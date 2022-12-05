Liberty hires Coastal Carolina’s Chadwell to replace Freeze

Associated PressDec 5, 2022, 1:54 AM EST
David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Liberty has hired Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell, a former college quarterback known for his innovative approach to offense, to replace Hugh Freeze as the Flames’ coach.

The school in Lynchburg, Virginia, introduced Chadwell at a news conference Sunday. Freeze left Liberty after four years to accept the same position at Auburn.

Chadwell was the AP’s Coach of the Year in 2020. He guided the Chanticleers to new heights over the past three seasons, leading them to a 31-6 record and a third consecutive bowl game. The Chants appeared at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 two weeks ago but lost 47-7 at James Madison in their regular-season finale with starting quarterback and three-time Sun Belt player of the year Grayson McCall sidelined.

They lost again Saturday, with McCall back in the lineup, 45-26, to Troy in the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Chadwell’s overall record at Coastal is 39-22.

“To have the opportunity to take this football program to the next level in Conference USA, to compete for conference championships, starting in 2024 we’re going to start competing for the CFP,” Chadwell said, referring to the College Football Playoff. “That’s our ultimate goal. Everything that we do will be working towards that.”

Chadwell, who also has guided programs at North Greenville, Delta State and Charleston Southern and has a career mark of 99-57 as a head coach, noted that his record against the Flames was 3-1 at Charleston Southern.

“We’re certainly excited to have him, and we’re certainly excited to match him with our players and our facilities and resources,” Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw said. “We think some really special things can happen.”

At Charleston Southern, Chadwell was suspended for one game in 2016 by the university for violating NCAA social media rules regarding improper contact with recruits. He left after the season for an assistant’s job at Coastal Carolina, and a year later Charleston Southern was forced to vacate 18 victories over a two-year period for NCAA violations.

The Flames’ job undoubtedly became more attractive after four seasons under Freeze.

Liberty was ranked for a time in the AP Top 25 this year, winning eight of its first nine games, including a home rout of BYU and a road win at Arkansas, but closed the season with three straight losses, the last by 49-14 to New Mexico State after news broke that Freeze likely was leaving.

The Flames will make their fourth bowl appearance in a row this year – they have won the first three – and are moving to Conference USA next season. They face Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 20.

Coastal Carolina, meanwhile, will face East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27.

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. returning for 2023 season

Associated PressDec 5, 2022, 2:07 AM EST
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
SEATTLE – Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said Sunday he will return to the school for his sixth and final season of eligibility in 2023.

Penix announced his decision on social media and it was a surprising one at that. Penix was the national leader in passing this season, throwing for 4,354 yards and led Washington’s turnaround. The No. 12-ranked Huskies went 10-2 in the regular season, finished tied for second in the Pac-12 and will face No. 21 Texas in the Alamo Bowl.

Penix will have a chance at setting Washington’s single-season record for yards passing in the bowl game. He also threw 29 touchdowns this season. Because of his performance this season, Penix saw his NFL draft stock rise to where he was being expected to be a second-day pick at the latest.

In his announcement, Penix wrote, “As I look back on this special season we had, I realized there were so many great moments and things to celebrate, but I KNOW there is so much for out there for this team and the job is still not finished. I can’t wait to be playing in Husky Stadium for the 2023 season!”

Penix started his career at Indiana and showed flashes of stardom while also battling injuries. He transferred to Washington after the 2021 season, a move that reunited him with new Huskies’ coach Kalen DeBoer, who was Penix’s offensive coordinator for one season at Indiana.

North Texas fires Littrell after .500 record over 7 years

Associated PressDec 5, 2022, 2:04 AM EST
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
DENTON, Texas – Bowl-bound North Texas has fired coach Seth Littrell, who went 44-44 over seven seasons.

University president Neal Smatresk said Sunday night that the decision to make the move came after a thorough assessment of the program.

The Mean Green are 7-6 this season after losing 48-27 to UTSA in the Conference USA championship game Friday night.

Phil Bennett, their defensive coordinator the past two seasons, was named interim head coach. North Texas plays Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17.

The 44-year-old Littrell had one year left on his contract in what was his first head coaching job. He was the youngest coach in Conference USA and one of the youngest at the FBS level when he arrived after two seasons as offensive coordinator at North Carolina with UNT coming off a 1-11 season at the time.

While the Mean Green are going to their sixth bowl since Littrell first got there, they haven’t won any of those yet. The bowl in his debut season came after only five wins since there weren’t enough bowl-eligible teams to fill all of the slots. Consecutive nine-win seasons followed in 2017 and 2018, but they then had three consecutive losing records before this year.

North Texas also has an interim athletic director after Wren Baker was named as West Virginia’s AD last week.

Smatresk said Jared Mosley, the chief operating officer of UNT athletics, will serve as interim AD. The university is working with a search firm to find Baker’s successor.