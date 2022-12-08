Florida turns to ex-Ohio State QB Jack Miller to start Vegas Bowl

Dec 8, 2022
Doug Engle/USA TODAY NETWORK
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida quarterback Jack Miller, who transferred from Ohio State last December, will make his first collegiate start when the Gators play 17th-ranked Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Coach Billy Napier made the announcement three days after standout Anthony Richardson left school early to start preparing for the NFL combine and a week after backup Jalen Kitna was kicked off the team following his arrest on child pornography charges.

Miller was slotted to be Richardson’s backup during training camp before injuring his right thumb in August and needing surgery. Four months later, he’ll get a chance to show he deserves to at least be in the mix for the No. 1 job next season.

“He has been participating in practice for a number of weeks,” Napier said. “He’s perfectly healthy. … While he was rehabbing, we were very intentional about keeping those guys engaged. He’s traveled with us. He’s went through the process of prepping each week, watching the cut-ups, all those things at the end of the week from a test and tips standpoint.

“So he’s been through the prep for a game. Obviously, the volume of work will be a little bit different for him. That’ll be the biggest challenge.”

Miller will be without at least two offensive starters since the Gators (6-6) had four players opt out of the bowl: Richardson, All-Southeastern Conference guard O'Cyrus Torrence, linebacker Ventrell Miller and receiver Justin Shorter.

Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter turned pro Monday but will stick around for the Vegas trip. Several teammates who either already entered the transfer portal or considered skipping Florida’s bowl also agreed to play the season finale, some of them surely because of the destination.

“We’ve just got a lot of guys that are looking for an opportunity,” Napier said. “They want to play, and we’ve got a lot of respect for that.”

The Las Vegas Bowl is Dec. 17.

Miller played sparingly behind Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud last year for Ohio State, completing 7 of 14 passes for 101 yards. He also ran for 22 yards and a score in mop-up duty. Not wanting to sit behind Stroud another season, the 6-foot-3, 211-pound Arizona native landed in Gainesville to compete with Emory Jones and Richardson.

He quickly moved up the depth chart after Jones left in March (transferred to Arizona State) and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson left for Syracuse a month later.

With Kitna and Richardson now gone, the Gators are down four scholarship quarterbacks over the past nine months. Kitna would have started the bowl, but he was arrested last week after a police investigation found he allegedly shared child pornography pictures on a social media platform.

“Obviously it’s a sad, tragic event for all the people involved here,” Napier said in his first public comments since Kitna’s arrest. “I think really trying to help all the people involved.

“Obviously, Jalen is going to have to move forward. But it’s a challenge, and it’s one that I appreciate our leadership … certainly we’ve done everything we can do to help our players and staff. But as you said here, there’s some things that come with that. We’re turning the page and moving forward.”

Napier will turn to the transfer portal for help. He has four-star commitment Jaden Rashada ready to sign later this month but is expected to sign a polished starter and maybe another quarterback from the portal to provide more depth. Behind Miller, Florida has walk-on Kyle Engel and freshman Max Brown.

“I think we all would agree that this game, the quarterback position’s effect on your team with not only the production part but the leadership part, it’s critical,” Napier said. “We’ll be working hard to address some of the issues at that position.”

North Carolina losing offensive assistants Longo, Bicknell to Wisconsin

Dec 8, 2022
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina is losing two assistants to Wisconsin, including the one who has orchestrated the Tar Heels’ prolific attack the past four seasons.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo said he and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. leave Chapel Hill for the same roles under new Badgers coach Luke Fickell.

Neither will coach when UNC (9-4) faces No. 15 Oregon in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28. Longo said his opportunity to work with Fickell – a friend for several years – was enticing.

“My wife and I love (UNC), the kids love it. It’s good coaching for (Mack) Brown. We’ve got a good staff and I absolutely love the locker room,” Longo said in an interview with The Associated Press. “So there’s no issues. It’s very, very difficult leaving here.

“We just felt like this was the right time,” he continued. “That’s what we decided to do, was take our shot in the Big Ten.”

Wisconsin team spokesman Brian Lucas declined to comment in an email, saying the program has yet to officially announce any staff hirings.

Longo said he first met with Fickell about joining his new staff at Cincinnati for the 2017 season before ultimately going to Mississippi. Longo spent two years there before joining Brown when the College Football Hall of Famer returned for a second stint at UNC before the 2019 season.

“I often felt I wouldn’t leave North Carolina for anything other than a head job unless it was for Luke, so that kind of presented itself when we spoke,” he said.

Longo’s first three offenses averaged 492 yards and 36.5 points behind quarterback Sam Howell, the program’s all-time leader with 10,283 yards passing and 92 touchdowns.

This year’s Tar Heels average 473.6 yards and 35 points with Drake Maye as Howell’s successor. He ranked among the Bowl Subdivision leaders in total offense (366.8, second), passing yardage (316.5, fifth) and passing touchdowns (35, tied for fifth).

Maye – named the AP’s Atlantic Coast Conference offensive player of the year – tweeted that he’d return to UNC as expected.

Louisville hires Jeff Brohm as head coach with 6-year deal

Dec 8, 2022
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has hired Jeff Brohm as the new head coach.

The University of Louisville Athletic Association’s executive board approved a six-year contract that will pay the former Purdue coach a base salary of $5 million next season with annual increases of $100,000, plus incentives.

Brohm, a Louisville native, was expected to be introduced in a news conference at Cardinal Stadium. His Twitter bio reflected his new job.

Brohm went 36-34 in six seasons with the Boilermakers, including 17-9 the past two seasons. He guided them to their first Big Ten West division title before they fell to No. 2 Michigan 43-22 in the conference championship.

Brohm succeeds Scott Satterfield, who left to become Cincinnati’s coach after going 25-24 in four seasons at Louisville.

Neither Brohm nor Satterfield will be on the sidelines when their new teams meet in the inaugural Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17 – a matchup of former rivals.

Brohm inherits a team looking to become a serious Atlantic Coast Conference contender. Not since Lamar Jackson led the Cardinals to a 7-1 Atlantic Division finish on the way to winning the 2016 Heisman Trophy have they come close to challenging perennial heavyweight Clemson.