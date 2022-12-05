Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei, benched in ACC title game, enters portal

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has entered the transfer portal after an up-and-down two seasons as the starter, the school confirmed.
Uiagalelei was replaced after two series in a 39-10 win over North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship, and coach Dabo Swinney already has announced freshman Cade Klubnik will start in the Orange Bowl against Tennessee.
The 10th-ranked Tigers (11-2) started 8-0, but Uiagalelei struggled in the Oct. 22 game against Syracuse and was benched in the second half. Klubnik led a fourth-quarter comeback in a 27-21 win.
Clemson’s offense was stagnant in a 35-14 loss at Notre Dame, and Uiagalelei was just 8-of-29 passing in a 31-30 loss to South Carolina. Klubnik took over after the Tigers went three-and-out on their first two possessions against North Carolina.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Uiagalelei was one of the top recruits in the country out of St. John Bosco High in Bellflower, California. Over 35 games in three seasons for Clemson, he threw for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns with a 59.8% completion rate and 17 interceptions.
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary plans to enter his name into the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility.
Leary tweeted a statement announcing his decision. He suffered a season-ending injury in October after being named preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year.
Leary threw for 1,265 yards and 11 touchdowns with four interceptions in six games. The Wolfpack went on to start three other quarterbacks after Leary’s injury, including first-year passer MJ Morris.
Leary played four seasons for the Wolfpack, throwing for 35 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2021.
AMES, Iowa — Nate Scheelhaase has been promoted from Iowa State’s receivers coach to offensive coordinator.
Scheelhaase replaces Tom Manning, who was fired after the Cyclones finished at the bottom of the Big 12 in scoring and total offense during a 4-8 season.
“Nate Scheelhaase is one of the rising stars in college football coaching circles, and I look forward to watching him coordinate the Cyclone offense moving forward,” coach Matt Campbell said. “He’s an outstanding recruiter who makes a difference in the lives of our student-athletes every day.”
Campbell also announced the firing of fifth-year offensive line coach Jeff Meyers.
Scheelhaase has coached running backs and receivers he arrived in Ames in 2018. Some of his top players have been 2022 Biletnikoff Award finalist Xavier Hutchinson, two-time consensus All-America running back Breece Hall, All-America running back David Montgomery and All-Big 12 wide receiver Deshaunte Jones.
He previously coached running backs at Illinois, where he was a four-year starting quarterback from 2010-13.
The Cyclones’ offensive staff will continue to have Scheelhaase in charge of receivers, Joel Gordon as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator and Taylor Mouser as tight ends coach.