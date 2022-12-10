Georgia QB Bennett is old-school Heisman Trophy contender

NEW YORK – At a time when Heisman Trophy winners are usually on their way to being first-round picks in the NFL draft, Stetson Bennett is a contender from another era of college football.

The Georgia quarterback already has a national championship ring and this season he has stepped up his own play in an offense that has entrusted him with more responsibility.

At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Bennett is no lock to be drafted at all even though he is a bona fide college football star.

“I think I’m as good as quarterback is anybody, but I don’t think about as, like, I’m the best quarterback. Because there’s so many different variables and different offenses and things that you’re asked to do, who you have around you,” said Bennett, who was sporting an old-school look Friday in a red-and-black letterman’s jacket while meeting with reporters and posing for pictures at a Manhattan hotel with three other Heisman finalist quarterbacks.

Southern California’s Caleb Williams is the favorite to win the award Saturday night.

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is a finalist for the second straight year for the playoff-bound and fourth-ranked Buckeyes, who face Bennett and the top-ranked Bulldogs on Dec. 31 in the Peach Bowl.

TCU’s Max Duggan had a breakout senior season, leading the surprising, third-ranked Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff against No. 2 Michigan.

Williams and Stroud fit the modern mold of Heisman contenders.

Thirteen of the last 14 Heisman winners to enter the NFL have been selected in the first round, including all 11 quarterbacks. That does not include last year’s winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who is expected to be a first-rounder if he enters the next draft.

Williams has one more year left of college football before becoming draft eligible and is already drawing comparisons to Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes.

“It’s pretty cool,” Williams said. “Because everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do. I always said, even in high school … obviously it’s special, but I don’t think there’s anything I can’t do that he’s doing out there.”

Stroud is considered a likely first-round pick in April’s draft. Maybe the first quarterback taken. Maybe No. 1 overall, though he hasn’t said for sure this will be his final season at Ohio State.

Duggan is a former four-star recruit with the size (6-foot-2, 210-pounds) and athleticism to be an NFL prospect, too. He also has not decided if he will return for another season of college football.

Bennett conjures up memories of Heisman winners such as Oklahoma’s Jason White in 2003 or Florida’s Danny Wuerffel in 1996: Highly productive college passers on national title contending teams, but not big-time pro prospects.

The last Heisman-winning quarterback not selected in the first round was Ohio State’s Troy Smith, who won the award in 2006 and was drafted in the fifth round by Baltimore.

At 25, Bennett would be the second oldest Heisman winner. Florida State quarterback Chris Weinke was 28 when he won it in 2000.

Bennett is college football’s everyman superstar. The former walk-on who took a detour through junior college has been an unlikely leader of a team packed with blue-chip recruits. He took hold of the starting job early last season and guided the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980.

This season, Bennett has be more playmaker than caretaker for an offense that ranks third in the Southeastern Conference with 285 yards passing per game. He has thrown for 3,425 yards and 20 touchdowns and run for seven scores.

Bennett said he has shored up his mechanics in the last year, and is better at self-correcting when his delivery gets out of sorts. Most of his improvement, though, is on the mental side of the game, better understanding what each play is trying to accomplish.

Georgia (13-0) has already thrown more passes this year (430) in two fewer games than it did last season (407).

“So (the offense) so far has been more explosive. And there has been more asked of me this year, which has been fun for me, and I’ve enjoyed it a lot,” Bennett said. “But I think that comes from me earning it, me being good enough to do that. I don’t think I necessarily was last year. Some spots, but not all the time.”

While Williams acknowledged winning the Heisman was one of many goals he had coming into this season, Bennett never really gave it much thought.

Bennett said Buster Faulkner, Georgia’s offensive quality control coach who he works closely with, told him before the season that the way the offense was evolving a Heisman run would be possible.

“I just heard it and, what does that mean? Right?” Bennett said. “But, shoot, he was a little bit right.”

Stanford hires Sac State’s Troy Taylor to replace David Shaw

STANFORD, Calif. – Stanford hired Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor on Saturday to replace David Shaw and lead a Pac-12 program that has fallen off dramatically recently, with three losing seasons in the last four years.

Taylor, 54, has spent the last four seasons as head coach at Sacramento State, leading the Hornets to the FCS playoffs three times. Sacramento State did not field a team during 2020 because of the pandemic.

Sacramento State went 30-8 with a 23-1 record in a tough Big Sky Conference under Taylor. The Hornets lost a wild quarterfinal playoff game Friday night, 66-63 against Incarnate Word.

“The opportunity to lead the finest student-athletes in the country is truly a dream come true, and I would like to thank President (Marc) Tessier-Lavigne, Provost (Persis) Drell and (athletic director) Bernard Muir,” Taylor said in a statement. “I believe that Stanford football is perfectly positioned to become champions on the football field while maintaining our world-class reputation for academic excellence.”

Shaw stepped down last month after 12 seasons following the final game of a 3-9 season. The winningest coach in school history was struggling to change the trajectory of a program that was the predominant team in the Pac-12 during the first half of his tenure.

Stanford’s downfall coincides the loosening of transfer rules across major college football. The elite academic school is not able to add to its roster through transfers as easily as most of its competition in the Pac-12 and nationally.

Taylor, a native Californian, played quarterback for Stanford’s rival, Cal, and had a short NFL career in the early 1990s before getting into coaching at the high school and college levels.

“Troy is a proven winner who has experienced success at many levels of football,” Muir said in a statement. “Throughout our visits together he demonstrated an understanding of what makes Stanford special, and a deep desire to capitalize on our unique strengths. He possesses an incredible football mind and has a long history of caring deeply for the student-athletes he leads.”

Taylor was offensive coordinator at Utah in 2017-18 before landing his first head coaching job at Sacramento State in 2019.

Nebraska hires Orange’s Tony White as defensive coordinator

LINCOLN, Neb. – New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule announced Friday that Tony White will serve as the Huskers’ defensive coordinator and Donovan Raiola will remain the offensive line coach.

White spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Syracuse. The Orange (7-5) ranked 29th nationally this season in allowing 338.1 yards per game as Syracuse earned its first bowl trip since 2018 with a Pinstripe Bowl matchup against Minnesota.

Rhule was introduced as the Cornhuskers’ coach last week. Among staff changes he has already made was hiring Marcus Satterfield of South Carolina as the Huskers’ new offensive coordinator.

Satterfield worked six seasons for Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers.