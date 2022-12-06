Ohio State’s Smith-Njigba to skip CFP game, will enter draft

Associated PressDec 6, 2022, 9:17 AM EST
Joshua A. Bickel / USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against top-ranked Georgia while he continues to rehabilitate a leg injury and prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The AP Preseason All-American was hurt in the Buckeyes’ opener against Notre Dame and played in just two other games. Details on the seriousness of his injury weren’t disclosed through the season.

The announcement was made by the football program on Monday.

“I want to thank Jaxon for all he has done for our Ohio State program,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “He has had such a major impact here in Columbus, on and off the field, in a relatively short period of time. We all know he has a very bright future ahead of him and we all support him as he moves forward with his career.”

The Buckeyes play Georgia in a CPF semifinal in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. Receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. (1,157 yards, 12 TDs) and Emeka Egbuka (1,039 yards, nine touchdowns) assumed larger roles in the passing game with Smith-Njigba sidelined.

The junior from Rockwall, Texas, set school records in 2021 for receptions (95) and receiving yards (1,606). His yardage total broke a 20-year-old Big Ten Conference record.

Smith-Njigba set an all-time bowl game record with 347 receiving yards in the 2022 Rose Bowl win over Utah. He also broke the Rose Bowl record with 15 receptions and tied the game record with three touchdowns.

Maye, Kancey, Elko, Verse highlight AP All-ACC selections

Associated PressDec 6, 2022, 2:59 PM EST
all-acc team
Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is the unanimous choice as The Associated Press offensive player of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Pittsburgh tackle Calijah Kancey was named the league’s top defensive player.

Duke’s Mike Elko, whose Blue Devils improved five games to 8-4 and earned a Military Bowl berth in his first season, is coach of the year in results released Tuesday following voting by 14 media members who cover the conference.

ACC champion Clemson had four first-team selections among six players overall. Tigers sophomore Will Shipley, who has rushed for 1,110 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, earned dual honors as first team running back and all-purpose player.

Kancey repeated as a first-team selection after recording 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks this season. He led Pittsburgh’s five-player contingent that included punishing rusher Israel Abanikanda, a unanimous first-team choice. The junior had a league-best 1,431 yards rushing with 20 TDs.

Maye, a redshirt freshman and the younger brother of former Tar Heels basketball star Luke Maye, passed for 4,115 yards and 35 TDs as UNC won the Coastal Division title. Tar Heels receiver Josh Downs (1,029 yards, 11 TDs) was also a unanimous first-team selection.

Florida State and North Carolina State, both bowl bound, also had six players chosen. Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse, who tied with Kancey in tackles for loss and sacks, was voted newcomer of the year after transferring from Albany.

The 2022 Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference team, as selected by a panel of 14 sports writers who regularly cover the league. Players at all positions are listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown; “u-” denotes unanimous selections:

First team

Offense

u-QB — Drake Maye, North Carolina, 6-4, 220, r-fr., Huntersville, North Carolina

u-RB — Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh, 5-11, 215, jr., New York, New York

RB — Will Shipley, Clemson, 5-11, 205, soph., Weddington, N.C.

u-WR — Josh Downs, North Carolina, 5-10, 175, jr., Suwanee, Georgia

WR — Zay Flowers, Boston College, 5-10, 172, sr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida

TE — Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse, 6-5, 216, soph., Fort Lauderdale, Florida

OT — Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 6-2, 305, sr., Spartanburg, S.C.

OT — Graham Barton, Duke, 6-5, 311, jr., Brentwood, Texas

OG — Dillan Gibbons, Florida State, 6-5, 327, sr., Saint Petersburg, Florida

OG — Marcus Minor, Pittsburgh, 6-4, 325, sr., Lanham, Maryland

C — Grant Gibson, North Carolina State, 6-1, 310, grad., Charlotte, North Carolina

u-K — Chris Dunn, North Carolina State, 5-8, 170, grad., Lexington, North Carolina

All-purpose player — Will Shipley, Clemson

Defense

DE — Jared Verse, Florida State, 6-4, 251, soph., Berwick, Pennsylvania

DE — K.J. Henry, Clemson, 6-4, 255, grad., Winston-Salem, North Carolina

u-DT — Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh, 6-0, 280, jr., Miami

DT — Tyler Davis, Clemson, 6-2, 300, sr., Apopka, Florida

LB — Yasir Abdullah, Louisville, 6-1, 242, sr., Miramar, Fla.

LB — Drake Thomas, North Carolina State, 6-0, 230, jr., Wake Forest, North Carolina

LB — Cedric Gray, North Carolina, 6-2, 230, jr., Charlotte, North Carolina

CB — Ayden White, North Carolina State, 6-0, 185, soph., Asheville, North Carolina

CB — Anthony Johnson, Virginia, 6-2, 205, grad., Coconut Creek, Florida

S — Kam Kinchens, Miami, 5-11, 202, soph., Miami

S — Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 5-11, 203, jr., Cordele, Georgia

P — Lou Hedley, Miami, 6-4, 220, sr., Mandurah, Australia

Second team

Offense

QB — Jordan Travis, Florida State, 6-1, 212, jr., West Palm Beach, Florida

RB — Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 5-10, 210, soph., Owings Mills, Maryland

RB — Trey Benson, Florida State, 6-1, 215, soph., Greenville, Mississippi

WR — A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 6-5, 205, jr., Lake Worth, Florida

WR — Tyler Hudson, Louisville, 6-2, 195, sr., Spring, Texas

TE — Will Mallory, Miami, 6-5, 245, sr., Jacksonville, Florida

OT — Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, 6-5, 322, jr., Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada

OT — Robert Scott Jr., Florida State, 6-5, 334, soph., Conway, Arkansas

OG — Chandler Zavala, North Carolina State, 6-5, 325, grad., Boynton Beach, Florida

OG — Sean Maginn, Wake Forest, 6-3, 304, sr., Suwanee, Georgia

C — Bryan Hudson, Louisville, 6-4, 301, r-jr., Georgetown, Kentucky

K — B.T. Potter, Clemson, 5-10, 200, grad., Rock Hill, South Carolina

All-purpose player — Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 5-11, 189, sr., Greenville, South Carollina

Defense

DE — Myles Murphy, Clemson, 6-5, 275, jr., Marietta, Georgia

DE — Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College, 6-2, 236, so., Williamstown, New Jersey

DT — DeWayne Carter, Duke, 6-3, 298, r-jr., Pickerington, Ohio

DT — Kobie Turner, Wake Forest, 6-3, 290, sr., Clifton, Virginia

LB — SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh, 6-1, 230, sr., Syracuse, New York

LB — Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 6-1, 224, jr., Miami, Florida

LB — Nick Jackson, Virginia, 6-1, 234, sr., Atlanta

LB — Ayinde Eley, Georgia Tech, 6-3, 233, sr., Olney, Maryland

LB — Isaiah Moore, North Carolina State, 6-2, 232, grad., Chester, Virginia

LB — Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, 6-2, 207, sr., Thomasville, Georgia

CB — Fentrell Cypress II, Virginia, 6-0, 184, jr., Rock Hill, South Carolina

CB — Storm Duck, North Carolina, 6-0, 200, jr., Boiling Springs, South Carolina

S — Erick Hallett II, 5-11, 190, sr., Cypress, Texas

S — Tanner Ingle, North Carolina State, 5-10, 186, sr., Orlando, Florida

P — Daniel Sparks, Virginia, 6-6, 203, jr., Gadsden, Alabama

Coach of the Year — Mike Elko, Duke

Offensive Player of the Year — Drake Maye, North Carolina

Defensive Player of the Year — Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Newcomer of the Year — Jared Verse, Florida State

Voting panel:

Mike Barber, Richmond (Virginia) Times-Dispatch; Jonathan Blau, Charleston (South Carolina) Post and Courier; Rick Bozich, WDRB-TV, Louisville, Kentucky; Jerry DiPaola, Tribune Total Media, Pittsburgh; Joe Giglio, WRAL/99.9 The Fan, Raleigh, North Carolina; Trevor Hass, Boston Globe; Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun Sentinel; Nate Mink, Syracuse (New York), Post-Standard; Brian Murphy, WRALsportsfan.com, Raleigh, North Carolina; Matt Murschel, Orlando (Florida) Sentinel; Ken Suguira, Atlanta Journal-Constitution; David Teel, Richmond (Virginia) Times-Dispatch; David Thompson, Fayetteville (North Carolina) Observer; Steve Wiseman, Durham (North Carolina) Herald-Sun.

Alabama’s Anderson repeats as Bronko Nagurski award winner

Associated PressDec 6, 2022, 12:37 AM EST
Getty Images
1 Comment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. has become the second two-time winner of the Bronko Nagurski Award given to the nation’s top collegiate defensive player.

Anderson was presented the award on Monday night by the Charlotte Touchdown Club.

The 6-foot-4, 243-pound Anderson had 10 sacks for the No. 5-ranked Crimson Tide this season. He also won the award last year after recording 17 1/2 sacks.

Anderson, a junior, had two sacks in Alabama’s regular-season win finale against rival Auburn and had his first touchdown when he returned an interception 25 yards against Louisiana-Monroe.

Anderson joins former Northwestern linebacker Pat Fitzgerald as the only two-time winner of the award. Fitzgerald won the award in 1995 and 1996 and later went on to become the head coach at Northwestern.

It’s unclear if Anderson will enter the NFL draft or return to Alabama next season.