Texas State fires coach Jake Spavital after 4 years, 13 wins

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State coach Jake Spavital was fired Sunday after four seasons in which the Bobcats won just 13 games.
Texas State finished its second consecutive 4-8 season on Saturday with a 41-13 loss at home to Louisiana-Lafayette.
The Sun Belt program has had only one winning season since moving up to the FBS in 2012.
“I strongly believe that Texas State Football can consistently win at a high level,” athletic director Don Coryell said in statement. “We have some of college football’s most passionate and generous fans and supporters; we have tremendous facilities; we are located in a hotbed of football-driven communities and recruits; we are aligned in our collective vision for Texas State Football; and we are working on providing the necessary resources to enable our student-athletes and coaches to be successful.”
Spavital, 37, was one of the youngest head coaches in major college football when he was hired after the 2018 season.
He had been offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at West Virginia, California and Texas A&M before landing his first head coaching job.
Spavital and Texas State made headlines when they signed a recruiting class that initially had nothing but transfers and no high school recruits in 2021.
TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa fired coach Philip Montgomery, who spent eight seasons at the school and reached four bowl games, on Sunday.
The Golden Hurricane finished their season 5-7 after beating Houston on the road Saturday. It was not enough to keep the school from making a change.
Montgomery finished 43-53 in his first head coaching job.
“I’m certainly disappointed that I won’t have the opportunity to continue leading this program,” Montgomery said in a statement. “For the past eight years, I’ve given the University of Tulsa, our players, and staff everything I have. I’m proud of the way we locked arms and battled through adversity at every turn.”
Montgomery was offensive coordinator at Baylor before taking over at Tulsa in 2015, but the Golden Hurricane’s offense was up and down throughout Montgomery’s tenure.
Montgomery’s best season came in Year 2, when Tulsa went 10-3. The Golden Hurricane also played in the American Athletic Conference championship game in 2020, losing to Cincinnati.
CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said DJ Uiagalelei will remain the team’s starting quarterback for the ACC Championship game against No. 24 North Carolina.
Swinney said Sunday that Uiagalelei was not the reason for the 10th-ranked Tigers’ 31-30 loss to rival South Carolina ON Saturday.
Uiagalelei completed just 8 of 29 passes for 99 yards in the rivalry loss. He threw a interception in the second half as the Tigers were trying to rally for the go-ahead score.
Swinney said Uiagalelei’s receivers had a number of drops and the defensive backs were beaten deep by South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler at crucial moments.
“He’s still the starter,” Swinney said. “He doesn’t play safety or catch the ball. He’s got his share of things he can do better. But he will definitely start the game.”
Uiagalelei appeared as if he had found his form through Clemson’s 7-0 start with 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions. But he has thrown at least one pick in the Tigers’ past five games and was benched against Syracuse and Notre Dame for freshman Cade Klubnik.
The Tigers (10-2) look for their seventh Atlantic Coast Conference crown in the past eight seasons when they face the Tar Heels (9-3) on Saturday.