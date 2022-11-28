UNLV fires Marcus Arroyo after 7-23 record

LAS VEGAS — When UNLV began this season 4-1, coach Marcus Arroyo‘s job security wasn’t in question.

Then the Rebels lost six games in a row to seemingly fall out of bowl contention, and even a victory over their biggest rival wasn’t enough to save Arroyo’s job.

Just two days after UNLV defeated Nevada 27-22, athletic director Erick Harper announced his decision to move on from Arroyo, who went 7-23 over three seasons.

Arroyo had two years left on his $7.7 million contract. Harper said Arroyo would be paid a $2.3 million buyout over the remainder of that term. UNLV spokesman Andy Grossman said the money for the buyout would be privately raised.

“Anyone coaching Division I football, Division II, Division III, it does not matter, the ultimate goal is to win and win consistently,” Harper said.

Arroyo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Associate head coach and linebackers coach Kenwick Thompson will serve as the interim coach if UNLV, which is 5-7, is invited to a bowl. The Rebels could play in the postseason because there might not be enough six-win teams to fill all the bowl slots.

Harper said he would not use a firm to conduct the search, and that he prefers a candidate with head coaching experience.

“That is a big key to the learning curve,” Harper said.

Such a criteria could make Bryan Harsin an attractive candidate. Harsin was fired in just his second season at Auburn, but he went 69-19 over seven seasons at Mountain West rival Boise State and was ranked in the final AP poll four times.

No matter who follows Arroyo, that coach will be the latest to try to turn around a program that has made just four bowl appearances in its history, the last in the 2013 season at the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

UNLV has undergone consistent turnover because of the lack of success, though Arroyo’s three-year tenure ties for the program’s shortest since Ron Meyer in 1973-75. Meyer left to become the coach at SMU after going 27-8.

Arroyo was the 12th coach in the history of the program, which dates to 1968.

“There’s been turnover at the athletic director’s position,” Harper said. “There’s been turnover in the (university) presidential position. There has been turnover in other areas of this department. That revolving door has to stop, and to do that, we have to be in lockstep together at all times.”

Harper said UNLV now has something substantial to offer candidates with the $35 million Fertitta Football Complex where the team trains to the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium where it plays.

“There is a lot of interest across the board, and we’re going to pick the best person possible for our program,” Harper said.

No. 1 Georgia motivated to end SEC championship game drought

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia’s recent frustrations in the Southeastern Conference championship game are providing extra motivation for the Bulldogs to remain focused this week.

The matchup against No. 11 LSU in Atlanta will be No. 1 Georgia’s fifth SEC championship game in the last six seasons under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs’ only SEC title in that span came in 2017, when they beat Auburn 28-7.

Georgia is the defending national champion, but most players are still looking for their first conference championship.

The players say that’s more than enough reason to avoid the temptation to look ahead to the four-team College Football Playoff.

“It definitely means a lot to me,” senior safety Chris Smith said. “It’s definitely one of our team goals to be able to win the SEC. I’ve played in this game three times and haven’t been able to win. Hopefully the fourth time is the charm.”

Georgia (12-0, No. 1 CFP) completed back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the first time in school history with last week’s 37-14 win over Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs sit atop the AP Top 25 for the eighth straight week.

Georgia strengthened its case to be considered the successor to Alabama as the nation’s most powerful program. Ending the streak of three consecutive SEC championship game losses would boost those bragging rights.

The Bulldogs’ recent record of futility in the SEC championship game includes a 37-10 loss to LSU in 2019.

“They gave us a beatdown and left a bitter taste in our mouth,” Smith said. “I was here for that and that definitely gives me extra motivation for this game as well.”

A win over LSU would leave no doubt about Georgia’s position atop the playoff rankings. The Bulldogs could make the four-team playoff field even with a loss this week, but Smart says the first priority is winning the conference. He says there’s no reason to think his players could be tempted to look ahead to the playoff.

“No, we’re worried about winning the SEC championship,” Smart said. “That’s the most important thing on our agenda, is to have an opportunity to do something that rarely gets done. I mean, it’s tough to win an SEC championship. I’ve been part of this league for a long time. I have almost as many national championships as I do SEC championships. They’re really hard to come by. We’re focused on LSU.”

LSU coach Brian Kelly said he thinks the SEC championship game will remain important even after the playoff expands to 12 teams.

“I think the conference championships still carry such a high regard in college football and how they’re perceived,” Kelly said. “I think in particular the SEC championship game, I think of that as such a big game and celebrated, that I think that’s always going to carry its place in college football.”

Georgia lost to Alabama 41-24 in last year’s SEC championship game before beating the Crimson Tide to end a 41-year national title drought. Alabama also beat Georgia 35-28 in the 2018 SEC title game.

The SEC championship game losses are an obvious void on the Bulldogs’ otherwise impressive seven-year run with Smart.

Smart is 1-1 in national championship games and 1-3 in SEC championship games at Georgia.

“It’s more about checking a box,” Smart said before looking at a wall in the team’s meeting room which lists every year Georgia won a conference title.

“It’s about that next step and having an opportunity to put a number on the wall that stays there forever. It’s an SEC championship. You don’t belittle those. Those are hard to come by. They’re what you do what you do for. … I think our players take a lot of pride in that.”

Purdue opens Big Ten title preparations without starting QB

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell returned home with his family following last weekend’s victory at Indiana. He still hasn’t returned to campus.

As the Boilermakers began preparing for their first Big Ten championship game, their starting quarterback and uncontested leader remained in Illinois with his family as they mourned the recent death of O’Connell’s oldest brother, Sean.

“He played his heart out for his teammates and gave us a great effort,” coach Jeff Brohm said, describing O’Connell’s performance days earlier. “Of course, he’s got things he has to deal with this week, but we’ll be there to support him and whenever we get him back to work, we look forward to that.”

O’Connell announced his brother had died in a statement posted on Twitter. The cause of death has not been revealed.

When exactly O’Connell returns to the practice field remains unclear, though Brohm said he believes the sixth-year senior will play when the Boilermakers face No. 2 Michigan (12-0, 9-0, No. 3 CFP).

Nobody in Purdue’s locker room doubts O’Connell will play or play well, regardless of how much he practices.

He went 18 of 29 with 290 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-16 West Division-clinching victory after learning of his brother’s death. Television cameras caught the emotional O’Connell crying into a towel on the sideline after Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) sealed what he called a “dream come true” on the Boilermakers’ radio broadcast.

While the Boilermakers certainly would have understood if O’Connell missed the game, that’s not the guy they watched go from No. 8 on the depth chart to the first former walkon to start at the “Cradle of Quarterbacks.”

“He’s a special person. I feel like anyone who knows him knows you don’t get guys like that all the time,” tight end Payne Durham said. “He doesn’t identify as a football player. He’s a man of faith who wants to do things for other people.”

O’Connell didn’t just earn the trust of teammates or coaches with his personality.

They often talk about a relentless work ethic that was evident before, during and after practice when he would make extra throws just so he could compete against the higher touted recruits and the countless hours of film study. And in an era where transfers became the norm, O’Connell stuck around and fought his way up the ladder.

Eventually, his leadership skills caught up to his physical talent and he started surpassing the competitors – some of whom wound up as starting quarterbacks at other FBS schools.

Now, as the established starter, O’Connell is ascending the school’s career passing charts and is on the cusp of becoming just the third Purdue quarterback to win a Big Ten title since 1953. Mike Phipps did it in 1967 and Drew Brees in 2000.

But this week is bigger than football.

As Purdue makes its bid to upend Michigan’s national title hopes and derail the Wolverines’ quest for a second straight Big Ten championship, O’Connell is hurting. The Boilermakers are giving him space and offering help, and even two coaches who played the position, Brohm and coach Jim Harbaugh, have no advice this time.

Instead, O’Connell Will Likely rely on his favorite receiver and childhood teammate, Charlie Jones, to help him through this week. The two grew up just miles apart near the Northwestern campus.

And the Boilermakers know that whenever O’Connell does return to practice, he will be as focused and locked in as ever – even if his heart is broken.

“It’s a very tough time for him and his whole family,” Jones said. “I’ve told him that at the end of the day, it’s just a game and family is more important than anything. So for him to come out and play in a game and play the way he did (last week) after all of that was just amazing. We want him to know we’re here for him.”