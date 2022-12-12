No. 25 NC State hires Anae, Tujague to football staff

Associated PressDec 12, 2022, 10:19 PM EST
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina State has hired Robert Anae as offensive coordinator after the departure of Tim Beck to become head coach at Coastal Carolina.

The school announced the arrival of Anae on Monday along with the hiring of Garett Tujague as offensive line coach.

Anae spent last year at Syracuse, where he helped the Orange to a 6-0 start that included a peak at No. 14 in the AP Top 25. Before that, Anae spent six seasons at Virginia and helped quarterback Brennan Armstrong break single-season school records for passing yards, touchdown passes and total offense in 2021.

Tujague had spent the past seven seasons as line coach at Virginia. He replaces John Garrison, who left for Mississippi.

The 25th-ranked Wolfpack will face Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl later this month. Head coach Dave Doeren says the remaining staff will work collaboratively on play-calling duties for the game with Beck’s departure.

Navy AD blunt about expectations for program, next coach

Associated PressDec 12, 2022, 10:27 PM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

Navy is changing football coaches. What won’t be different – according to athletic director Chet Gladchuk – are the expectations for the program.

“Our objective has always been to win the Commander-In-Chief Trophy, which is reasonable,” Gladchuk said Monday. “And then No. 2, you win six games in the year, which essentially is the Commander-In-Chief Trophy and four games, gets us to six, which gets us in a bowl game. That has been the constant bar that we’ve strived for, is to achieve those two goals, which are I believe very realistic.”

Navy hasn’t achieved either of those goals since 2019, and now Ken Niumatalolo – the winningest coach in the academy’s history – is out of a job. That was announced Sunday, and Gladchuk spoke with reporters a day later to explain his thinking.

He was asked if he’d made it clear to Niumatalolo about the standard the coach needed to reach.

“I spoke directly to his representative, who asked me exactly that question,” Gladchuk said. “I conveyed it to him, and I also conveyed it, as I mentioned, for 20 years to the head coach every year.”

Hiring a new coach brings a lot of uncertainty to Navy, which went 109-83 in Niumatalolo’s 15 seasons. That included 10 bowl appearances.

Navy has won the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy – awarded based on the games Navy, Army and Air Force play against each other – 11 times in the past 20 years. In Niumatalolo’s tenure, Navy won it six times, the most of any academy.

But Navy has gone just 4-10 against Air Force and Army in the past seven years, and the Midshipmen were 11-23 overall the past three seasons. That included a loss this year to FCS Delaware.

After a loss to Air Force last year, the status of longtime offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper was in limbo. Niumatalolo said Gladchuk decided to fire Jasper, but after further discussion, Jasper remained with the staff in his other role as quarterbacks coach.

There have been occasional promising signs – wins over Central Florida the past two years, for example – but the last game of Niumatalolo’s tenure was a double-overtime loss to Army in which both teams struggled to move the ball.

Any coaching change at Navy will raise questions about whether the program will stick to its triple-option offense. Gladchuk said the Midshipmen likely would.

“The triple option is really the fiber of who we are,” Gladchuk said. “I really think that the basic tenets of what is the chemistry of who we are revolves around the advantage that’s achieved with that style of offense. … I’m not necessarily saying the coach has got to be pure triple option … but the philosophies behind it are really important.”

Coastal Carolina QB McCall enters NCAA transfer portal

Associated PressDec 12, 2022, 10:23 PM EST
coastal carolina
Getty Images
0 Comments

CONWAY, S.C. – Three-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year Grayson McCall said he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal to “explore other opportunities.”

McCall, the Chanticleers’ three-year starter at quarterback, said in his social media post Monday he’ll play in the the Birmingham Bowl against East Carolina on Dec. 27 and “finish what I started.”

McCall set the NCAA mark for pass efficiency with a mark of 207.6 in 2021. He’s thrown for 8,019 yards, 78 touchdowns and eight interceptions over 33 games at Coastal Carolina.

He made 10 starts this season in leading the Chants to 9-3 mark and a Sun Belt East Division title. Coastal Carolina fell to Troy in the league title game, 45-26, on Dec. 3.

It was a bumpy finish for the program, which started 9-1 and entered the national rankings at No. 23 in mid November. It’s game at Virginia on Nov. 19 was called off after the killing of three Cavalier football players. It then lost consecutive games to James Madison and Troy to close the season before coach Jamey Chadwell left to become Liberty’s head coach earlier this month.

North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck was named to take over for Chadwell as head coach.

“This has been extremely hard for me,” McCall posted on Twitter. “But after much prayer and careful consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal to explore other opportunities.”

McCall passed for 2,633 yards and 24 touchdowns with just two interceptions this season.