After AD hired, West Virginia gives Neal Brown another chance

West Virginia gives Neal Brown another chance

Dec 1, 2022
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown will keep his job for the time being, a decision made soon after new athletic director Wren Baker’s hiring was announced.

Brown has a 22-25 record, the worst four-year stretch at West Virginia since the football team went 17-27 under Frank Cignetti from 1976-79.

The Mountaineers won two of their final three games to finish 5-7 season, the second time they failed to become bowl eligible under Brown and the fourth time since 2000. Brown’s West Virginia teams have never cracked the AP Top 25 poll or finished higher than fifth in the Big 12.

But Baker, West Virginia President Gordon Gee, interim athletic director Rob Alsop and others decided to spare Brown, for now. A statement issued by the university gave no specific timetable. Brown has four years remaining on his contract that included about a $17 million buyout if he were fired.

Alsop said he and Gee were impressed with the team’s efforts in the final weeks of the season. Alsop said Baker and Brown “have already connected relating to the future of the program. As a result of all of these efforts and discussions, it is clear that Coach Brown should continue to lead our football program.”

West Virginia named Baker, the North Texas athletic director, to the same position with the Mountaineers. He replaces Shane Lyons, who was fired earlier this month. Baker was given a six-year contract that will pay him $1.1 million annually, plus incentives, the university said in a statement. Baker will start on Dec. 19.

“With new energy that comes with new leadership, it is time to rally around Wren’s leadership as we move forward quickly to recruit more top student-athletes to our program and continue to develop the incredibly talented group of returning players who are an integral part of our Mountaineer family,” Alsop said.

Lyons, who hired Brown in 2019, gave him a contract extension after his only winning season in 2020. Lyons took heat from fans for both the extension and its pricey buyout.

When West Virginia started 0-2 this season with close losses to Pittsburgh and Kansas, Lyons took a wait-and-see approach to Brown. But West Virginia had seen enough of Lyons after nearly eight years on the job. Gee then said that no other changes would be made until after a new athletic director was hired.

West Virginia finished next-to-last in the Big 12 both in scoring at 30.6 points per game while allowing 32.9. A defense that grabbed just four interceptions had been patched together after several key veterans entered the transfer portal early this year.

Baker has been at North Texas since 2016 and Mean Green athletic programs have won 17 conference and division titles since he took over. North Texas plays for the Conference USA football championship on Friday at No. 23 UTSA. The Mean Green will join the American Athletic Conference in July.

Baker, who is from Oklahoma, previously worked at Memphis and Missouri. His North Texas biography touts him as having led record fundraising with the Mean Green and at three other schools.

Baker said he was “incredibly grateful” for the opportunity and that West Virginia “boasts a powerful brand reputation and a storied academic and athletic history. My family and I can’t wait to get to Morgantown to build relationships and help take Mountaineer Athletics to even greater heights.”

Baker will oversee 18 varsity sports and a department budget of more than $90 million.

“When we began this search, we were determined to find someone who could lead in the modern realities of intercollegiate athletics and build on the legacy of his predecessors,” Gee said. “We wanted someone who clearly understood the dynamics of a fast-changing athletics environment and had found success being at the forefront of this new world that includes managing NIL and the portal. We looked at a number of well-qualified candidates and, at the end of the day, Wren met every one of our needs.”

Marcus Satterfield leaves South Carolina to be Nebraska's new OC

Dec 1, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Marcus Satterfield will join new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule‘s staff as offensive coordinator after serving in the same role at South Carolina for two seasons.

Rhule announced the hirings of five on-field assistants and a strength coach.

The other on-field assistants will be E.J. Barthel, running backs; Evan Cooper, secondary; Ed Foley, special teams coordinator; and Terrance Knighton, defensive line. Corey Campbell is the strength coach.

Satterfield worked six seasons for Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers. His 2022 South Carolina offense averaged 31 points and 381 yards per game to rank in the middle of the Southeastern Conference. The Gamecocks combined for 94 points and 1,008 yards in wins over top-10 opponents Tennessee and Clemson to end the regular season.

Barthel was running backs coach at Connecticut under Jim Mora Jr. this season. He also worked with Rhule at Temple and with the Panthers.

Cooper has worked on Rhule’s staffs for a decade, and his 2019 Baylor secondary ranked among the best in the country.

Foley spent the past three seasons as an assistant special teams coach with the Panthers and worked with college special teams units that ranked in the top 25 nationally from 2015-19.

Knighton was an assistant defensive line coach for the Panthers for two years after playing a combined seven seasons for three NFL teams from 2009-15.

Campbell worked two seasons as an assistant strength coach for the Panthers and previously in the same capacity under Rhule at Baylor.

Georgia Tech's Brent Key says 3 assistants will not return in 2023

Dec 1, 2022
ATLANTA — Newly named Georgia Tech coach Brent Key announced that three assistant coaches will not return next season.

Key said offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Chip Long, wide receivers coach Del Alexander and strength and conditioning coach Lewis Caralla will not return.

Key was Georgia Tech’s interim coach before he was promoted to the full-time position.

Key had been assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach before Geoff Collins was fired on Sept. 26. Following a 1-3 start under Collins, the Yellow Jackets were 4-4 under Key for a 5-7 finish.