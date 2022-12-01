Arizona agrees to extension with Fisch through 2027 season

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona has agreed to a contract extension with football coach Jedd Fisch through the 2027 season.
The deal announced Thursday is pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents.
The Wildcats went 5-7 in Fisch’s second season, the third-largest win increase in program history.
A longtime NFL and college coach, the 46-year-old Fisch generated a buzz in the desert his first season, even as the Wildcats finished 1-11. Fisch pulled in the program’s highest-rated recruiting class in 2022 and the Wildcats were far more competitive on the field.
Arizona notched its first road win against a top-10 since 2015 by beating then-No. 9 UCLA and ended the season with a win over Arizona State to end a five-game losing streak in the Territorial Cup rivalry.
LAS VEGAS — The Pac-12 Conference extended its agreement to at least 2023 to play its championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The game between No. 4 Southern California and No. 12 Utah will be the second in Las Vegas. Commissioner George Kliavkoff said the game has sold out.
“Being in the entertainment capital of the world and a state-of-the-art NFL stadium is great for the Pac-12,” Kliavkoff said.
Kliavkoff added he didn’t expect a new media rights announcement any time soon.
“At this time, we’re the only Power Five (conference) in the open market with our media rights for the next eight years,” he said. “As a result, we have significant interest from potential partners, both incumbents and new entrants. We’ll move expeditiously to negotiate those new agreements, but there’s no rush.
“We’re committed to taking the time to consider the best possible partnership outcomes in service of our member schools.”
Kliavkoff said viewership of Pac-12 games on ABC, ESPN and FOX was up at least 18% over last year.
The Pac-12 title game was scheduled for Las Vegas in 2020, but that game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-year contract was then moved back to play the game at Allegiant Stadium in 2021 and 2022.
Last year’s game between No. 14 Utah and No. 10 Oregon drew a crowd of 56,511 for the 38-10 win by the Utes. That crowd was the second largest at a neutral-site Pac-12 Championship. In 2015, 58,476 fans watched USC-Stanford in Santa Clara, California.
LINCOLN, Neb. — Marcus Satterfield will join new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule‘s staff as offensive coordinator after serving in the same role at South Carolina for two seasons.
Rhule announced the hirings of five on-field assistants and a strength coach.
The other on-field assistants will be E.J. Barthel, running backs; Evan Cooper, secondary; Ed Foley, special teams coordinator; and Terrance Knighton, defensive line. Corey Campbell is the strength coach.
Satterfield worked six seasons for Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers. His 2022 South Carolina offense averaged 31 points and 381 yards per game to rank in the middle of the Southeastern Conference. The Gamecocks combined for 94 points and 1,008 yards in wins over top-10 opponents Tennessee and Clemson to end the regular season.
Barthel was running backs coach at Connecticut under Jim Mora Jr. this season. He also worked with Rhule at Temple and with the Panthers.
Cooper has worked on Rhule’s staffs for a decade, and his 2019 Baylor secondary ranked among the best in the country.
Foley spent the past three seasons as an assistant special teams coach with the Panthers and worked with college special teams units that ranked in the top 25 nationally from 2015-19.
Knighton was an assistant defensive line coach for the Panthers for two years after playing a combined seven seasons for three NFL teams from 2009-15.
Campbell worked two seasons as an assistant strength coach for the Panthers and previously in the same capacity under Rhule at Baylor.