was Jordan Addison, who had 11 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown.

USC fell behind 14-0 before rallying. The Trojans scored on eight of nine drives, including five straight.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for all six UCLA touchdowns, but also had three interceptions and a fumble.

UCLA got the ball with 2:21 remaining after forcing USC to punt. The Bruins (8-3, 5-3) got to midfield but their hopes of a comeback evaporated when Thompson-Robinson was picked off by Korey Foreman at midfield with 1:26 remaining.

Thompson-Robinson was 23 of 38 for 309 yards and passed for four touchdowns. He also rushed for 75 yards and two scores.

TURNING POINT

After Jones’ 8-yard run brought the Trojans within 21-17, UCLA got the ball and was looking to get one last score before halftime — along with getting the ball at the start of the second half.

Things didn’t go according to plan.

Thompson-Robinson was picked off by Mekhi Blackmon, who returned it to the UCLA 35. USC’s Denis Lynch missed his second field goal.

The Bruins got the ball back but Shane Lee intercepted Thompson-Robinson at the UCLA 47 with 14 seconds remaining. USC was able to convert this time as Lynch connected from 49 yards to get the Trojans within 21-20 at halftime.

Nicholas Barr-Mira’s 46-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half extended the Bruins’ lead to four before Williams connected with Addison for a 35-yard TD to put the Trojans on top 27-24.

USC’s defense came up with its third turnover midway through the third quarter when Tyrone Taleni sacked Thompson-Robinson and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Latrell McCutchin at the UCLA 9. Two plays later, Jones scored up the middle from 2 yards to extend the Trojans’ lead to double digits.

THE TAKEAWAY

USC: There were some concerns after Travis Dye’s season-ending injury last week that the Trojans would struggle in the running game, but Jones averaged 5.7 yards per carry and had two touchdowns.

UCLA: The Bruins’ defense has had issues the past two weeks, especially with stopping an opponent’s passing game. They allowed four completions of at least 35 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Trojans could make a bid for the top five after this win, while the Bruins will try to hang on being ranked.

UP NEXT

USC: Hosts No. 18 Notre Dame next Saturday.

UCLA: Travels to California on Friday.

South Carolina runs over No. 5 Tennessee 63-38; Hooker hurt

Nov 20, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Spencer Rattler had the best day of his unpredictable career, throwing for 438 yards and six touchdowns as South Carolina beat No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 on Saturday night, all but eliminating the Volunteers from the playoffs.

Tennessee (9-2, 6-2 Southeastern, No. 5 CFP) may have also lost Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker, who left the game in the fourth quarter with a leg injury, falling and fumbling without being hit.

Even before the injury, the quarterback of the night was Rattler, who went from Heisman contender to the bench at Oklahoma in 2021. The junior finally lived up to the potential fans of South Carolina (7-4, 4-4) hoped for when he arrived.

Rattler came into the night with nine interceptions and eight touchdowns and averaging 198 yards a game passing. There were questions asked about whether the Gamecocks might want to test out the backup.

But the junior was patient in the pocket, dropping passes into the narrowest of windows. He ran when he had to with five carries for 16 yards. And he even caught a pass in the red zone from Dakeron Joyner, who South Carolina typically uses as a running threat under center.

Rattler’s best day before Saturday was 387 yards against Kansas State for Oklahoma in 2020 and five TDs for the Sooners against Western Carolina in 2021.

Antwane Wells Jr. caught 11 passes for 177 yards and Josh Vann and Jaheim Bell each caught two touchdowns for the Gamecocks.

The Tennessee defense could do almost nothing to stop the 11th best offense in the SEC. The Gamecocks gained 606 yards after failing to get over 300 yards in three of their past four games.

The 63 points were the most the Vols have ever allowed in an SEC game, eclipsing the 62-37 loss to Steve Spurrier‘s Florida in 1995.

Hooker was 25 of 42 for 247 yards and three TDs before his injury. There was no immediate word on the severity of his hurt leg, but he did not return to the game.

Joe Milton III took over at QB for the Vols when Hooker went down, turning the ball over om downs after driving into the red zone then leading a four-play 75-yard scoring drive in the final two minutes.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tennessee: A promising season for Tennessee imploded when the defense could not make a stop. South Carolina scored touchdowns on nine of 11 drives. One of the unsuccessful ones was a one-play drive that ended the first half.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks beat a Top 5 team for only the seventh time and their fans rushed the field. It was their biggest win since knocking off No. 2 Georgia 20-17 in 2019 in double overtime. The 63 points were the most in an SEC game by the Gamecocks since they beat Mississippi State 65-39 in 1995.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

On a day when many of the top teams bent, but didn’t break (see No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU), Tennessee got run over. The Vols likely will take a significant plunge in the new Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: The Vols head to Vanderbilt. Tennessee has a three game winning streak in the series after losing three in a row.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks head to Clemson, who have won seven in a row in the bitter in-state rivalry.