Report: Kansas gives Lance Leipold 2-year extension

Associated PressNov 23, 2022, 1:55 PM EST
Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas and Lance Leipold have agreed to their second contract extension in less than three months, this time adding two years to his deal and keeping him tied to the Jayhawks through the 2029 season, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school had not announced the extension.

Leipold had a year added to his original contract on Sept. 1 as a reward for a two-win first season that raised hopes around Lawrence that the football program might return to relevance. But after a 5-0 start had the Jayhawks ranked in the AP Top 25, and a sixth win made them bowl-eligible, the school aggressively moved to lock up Leipold well into the future – especially with Nebraska and Wisconsin, where he has deep connections, in the market for coaches.

Leipold’s original contract was a $16.5 million, six-year pact that paid him $2.2 million in its initial season with $200,000 increases each year. He also would earn $50,000 for finishing in the Top 25, earning Big 12 coach of the year or winning seven regular-season games, a threshold he can clear with a win over rival Kansas State.

He’s already earned a $100,000 bonus for qualifying for a bowl and can earn another $75,000 for academic benchmarks.

Leipold was hired early last year, shortly after the Jayhawks parted with Les Miles amid sexual harassment allegations from his time at LSU. The scandal led to the ouster of Jeff Long, his longtime friend and the athletic director who hired him.

Kansas eventually gave the AD job to Travis Goff, and his first major move was to pluck Leipold – who won six Division III titles at Wisconsin-Whitewater – from Buffalo, which he had taken to three straight bowl games.

Leipold was a popular pick among Jayhawks fans because of his Midwest pedigree, small-town roots and success in building programs, and his old-school demeanor on the field fit seamlessly with the values of the school.

Despite having no offseason or time to put together a full recruiting class, Leipold managed to lead the Jayhawks to an upset of Texas late last season, and then carried the momentum right into this year. They ripped off five consecutive wins before losing quarterback Jalon Daniels to a shoulder injury, then toppled Oklahoma State with backup Jason Bean under center to qualify for a bowl game for the first time since the 2008 season.

Kansas will try to snap a 13-game losing streak to Kansas State in their regular-season finale.

The extension for Leipold is the latest investment in football for a school primarily known for its national champion men’s basketball program. Kansas officials announced plans last month for a long-awaited renovation to Memorial Stadium, part of a project that could exceed $300 million and include new conference, entertainment and retail spaces.

Seven Michigan State football players charged in tunnel melee

Associated PressNov 23, 2022, 3:39 PM EST
Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Seven Michigan State football players have been charged in the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel last month, according to a statement from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

The most serious charge is against cornerback Khary Crump, who faces a felony count of felonious assault. The charges against the six others are misdemeanors. Linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown, safety Angelo Grose, cornerback Justin White, defensive end Brandon Wright and defensive end Zion Young are each charged with one count of aggravated assault, and linebacker Jacoby Windmon faces one count of assault and battery.

No Michigan players are facing charges, which were announced ahead of the final regular-season games. No. 3 Michigan plays rival No. 2 Ohio State on the road Saturday with the Big Ten East Division title at stake. A few hours later, the Spartans close the season out at No. 11 Penn State, needing a win to become bowl eligible.

Scuffles broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel on Oct. 29 after the then-No. 4 Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7. Social media posts showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan’s Ja'Den McBurrows in and near a hallway that doesn’t lead to either locker room. Brown, Grose and Young are seen on video getting physical with McBurrows.

McBurrows and defensive back Gemon Green went up the tunnel, walking alongside the Spartans, after the game while much of Michigan’s team was waving them off the field after beating their in-state rivals for the first time in three years.

Green, in another post, is surrounded by police while shouting across the tunnel at Michigan State players.

Crump in one video appears to swing his helmet at a Michigan player. That could account for the more serious charge, which carries a maximum of four years in prison. The state law describes felonious assault as an attack “using knife, iron bar, club, brass knuckles or other dangerous weapon without intending to commit murder or to inflict great bodily harm.”

A conviction for a misdemeanor count of assault carries a prison term of up to one year, while misdemeanor assault and battery carries a maximum sentence 93 days behind bars.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has said one of the players, who he did not identify, might have had a broken nose. He also said Green was punched by a Spartans player and McBurrows was attacked when he tried to help.

The statement from the prosecutor’s office provided no detail on the allegations, including who is accused of hitting whom. It added that the office will have no further comment as the case proceeds. It is not clear when the charged players will make initial appearances in court.

Michigan State’s athletic director and football coach did not immediately return requests for comment.

Michigan president Santa J. Ono said Wednesday in a statement that the school appreciated “the thoughtful, deliberate approach from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to this unfortunate incident.”

“We also want to express our concern for all the players involved, especially those who were injured,” Ono said. “The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any additional reviews of this matter.”

An attorney representing Green, Tom Mars, said after the charges were filed that he was “not at all surprised by the prosecutor’s decision.”

Asked if his client might sue over the melee, Mars said that after conferring with Green and his father, they agreed with his recommendation “not to take any action about the tunnel incident until the season is over.”

“I don’t want any of this to be a distraction to Michigan football and neither does Gemon,” Mars said.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker suspended eight players – including Malcolm Jones, who is not being charged – for their role in the melee.

After the Oct. 29 incident, Michigan State President Samuel Stanley publicly apologized for the “violent” skirmish.

“I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,” Stanley said then in a statement. “On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student athletes who were injured.”

Farewell, Coastal, the ACC's always unpredictable division

Associated PressNov 22, 2022, 11:04 PM EST
Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Farewell, ACC Coastal. And good riddance.

Every summer, every league in the country has some sort of preseason media gathering, the Atlantic Coast Conference included. Those events always go the same way: Coaches downplay expectations, quarterbacks praise their offensive line and receivers, and savvy reporters leave with a notebook filled with ideas for the season.

There’s also a preseason poll, predicting how the season will go. And in the Coastal, such an exercise has been utterly futile, useless and often completely wrong.

North Carolina winning the Coastal Division this season – the final season of divisional play in the ACC – was a surprise to 89% of voters, which frankly shouldn’t have surprised anyone, since the only constant in America’s wackiest division over the last decade was that voters rarely knew what was going to happen. In the last 10 seasons of ACC divisional play, voters predicted the Coastal winner right exactly twice.

“The culture, whatever we call it, of this team has been, `We’re going to find ways to win and we’re going to make sure that we’re all in and we’re going to make sure that we play hard every week and we’re going to do the little things that we need to do to win,”‘ North Carolina coach Mack Brown said. “And for whatever reason, this team has done that.”

His team was picked third in the preseason poll, with 18 out of a possible 164 votes. Clemson was the winner in the Atlantic, as expected; the Tigers got 111 votes.

The Tar Heels’ path to this ACC title game followed the one that almost always got taken in the Coastal. Someone emerged, and it rarely was the team that most everyone expected.

Over the last decade, the only team that won the Coastal and got more than 50% of the preseason votes was Miami in 2017 – the first, and only, time the Hurricanes made the ACC championship game in the divisional era that started in 2005.

Duke went to the title game in 2013 from the Coastal, and Pitt represented the Coastal in 2018. Those teams got zero preseason first-place votes, combined. A year ago, Pitt won the Coastal again – with exactly one preseason first-place vote.

“Rankings don’t mean anything,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said late last season. “They matter at the end of the year. If you say at the end of the year you’re in the top 20 or top 10 or top 5, whatever it is, that means something. Until the end of the year, it really doesn’t mean anything.”

Oh, how the Coastal has proven that.

Duke was picked last in the Coastal in 2013. Last. The Blue Devils started that season 0-2 in ACC play. They went 6-0 the rest of the way to win the Coastal.

“Who knows what’s going to happen?” then-Duke coach David Cutcliffe asked toward the end of that season.

The answer was pretty much nobody.

The Atlantic Division made voters look smart. Thanks to almost-annual dominance by either Florida State or Clemson, the team that represented the Atlantic in the ACC title game finished first or second in the preseason poll 14 out of 17 times in the two-division era. (The ACC didn’t have divisional play in 2020, a season where the format changed temporarily because of the pandemic.)

The Coastal Division made voters look … well, not smart.

Out of the final 10 years of two-division play, voters got the Atlantic champion right 61% of the time in preseason balloting. Over that same span, voters got the Coastal champion right 15% of the time. Take Miami’s win in 2017 away, and that figure falls to 9%.

And Miami’s success, or lack thereof, since joining the ACC is a big part of the reason why Coastal voters haven’t had a great track record. The Hurricanes were picked to win the Coastal six times in the divisional era. They got to the ACC title game once; they would have gone one other time if not for self-imposed postseason sanctions related to the scandal surrounding rogue former booster Nevin Shapiro in the early 2010s.

In his defense, first-year Miami coach Mario Cristobal cringed from the outset about there being high expectations for the Hurricanes this season.

“We have, from day one, made it very clear what we’re here to do and what we’re here to build,” Cristobal said. “Our history has shown that we don’t sell a dream. We don’t sell any false hope. We sell the reality of a track record in what we’ve done, where we’ve been, and how we’ve done it.”

Year 2 of the Cristobal era will come in 2023 without divisions in the ACC.

The new plan, adopted by the league’s athletic directors and faculty athletic representatives over the summer, will be what the league calls a 3-5-5 model and goes into effect with the 2023 season.

All 14 of the ACC’s football members will have three permanent scheduling partners and play those schools each year. They’ll face the other 10 schools once every two years; five one year, five the next. It means that every ACC team will play all conference opponents home and away at least once every four years.

The ACC is keeping its championship game. Instead of pitting division champions, the top two teams based on conference winning percentage will make the title game.

And there will be a poll next summer. Maybe it’ll be easier to predict the future.