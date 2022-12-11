Oregon State gives Smith new 6-year, $30.6 million contract

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State and football coach Jonathan Smith have agreed on a six-year, $30.6 million contract, the university announced Sunday.
It comes after the Beavers went 9-3 this season, with a chance for the third 10-win season in school history coming Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl against Florida.
“Coach Smith has taken the Oregon State football program to new heights, and we knew it was important to reward him and his staff to keep the momentum moving forward,” athletic director Scott Barnes said. “The success they’ve achieved on the football field has been evident, and Coach’s Smith leadership and the work of his staff also has changed the culture of the program in the classroom, the weight room and the community.”
Smith’s guaranteed salary will start at $4.85 million next season and grow to $5.45 million by 2028, the school said. Oregon State also is adding $100,000 to its salary pool for assistant coaches (rising to $4.85 million) and support staff (rising to $2.5 million).
“I want to thank Scott Barnes and the Oregon State administration for continuing to support this football program and everyone who works tirelessly for our student-athletes and all of Beaver Nation,” Smith said. “We are proud of what has been accomplished, but the work is not done and we’ll continue to put in the effort and do it the right way.”
Smith is 25-31 in his five seasons at Oregon State. The Beavers are posting back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2012-13.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo is out after 15 seasons at the helm.
The academy announced Sunday that Niumatalolo would not return – a day after the Midshipmen lost to Army in overtime and finished 4-8 for the second straight year. Niumatalolo is the winningest coach in school history at 109-83, but after going 11-2 in 2019, Navy hasn’t finished above .500 since.
“Our sincerest gratitude to Coach Ken for what has been a distinguished and impactful legacy at the Naval Academy,” athletic director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement. “Navy football flourished for many years under his leadership. He will forever be remembered for the influence he has had on the lives of those who played for him.”
Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry was named interim coach. Gladchuk is expected to speak to reporters Monday.
Niumatalolo was hired by Navy in 2008. In the Midshipmen’s first two years in the American Athletic Conference, Niumatalolo led the team to a share of an AAC West Division title in 2015 and won the AAC West title outright in 2016. Navy also shared the West Division title in 2019.
The Midshipmen have gone just 11-23 over the last three seasons and have had one winning season over the last five years. Navy is a combined 4-10 against the other two service academies over the last seven years.
“The Naval Academy will now move forward with continued high ambitions and embrace a new era of reaffirmed expectations for Navy football and our midshipmen,” Gladchuk said.
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was taken to a hospital Sunday after what the university called “a personal health issue” that happened at his home in Starkville.
Leach, 61, was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, which is about 125 miles (200 kilometers) away from Mississippi State, the university said in a statement.
The school said it would have no further comment on Leach’s condition, adding “that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and (wife) Sharon and their family.”
Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been placed in charge of the football team by Mississippi State President Mark Keenum and interim athletic director Bracky Brett as it prepares for an appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Florida.
Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. Late in the season, he acknowledged dealing with some unspecified health issues that were causing a persistent cough.
Leach, known for his prolific Air Raid offenses, is 158-107 in 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State.