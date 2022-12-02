AP source: Michigan RB Corum (knee) expected to have surgery

Dec 2, 2022
Michigan star running back Blake Corum is expected to have surgery on his injured left knee that would cause him to miss the postseason, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Michigan was not publicly disclosing Corum’s condition.

No. 2 Michigan (12-0) plays Purdue in the Big Ten championship game Saturday night in Indianapolis and is likely heading toward its second straight College Football Playoff appearance.

Corum was injured late in the first half of the Illinois game two weeks ago on a low tackle. He tried to play last week against rival Ohio State, but after appearing on Michigan’s first possession he was done for the day.

The junior was a Heisman Trophy contender before his injury. Corum ranks 10th in the nation in rushing at 122 yards per game and is tied for third with 19 touchdowns.

Without Corum, Michigan turned to Donovan Edwards against Ohio State. The second-year running back ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries against the Buckeyes and will play with an injured and heavily wrapped hand.

Behind Edwards is freshman CJ Stokes, who has run for 273 yards on 55 carries.

Florida Atlantic hires Tom Herman as football coach

Dec 2, 2022
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Former Texas and Houston head coach Tom Herman will take over at Florida Atlantic as it heads into its first season in the American Athletic Conference.

The hire comes just days after FAU fired Willie Taggart, who went 15-18 in his three seasons with the Owls. Details of the contract with Herman were not immediately available.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Tom Herman to Paradise,” FAU Director of Athletics Brian White said Thursday. “Throughout the process and the more we talked with Coach Herman, the more it became apparent to me that he was the right person to lead our football program. Beyond his knowledge of the game, which is obvious by his success over the years, he also truly cares about the young people in his program.”

FAU’s final season in Conference USA ended with a 5-7 record and an overtime loss to Western Kentucky. The Owls will be in the American next season.

Herman returns to college football after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears as an offensive analyst.

Herman was 22-4 at Houston, a mark that helped him land the head coaching job at Texas where he went 32-18 with four straight bowl trips in 2017-2020. He also was an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Ohio State during the Buckeyes’ 2014 national championship season, as well as stops at Iowa State, Rice and Texas State.

“All the pieces are in place at FAU for us to be successful,” Herman said. “There are already great young men on this team, great facilities, a great location, a great recruiting base and great leadership, all of which are important to building a successful program.”

QB Cade McNamara leaving Michigan, transferring to Iowa

Dec 2, 2022
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Cade McNamara, the backup quarterback at Michigan this season, has announced he’ll transfer to Iowa.

McNamara tweeted “New Beginning” with a picture of him in an Iowa uniform Thursday night. He presumably will go into next season as the front-runner for the starting job and have two seasons of eligibility.

McNamara started every game for the Wolverines in 2021 but lost the job to J.J. McCarthy after the opener. McNamara appeared in the second and third games, taking a total of 16 snaps, and didn’t play again.

The Hawkeyes (7-5) finished the regular season 130th out of 131 Bowl Subdivision teams in total offense and averaged just 17.4 points per game.

Spencer Petras struggled most of the season as Iowa’s starter and missed most of last week’s game against Nebraska with an upper body injury. He has one year of eligibility, if he decides to use the waiver granted because of the COVID-19 season in 2020.

Alex Padilla, who backed up Petras, is in the transfer portal. Joe Labas also is on the roster.