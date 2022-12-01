College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams for 2024 season

Rose Bowl
The College Football Playoff announced it will expand to a 12-team event starting in 2024, completing an 18-month process that was fraught with delays and disagreements.

The announcement came a day after the Rose Bowl agreed to amend its contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which was the last hurdle CFP officials needed cleared to triple the size of what is now a four-team format.

“I never gave up,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said.

The first round of the playoff in 2024 will take place on campus sites matching teams seeded 5-12 the week ending Saturday, Dec. 21. Exact dates are still to be determined.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in the bowls that have been rotating as hosts of the semifinals in the current format: Rose, Sugar, Orange, Peach, Cotton and Fiesta.

“I want to re-emphasize that all the bowls stepped up, all six,” Hancock said. “And there’s no secret that we were down to the final minutes of the fourth quarter. And there was no overtime. And if we hadn’t reached an agreement, there’s no question in my mind that we would have continued the four-ream playoff through the ‘2024 and ’25 seasons. But we’re here to celebrate the fact that we did reach an agreement.”

The championship game for the 2024 season will be played Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta. The title game the next year will be played Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Both are more than a week later than the current title game timing.

Expansion is expected to produce about $450 million in additional gross revenue for the conferences and schools that participate. The College Football Playoff’s 12-year contract with ESPN runs through the 2025-26 season.

The plan to expand the playoff was unveiled in June 2021, but conference commissioners who manage the CFP could not come to the unanimous consensus needed to push the proposal forward. Expansion for the 2024 season was pronounced dead back in February.

University presidents and chancellors who oversee the CFP stepped in and revived the process over the summer. They approved the original plan for use by 2026, and threw it back to the commissioners, directing them to try to expand by 2024, if possible.

No longer haggling over the format, the commissioners needed to work through when and where the games would be played and whether bowl partners and championship game hosts cities could accommodate a change in schedule for 2024 and 2025.

The Rose Bowl issue was the last to be settled, as organizers for the 120-year-old bowl game were hoping to get some assurances from the CFP that they would keep their valuable New Year’s Day time when new contracts go into effect in 2026.

CFP officials balked. Facing the possibility of being painted as an obstructionist and potentially being shut out of the expanded playoff in the long term, the Rose Bowl agreed to move forward in good faith.

“It’s our intent to keep the Rose Bowl game on Jan. 1,” said Laura Farber, chairwoman of the Rose Bowl Management Committee. “But we’ll remain flexible in scheduling as needed.”

Pac-12 extends agreement with Las Vegas through 2023

LAS VEGAS — The Pac-12 Conference extended its agreement to at least 2023 to play its championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The game between No. 4 Southern California and No. 12 Utah will be the second in Las Vegas. Commissioner George Kliavkoff said the game has sold out.

“Being in the entertainment capital of the world and a state-of-the-art NFL stadium is great for the Pac-12,” Kliavkoff said.

Kliavkoff added he didn’t expect a new media rights announcement any time soon.

“At this time, we’re the only Power Five (conference) in the open market with our media rights for the next eight years,” he said. “As a result, we have significant interest from potential partners, both incumbents and new entrants. We’ll move expeditiously to negotiate those new agreements, but there’s no rush.

“We’re committed to taking the time to consider the best possible partnership outcomes in service of our member schools.”

Kliavkoff said viewership of Pac-12 games on ABC, ESPN and FOX was up at least 18% over last year.

The Pac-12 title game was scheduled for Las Vegas in 2020, but that game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-year contract was then moved back to play the game at Allegiant Stadium in 2021 and 2022.

Last year’s game between No. 14 Utah and No. 10 Oregon drew a crowd of 56,511 for the 38-10 win by the Utes. That crowd was the second largest at a neutral-site Pac-12 Championship. In 2015, 58,476 fans watched USC-Stanford in Santa Clara, California.

Marcus Satterfield leaves South Carolina to be Nebraska’s new OC

LINCOLN, Neb. — Marcus Satterfield will join new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule‘s staff as offensive coordinator after serving in the same role at South Carolina for two seasons.

Rhule announced the hirings of five on-field assistants and a strength coach.

The other on-field assistants will be E.J. Barthel, running backs; Evan Cooper, secondary; Ed Foley, special teams coordinator; and Terrance Knighton, defensive line. Corey Campbell is the strength coach.

Satterfield worked six seasons for Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers. His 2022 South Carolina offense averaged 31 points and 381 yards per game to rank in the middle of the Southeastern Conference. The Gamecocks combined for 94 points and 1,008 yards in wins over top-10 opponents Tennessee and Clemson to end the regular season.

Barthel was running backs coach at Connecticut under Jim Mora Jr. this season. He also worked with Rhule at Temple and with the Panthers.

Cooper has worked on Rhule’s staffs for a decade, and his 2019 Baylor secondary ranked among the best in the country.

Foley spent the past three seasons as an assistant special teams coach with the Panthers and worked with college special teams units that ranked in the top 25 nationally from 2015-19.

Knighton was an assistant defensive line coach for the Panthers for two years after playing a combined seven seasons for three NFL teams from 2009-15.

Campbell worked two seasons as an assistant strength coach for the Panthers and previously in the same capacity under Rhule at Baylor.