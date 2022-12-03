No. 3 TCU loses 31-28 in OT to Kansas State in Big 12 title game

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime as 13th-ranked Kansas State beat No. 3 TCU 31-28 in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, leaving the Horned Frogs to wait another day to find out if they had already done enough to get into the four-team College Football Playoff.
The Wildcats set up the winning field goal after TCU (12-1) had the opening possession of overtime and Kendre Miller was stopped short on consecutive plays from inside the 1.
Deuce Vaughn ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and Will Howard threw two TDs for the Wildcats (10-3, No. 10 CFP), who six weeks earlier had jumped out to a 28-10 lead early in the second quarter before TCU scored the game’s last 28 points.
That was one of five games the Horned Frogs (12-1, No. 3 CFP) won when trailing after halftime. But they couldn’t do it again with the chance to guarantee being the first Big 12 team other than Oklahoma to make the playoff.
TCU, the first Big 12 team to complete a regular season undefeated since Texas in 2009, could still get into the playoff. While their case was helped when fourth-ranked Southern California (11-2) lost 47-24 to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game Friday night, the Frogs now have to wait until the final CFP rankings come out Sunday.
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said before the game that TCU, with first-year coach Sonny Dykes, already deserved to be in the playoff.
“You look at their strength of schedule. You think about how they’ve performed all year long,” Yormark said. “I think regardless, they should be in, for sure.”
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary plans to enter his name into the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility.
Leary tweeted a statement announcing his decision. He suffered a season-ending injury in October after being named preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year.
Leary threw for 1,265 yards and 11 touchdowns with four interceptions in six games. The Wolfpack went on to start three other quarterbacks after Leary’s injury, including first-year passer MJ Morris.
Leary played four seasons for the Wolfpack, throwing for 35 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2021.
AMES, Iowa — Nate Scheelhaase has been promoted from Iowa State’s receivers coach to offensive coordinator.
Scheelhaase replaces Tom Manning, who was fired after the Cyclones finished at the bottom of the Big 12 in scoring and total offense during a 4-8 season.
“Nate Scheelhaase is one of the rising stars in college football coaching circles, and I look forward to watching him coordinate the Cyclone offense moving forward,” coach Matt Campbell said. “He’s an outstanding recruiter who makes a difference in the lives of our student-athletes every day.”
Campbell also announced the firing of fifth-year offensive line coach Jeff Meyers.
Scheelhaase has coached running backs and receivers he arrived in Ames in 2018. Some of his top players have been 2022 Biletnikoff Award finalist Xavier Hutchinson, two-time consensus All-America running back Breece Hall, All-America running back David Montgomery and All-Big 12 wide receiver Deshaunte Jones.
He previously coached running backs at Illinois, where he was a four-year starting quarterback from 2010-13.
The Cyclones’ offensive staff will continue to have Scheelhaase in charge of receivers, Joel Gordon as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator and Taylor Mouser as tight ends coach.