Stanford QB Tanner McKee declares for NFL draft

Associated PressDec 9, 2022, 10:24 AM EST
STANFORD, Calif. – Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee is leaving school to enter the NFL draft.

McKee announced his decision on Thursday after a disappointing junior season on an overmatched Stanford team.

McKee completed 62% of his passes for 2,947 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season as Stanford went 3-9 for a second straight year.

Stanford will undergoing an overhaul with coach David Shaw stepping down after 12 seasons and several players expected to transfer.

Brian Brohm to serve as Purdue’s interim coach for bowl game

Associated PressDec 9, 2022, 10:18 AM EST
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue offensive coordinator Brian Brohm is getting another chance to replace his older brother.

And this time, he’ll be more than an adviser.

Shortly after Louisville announced Thursday it had hired Jeff Brohm, Boilermakers athletic director Mike Bobinski named Brohm’s younger brother as interim coach for the Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU on Jan. 2.

“Let me just explain something, some people think that sounds strange, but he’s a really talented coach and if his name wasn’t Brohm it wouldn’t be strange at all,” Bobinski said. “Brian was really excited and it’s a great professional moment for him to put his mark on the program over the next few weeks.”

Mark Hagen, one of three co-defensive coordinators, will call the defense following the immediate departure of Ron English for Louisville, Bobinski said. English called the defensive signals and coached safeties.

Brian Brohm got his first chance as a head coach in October 2020 when he led the Boilermakers to a season-opening 24-20 victory over Iowa after Jeff Brohm tested positive for COVID-19. He returned to his play-calling duties when his older brother returned for Week 2.

It’s already been a historic season for the Boilermakers (8-5), who won their first Big Ten West Division title before a loss to Michigan in the conference championship game. The LSU game will come in front of a national television audience with a shot at a second consecutive bowl win.

Bobinski said he would welcome it if Brian Brohm and Hagen remained on staff though he did not commit to interviewing either to fill the to job.

Instead, Bobinski thanked the elder Brohm for rebuilding the Boilermakers program and said he had already contacted some potential candidates.

“We want to do this as expeditiously as possible,” Bobinski said. “We don’t want to rush it, but we’re aware of the calendar, the early signing date and we want to get it done as quickly as possible.”

North Carolina losing offensive assistants Longo, Bicknell to Wisconsin

Associated PressDec 8, 2022, 5:31 PM EST
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina is losing two assistants to Wisconsin, including the one who has orchestrated the Tar Heels’ prolific attack the past four seasons.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo said he and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. leave Chapel Hill for the same roles under new Badgers coach Luke Fickell.

Neither will coach when UNC (9-4) faces No. 15 Oregon in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28. Longo said his opportunity to work with Fickell – a friend for several years – was enticing.

“My wife and I love (UNC), the kids love it. It’s good coaching for (Mack) Brown. We’ve got a good staff and I absolutely love the locker room,” Longo said in an interview with The Associated Press. “So there’s no issues. It’s very, very difficult leaving here.

“We just felt like this was the right time,” he continued. “That’s what we decided to do, was take our shot in the Big Ten.”

Wisconsin team spokesman Brian Lucas declined to comment in an email, saying the program has yet to officially announce any staff hirings.

Longo said he first met with Fickell about joining his new staff at Cincinnati for the 2017 season before ultimately going to Mississippi. Longo spent two years there before joining Brown when the College Football Hall of Famer returned for a second stint at UNC before the 2019 season.

“I often felt I wouldn’t leave North Carolina for anything other than a head job unless it was for Luke, so that kind of presented itself when we spoke,” he said.

Longo’s first three offenses averaged 492 yards and 36.5 points behind quarterback Sam Howell, the program’s all-time leader with 10,283 yards passing and 92 touchdowns.

This year’s Tar Heels average 473.6 yards and 35 points with Drake Maye as Howell’s successor. He ranked among the Bowl Subdivision leaders in total offense (366.8, second), passing yardage (316.5, fifth) and passing touchdowns (35, tied for fifth).

Maye – named the AP’s Atlantic Coast Conference offensive player of the year – tweeted that he’d return to UNC as expected.