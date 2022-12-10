Tar Heels WR Downs opts out of Holiday Bowl for NFL leap

Associated PressDec 10, 2022, 5:52 PM EST
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina receiver Josh Downs is opting out of the Holiday Bowl against No. 15 Oregon to prepare for a jump to the NFL draft.

Downs announced his decision in a social media post Friday, less than a week after he had 11 catches for 100 yards in the Tar Heels’ loss to No. 10 Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. He led the team with 94 catches for 1,029 yards and 11 touchdowns despite missing two games.

Downs ranks third in the Bowl Subdivision ranks with 8.5 catches per game, while his 11 TD catches is tied for seventh.

His top stretch came when he had a run of four straight 100-yard games with at least nine catches each time. That included 15 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown at Virginia and 11 catches for 154 yards and three scores in a win at Wake Forest that clinched the ACC’s Coastal Division title.

Downs had ranked 10th in FBS in 2021 with 1,335 yards receiving to go with eight scores.

Stanford hires Sac State’s Troy Taylor to replace David Shaw

Associated PressDec 10, 2022, 6:08 PM EST
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

STANFORD, Calif. – Stanford hired Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor on Saturday to replace David Shaw and lead a Pac-12 program that has fallen off dramatically recently, with three losing seasons in the last four years.

Taylor, 54, has spent the last four seasons as head coach at Sacramento State, leading the Hornets to the FCS playoffs three times. Sacramento State did not field a team during 2020 because of the pandemic.

Sacramento State went 30-8 with a 23-1 record in a tough Big Sky Conference under Taylor. The Hornets lost a wild quarterfinal playoff game Friday night, 66-63 against Incarnate Word.

“The opportunity to lead the finest student-athletes in the country is truly a dream come true, and I would like to thank President (Marc) Tessier-Lavigne, Provost (Persis) Drell and (athletic director) Bernard Muir,” Taylor said in a statement. “I believe that Stanford football is perfectly positioned to become champions on the football field while maintaining our world-class reputation for academic excellence.”

Shaw stepped down last month after 12 seasons following the final game of a 3-9 season. The winningest coach in school history was struggling to change the trajectory of a program that was the predominant team in the Pac-12 during the first half of his tenure.

Stanford’s downfall coincides the loosening of transfer rules across major college football. The elite academic school is not able to add to its roster through transfers as easily as most of its competition in the Pac-12 and nationally.

Taylor, a native Californian, played quarterback for Stanford’s rival, Cal, and had a short NFL career in the early 1990s before getting into coaching at the high school and college levels.

“Troy is a proven winner who has experienced success at many levels of football,” Muir said in a statement. “Throughout our visits together he demonstrated an understanding of what makes Stanford special, and a deep desire to capitalize on our unique strengths. He possesses an incredible football mind and has a long history of caring deeply for the student-athletes he leads.”

Taylor was offensive coordinator at Utah in 2017-18 before landing his first head coaching job at Sacramento State in 2019.

Nebraska hires Orange’s Tony White as defensive coordinator

Associated PressDec 10, 2022, 5:53 PM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

LINCOLN, Neb. – New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule announced Friday that Tony White will serve as the Huskers’ defensive coordinator and Donovan Raiola will remain the offensive line coach.

White spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Syracuse. The Orange (7-5) ranked 29th nationally this season in allowing 338.1 yards per game as Syracuse earned its first bowl trip since 2018 with a Pinstripe Bowl matchup against Minnesota.

Rhule was introduced as the Cornhuskers’ coach last week. Among staff changes he has already made was hiring Marcus Satterfield of South Carolina as the Huskers’ new offensive coordinator.

Satterfield worked six seasons for Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers.