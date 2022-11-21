South Carolina, Vanderbilt fined for fans on the field

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – South Carolina and Vanderbilt were fined by the Southeastern Conference on Sunday, a day after schools’ fans rushed the field to celebrate football victories.

The SEC docked Vanderbilt $250,000 for the school’s third violation of the league’s access to competition area rules. The Commodores won their second straight league game and broke an eight-game series losing streak with a 31-24 win over Florida on Saturday.

The SEC said it was Vanderbilt’s third violation. The last one came in 2016, at a men’s basketball win over Kentucky in February 2016.

South Carolina was fined $100,000 after its fans filled the field following a 63-38 win over then-fifth-ranked Tennessee on Saturday night. The SEC said South Carolina was last fined in 2014, after its men’s basketball team topped Kentucky.

The collected fines go into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

No. 11 Penn State beats Rutgers for the 16th straight time

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – James Franklin picked up his 100th career coaching victory by seeing No. 11 Penn State make big plays in every phase of the game.

Sean Clifford ran for a touchdown and threw for another and the Nittany Lions scored twice on fumble returns and once on a kickoff return in beating Rutgers 55-10 Saturday.

Freshman Nick Singleton scored on a 100-yard kickoff return, Kobe King gave Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) the lead for good with a 14-yard fumble return and Ji'Ayir Brown rumbled 70 yards with another fumble as the Nittany Lions blew it open in the second half.

“We’re playing really good complementary football,” Franklin said. “We scored three non-offensive touchdowns, which is special. We’re playing really good on defense.”

Clifford (17 of 26 for 157 yards) threw a 10-yard TD pass to Tyler Warren and scored on a 14-yard run as the Nittany Lions beat Rutgers (4-7, 1-7) for the 16th straight time.

Penn State led 28-10 at the half and the game was all but over after Curtis Jacobs sacked freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt on the fourth play of the second half and Brown picked up the fumble and had a clear path to the end zone.

“I thought we were dominant,” said Jacobs, who felt the scoop and score turned the momentum. “We had a little mishap early, but we were able to get back to where we were supposed to be.”

The last time Penn State scored on offense, defense and special teams in a game was in 2017 against Indiana.

Freshman Kaytron Allen rushed for 117 yards and scored on an 8-yard run as Penn State won its third straight. The Nittany Lions defense limited Rutgers to 167 yards and forced three turnovers that led to 21 points.

Freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (10-of-29 for 122) threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Shameen Jones in the first quarter to give Rutgers its last last at 10-7. The Scarlet Knights have lost 37 straight games to ranked opponents, a run that dates to 2009. The 55 points were the most it has allowed this season.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said his team’s margin of error is very slim. He felt the biggest play might have happened in the second quarter with his team trailing 14-10. Penn State punt Barney Amor mishandled a snap and was tackled near his own 20-yard line.

An offside penalty allowed Penn State to keep possession.

“We’re not quite good enough yet to overcome that,” Schiano said, noting later he sincerely believes that Scarlet Knights are getting better as a program and will challenge for a league title down the road.

DYNAMIC DUO

Singleton and Allen are the first two freshmen in conference history to run for at least 700 yards for the same team.

“It just shows that we’re doing something right as (an offensive line) unit,” lineman Sam Wormley said. “That our running backs are able to trust us and hit the holes and believe in our blocks and we’re going to make that block. It just shows that as a unit, we’re all coming together.”

NOTES: … Singleton’s return was the first for Penn State since Lamont Wade had a 100-yarder against Michigan State in 2020. … It was the second kickoff returned for a TD against Rutgers this season. Jaylin Lucas of Indiana opened a game here with a 93-yarder earlier this month. King’s TD was the Nittany Lions’ first fumble return for a TD since Torrence Brown had a 9-yard return in 2016. … Rutgers punter Adam Korsak punted 12 times and now has an NCAA record 339 attempts, breaking the old mark of 337 set by Alexander Kinal of Wake Forest (2012-15). His 14,876 yards punting is also a record, betting old mark of 14,546 by Derek Admas of Kent State-Northwestern (2016-2021).

THE TAKEAWAY

Penn State: The Nittany Lions are still in the running for a major bowl berth. If No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan get berths in the college football playoffs, if might be the Rose Bowl. The two undefeated team meet next Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights have lost four straight and their hopes for a second-straight postseason game are over.

UP NEXT:

Penn State: plays host to Michigan State.

Rutgers: at Maryland.

No. 12 Oregon stays in Pac-12 hunt, tops No. 10 Utah 20-17

EUGENE, Ore. – Bo Nix started the week as a hobbled spectator sitting in the training room getting rehab. He ended it still hobbled, but celebrating on the field after helping keep alive Oregon’s hopes of getting back to the Pac-12 championship game.

Nix threw for 287 yards and one touchdown despite a lower leg injury, Oregon intercept three of Utah quarterback Cameron Rising‘s passes and the 12th-ranked Ducks knocked off the No. 10 Utes 20-17 on Saturday night.

A week after watching their hopes at the College Football Playoff evaporate, the Ducks rebounded with a gutty effort that preserved their chances of a fourth straight trip to the conference championship game.

And it was personified by their banged-up quarterback.

“For him to go out there and have a gutsy performance was really important and special for this team,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said.

The Ducks (9-2, 7-1, No. 12 CFP) need only a win over rival Oregon State next Saturday to book their ticket to Las Vegas and a date with Southern California.

Nix was clearly limited after suffering an injury to his right ankle/foot late in last week’s loss to Washington that snapped Oregon’s 23-game home win streak. He threw a 4-yard TD pass to Troy Franklin in the first half and Bucky Irving added a 10-yard TD run as the Ducks built a 17-3 halftime lead.

Camden Lewis added field goals of 30 and 41 yards for the Ducks, the second of which came early in the fourth quarter and proved to be the winning points.

Nix finished 25 of 37 passing and his own interception late in the fourth quarter proved not to be costly for the Ducks. Nix’s first carry of the night came with less than 2 minutes remaining when he faked a pitch, dived for 2 yards and picked up the clinching first down for the Ducks.

Nix entered the night the third-leading rusher on the season for the Ducks averaging more than 50 yards per game and had 14 rushing touchdowns. Lanning said the quarterback was asked before that run if he was capable of pulling off the play.

“The guy’s got heart. He cares about the game, cares about his team. I think it shows in the way he plays,” Lanning said.

Karene Reid returned a fumble 11 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter on a failed reverse by the Ducks and sparked the Utes. Jaylen Dixon added an 18-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep later in the third quarter, but the Utes (8-3, 6-2, No. 10 CFP) couldn’t overcome an off night from their quarterback.

Rising was 21 of 38 passing, set a career-high with the three interceptions and flubbed an easy throw on fourth down in the fourth quarter deep in Oregon territory. Two of the picks came off deflected passes, but the costliest was Rising’s late throw across the middle that Oregon’s Bennett Williams nabbed near midfield with 4:15 remaining, his second pick of the game.

Utah got the ball back, but Rising couldn’t connect with Solomon Enis on a fourth-and-6 throw from midfield in the closing minutes.

“Cam didn’t seem to find much a of a rhythm like he usually does,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid had 11 catches for 99 yards and was targeted 17 times by Rising. No other Utah receiver had more than five catches and Rising’s worst throw of the game may have been the fourth-down pass he threw low intended for Kincaid at the Oregon 26 with 6:54 left.

That 11-play drive was one of three long possessions where the Utes came away empty. Utah had drives of 12 and 14 plays in the first half and failed to score.

“Just wasn’t good enough,” Rising said. “Didn’t do what we needed to do to be successful, and kept shooting ourselves in the foot. I’ve got to play better, personally.”

Williams didn’t have an interception on the season but came up with two against Rising. Noah Sewell had Oregon’s other interception.

“Today our offense wasn’t able to carry us all the way. Our defense has to step up at some point,” Williams said. “I don’t think that’s on the coaches. I don’t think that’s on anybody but us, especially in the back end.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah: The Utes hope of getting back to Las Vegas and defending their conference title took a major hit. While UCLA’s loss to USC benefited the Utes, the Ducks only need a win over Oregon State to clinch their spot in the championship game and send Utah to a secondary bowl game.

Oregon: The Ducks were bullied last season in a pair of losses to the Utes getting outscored 76-17 in the two setbacks. Oregon’s defense limited the Utes to just 326 total yards and Utah RB Tavion Thomas was held to 55 yards on 19 carries. The Ducks gave up 522 yards in last week’s loss to Washington.

UP NEXT

Utah: The Utes close out the regular season at Colorado next Saturday.

Oregon: The Ducks travel to Corvallis to face rival Oregon State next Saturday.