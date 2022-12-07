Report: Louisville to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as head coach

Associated PressDec 7, 2022, 1:16 PM EST
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is finalizing a deal to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as its next head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement and an announcement from the schools has not been finalized.

Brohm, 51, would replace Scott Satterfield, who abruptly left the Cardinals after four seasons to become Cincinnati’s coach. The Louisville native and former Cardinal quarterback Brohm is 66-44 lifetime and 36-34 at Purdue, which he guided to the Big Ten Conference West title this season before the Boilermakers (8-5) lost to No. 2 Michigan in the conference championship game.

The Boilermakers are headed to the Citrus Bowl a season after winning the Music City Bowl.

Brohm was immediately mentioned as a possible replacement after Satterfield’s stunning departure, just as he was in 2018 after the school fired Bobby Petrino following a 2-8 start and eventual 2-10 finish. At the time, Brohm was just two seasons into his tenure at Purdue and turned down his alma mater to continue building that program.

But with the Louisville job open again, Brohm accepted this time around and returns home to take the Cardinals to another level.

Louisville was 25-24 under Satterfield, including 7-5 this season with a pending appearance in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17. Ironically, the Cardinals will face Cincinnati but without Satterfield on the sidelines for his new team. Deion Branch, Louisville’s director of player development, will guide the team on an interim basis for the bowl game.

Brohm passed for 5,451 yards and 38 touchdowns at Louisville while going 15-10 as a starter. He played eight seasons in the NFL and XFL before returning to become quarterbacks coach with the Cardinals under Petrino and Steve Kragthorpe, eventually becoming offensive coordinator.

Brohm reunited with Petrino at Western Kentucky and succeeded him there after Petrino returned to Louisville in 2014 for a second stint. His greatest coaching success came in Bowling Green with the Hilltoppers, who went 30-10 from 2014-16 with three bowl wins and a No. 24 final ranking in 2015.

Jim Leonhard says he won’t return to Wisconsin staff

Associated PressDec 7, 2022, 11:12 AM EST
MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL/USA TODAY NETWORK
MADISON, Wis. — Jim Leonhard, who served as Wisconsin’s interim coach for the last seven games of the regular season, says he won’t be back with the Badgers next season.

Leonhard tweeted that he would work as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator for its Dec. 27 Guaranteed Rate Bowl matchup with Oklahoma State but wouldn’t be part of new coach Luke Fickell‘s staff next season.

“It has been an honor to coach these young men and thank you to all the fans who supported us along the way,” Leonhard tweeted. “On Wisconsin!”

Leonhard had served as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator before getting promoted to interim coach after the Oct. 2 firing of Paul Chryst. Leonhard posted a 4-3 record and said he hoped to keep the job beyond this season.

Wisconsin instead hired Fickell, who had gone 57-18 in six seasons at Cincinnati and led the Bearcats to a College Football Playoff appearance last year. Fickell said at his introductory news conference last week that he’d be open to including Leonhard on the staff but added that Leonhard probably would have plenty of options.

Leonhard, a former All-America safety at Wisconsin who played 10 seasons in the NFL, joined Chryst’s staff in 2016 as defensive backs coach and was promoted to defensive coordinator the following year.

Wisconsin led all Football Bowl Subdivision teams in total defense (284.8 yards) and ranked second in pass defense (181.4) and third in run defense (103.4) and scoring defense (17.3 points) over a five-season stretch from 2017-21.

“It has meant the world to me to be able to pour my heart and soul into the UW football program over the last 7 years,” Leonhard tweeted.

Iowa’s Jack Campbell honored as college football’s top scholar

Associated PressDec 7, 2022, 11:09 AM EST
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen/USA TODAY NETWORK
LAS VEGAS — Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell won the William V. Campbell Trophy, becoming the first player from the school to be named college football’s top scholar-athlete.

Campbell, the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year, receives a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship from the National Football Foundation.

Campbell received the award at the NFF’s Hall of Fame induction banquet.

He was one of 15 finalists from all levels of college football up for the award that recognizes combined academic and athletic performance as well as exemplary leadership.

Campbell is on target to graduate in December with a degree in enterprise leadership and sport and recreation management. He is a two-time academic all-Big Ten honoree.

The other finalists were Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez; Auburn kicker Anders Carlson; Dayton running back Jake Chisholm; Chicago running back Nicholas D’Ambrose; Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen; Yale defensive lineman Oso Ifesinachukwu; UTSA offensive lineman Ahofitu Maka; Holy Cross running back Peter Oliver; Stanford offensive lineman Walter Rouse; Troy offensive lineman Austin Stidham; Wayne State linebacker Julius Wilkerson; Mississippi State receiver Austin Williams; Johns Hopkins offensive lineman JR Woods; and Saint John’s (Minnesota) defensive lineman Michael Wozniak.