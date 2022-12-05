Coastal Carolina hires NC State’s Beck to replace Chadwell

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina has hired North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck to replace Jamey Chadwell, who left to coach Liberty.
Joe Moglia, Coastal Carolina’s athletic chairman and executive director for football, announced the move Sunday, the same day Chadwell was named the Flames’ head coach.
Beck brings 18 seasons of Power Five coaching experience to the Chanticleers, who have gone 31-6 and been ranked in the AP Top 25 the past three seasons under Chadwell.
Beck spent the past 12 years as offensive coordinator at Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas and N.C. State. Most recently, he helped the Wolfpack to three straight eight-plus winning seasons and three consecutive bowl appearances.
Moglia said in a statement that he’d known Beck since returning to coaching at Nebraska in 2009. “I take a lot of pride in what our program has accomplished in the last 10 years,” said Moglia, who was the Chants’ head coach for six seasons (2012-16, 2018). “Tim will do a great job building on that.”
Beck said he understands what Coastal has accomplished and how expectations for success have risen the past three seasons. “I fully embrace the expectations for how we will run this program each and every day,” he said.
Beck has worked with top-level quarterbacks at N.C. State (Devin Leary), Texas (Sam Ehlinger) and Ohio State (Cardale Jones and J.T. Barrett).
SEATTLE – Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said Sunday he will return to the school for his sixth and final season of eligibility in 2023.
Penix announced his decision on social media and it was a surprising one at that. Penix was the national leader in passing this season, throwing for 4,354 yards and led Washington’s turnaround. The No. 12-ranked Huskies went 10-2 in the regular season, finished tied for second in the Pac-12 and will face No. 21 Texas in the Alamo Bowl.
Penix will have a chance at setting Washington’s single-season record for yards passing in the bowl game. He also threw 29 touchdowns this season. Because of his performance this season, Penix saw his NFL draft stock rise to where he was being expected to be a second-day pick at the latest.
In his announcement, Penix wrote, “As I look back on this special season we had, I realized there were so many great moments and things to celebrate, but I KNOW there is so much for out there for this team and the job is still not finished. I can’t wait to be playing in Husky Stadium for the 2023 season!”
Penix started his career at Indiana and showed flashes of stardom while also battling injuries. He transferred to Washington after the 2021 season, a move that reunited him with new Huskies’ coach Kalen DeBoer, who was Penix’s offensive coordinator for one season at Indiana.
DENTON, Texas – Bowl-bound North Texas has fired coach Seth Littrell, who went 44-44 over seven seasons.
University president Neal Smatresk said Sunday night that the decision to make the move came after a thorough assessment of the program.
The Mean Green are 7-6 this season after losing 48-27 to UTSA in the Conference USA championship game Friday night.
Phil Bennett, their defensive coordinator the past two seasons, was named interim head coach. North Texas plays Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17.
The 44-year-old Littrell had one year left on his contract in what was his first head coaching job. He was the youngest coach in Conference USA and one of the youngest at the FBS level when he arrived after two seasons as offensive coordinator at North Carolina with UNT coming off a 1-11 season at the time.
While the Mean Green are going to their sixth bowl since Littrell first got there, they haven’t won any of those yet. The bowl in his debut season came after only five wins since there weren’t enough bowl-eligible teams to fill all of the slots. Consecutive nine-win seasons followed in 2017 and 2018, but they then had three consecutive losing records before this year.
North Texas also has an interim athletic director after Wren Baker was named as West Virginia’s AD last week.
Smatresk said Jared Mosley, the chief operating officer of UNT athletics, will serve as interim AD. The university is working with a search firm to find Baker’s successor.