Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz says he’s entering transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. – Graham Mertz is entering the transfer portal after spending the last three seasons as Wisconsin’s starting quarterback.
Mertz announced Sunday on social media he was entering the portal “in pursuit of my next opportunity.” His move comes one week after Wisconsin hired former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell to head its program.
“I am grateful for my time as a Badger,” Mertz said in his post. “My time in Madison has taught me lessons that go far beyond the football field.”
Mertz arrived at Wisconsin as the nation’s No. 65 overall prospect in his class, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. He was the Badgers’ first top-100 247Sports Composite signee who didn’t play on the offensive line since 2007, when they got running back John Clay.
Mertz went 20 of 21 and threw five touchdown passes to help Wisconsin beat Illinois 45-7 in his first career start, setting a school single-game record for single-game completion percentage and tying the school single-game record for touchdown passes.
But he struggled with consistency the rest of his time with the Badgers. Wisconsin had a different offensive coordinator each of his three seasons as a starter.
Mertz has completed 59.5% of his career passes for 5,405 yards with 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He completed 57.3% of his attempts for 2,136 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.
“To my teammates, we’ve been through a lot, and the thing that kept us going was our love for each other,” Mertz said in the post announcing his decision. “That is one thing that can never be broken.”
SEATTLE – Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said Sunday he will return to the school for his sixth and final season of eligibility in 2023.
Penix announced his decision on social media and it was a surprising one at that. Penix was the national leader in passing this season, throwing for 4,354 yards and led Washington’s turnaround. The No. 12-ranked Huskies went 10-2 in the regular season, finished tied for second in the Pac-12 and will face No. 21 Texas in the Alamo Bowl.
Penix will have a chance at setting Washington’s single-season record for yards passing in the bowl game. He also threw 29 touchdowns this season. Because of his performance this season, Penix saw his NFL draft stock rise to where he was being expected to be a second-day pick at the latest.
In his announcement, Penix wrote, “As I look back on this special season we had, I realized there were so many great moments and things to celebrate, but I KNOW there is so much for out there for this team and the job is still not finished. I can’t wait to be playing in Husky Stadium for the 2023 season!”
Penix started his career at Indiana and showed flashes of stardom while also battling injuries. He transferred to Washington after the 2021 season, a move that reunited him with new Huskies’ coach Kalen DeBoer, who was Penix’s offensive coordinator for one season at Indiana.
DENTON, Texas – Bowl-bound North Texas has fired coach Seth Littrell, who went 44-44 over seven seasons.
University president Neal Smatresk said Sunday night that the decision to make the move came after a thorough assessment of the program.
The Mean Green are 7-6 this season after losing 48-27 to UTSA in the Conference USA championship game Friday night.
Phil Bennett, their defensive coordinator the past two seasons, was named interim head coach. North Texas plays Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17.
The 44-year-old Littrell had one year left on his contract in what was his first head coaching job. He was the youngest coach in Conference USA and one of the youngest at the FBS level when he arrived after two seasons as offensive coordinator at North Carolina with UNT coming off a 1-11 season at the time.
While the Mean Green are going to their sixth bowl since Littrell first got there, they haven’t won any of those yet. The bowl in his debut season came after only five wins since there weren’t enough bowl-eligible teams to fill all of the slots. Consecutive nine-win seasons followed in 2017 and 2018, but they then had three consecutive losing records before this year.
North Texas also has an interim athletic director after Wren Baker was named as West Virginia’s AD last week.
Smatresk said Jared Mosley, the chief operating officer of UNT athletics, will serve as interim AD. The university is working with a search firm to find Baker’s successor.