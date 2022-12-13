Cade’s Time: QB Klubnik prepares to start Orange Bowl

Associated PressDec 13, 2022, 10:36 PM EST
Syracuse v Clemson
Getty Images
0 Comments

CLEMSON, S.C. – Cade Klubnik looked poised and confident in his new role as the No. 1 quarterback at Clemson. The only difference is he didn’t have experienced teammate DJ Uiagalelei alongside to help guide him.

Klubnik took control of the offense – for good this time, after Uiagalelei entered the NCAA transfer portal last week – as the 10th-ranked Tigers continued postseason preparations for their Orange Bowl game against No. 6 Tennessee on Dec. 30.

The game marks Klubnik’s first college start after a season mostly on the sidelines behind Uiagalelei, Clemson’s often criticized two-year starter.

Klubnik, who came on in relief in a 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship game, has had “a front-row seat to the good and the bad of what it’s like to play quarterback at this level,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday.

Klubnik was among the country’s top quarterback prospects when he signed at Clemson. Many supporters were looking to replace Uiagalelei, who fought through injuries and poor play as the Tigers’ streak of six consecutive ACC titles and College Football Playoff appearances ended with a 10-3 season in 2021.

But it was Uiagalelei, a junior, who led Clemson to a 7-0 start and a projected playoff spot.

That’s when things went off the rails for the Tigers’ offense. Klubnik came off the bench for an ineffective Uiagalelei to spark a 27-21 victory over then-ranked Syracuse on Oct. 22.

Klubnik was called on again in relief two weeks later in a 35-14 loss at Notre Dame. Then, when Uiagalelei started with two three-and-out series against the Tar Heels with a league title at stake, Swinney put in Klubnik and never looked back.

Klubnik was ready for the moment, finishing 20 of 24 passing for 279 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a touchdown and was named the game’s MVP. Uiagalelei made his departure official two days later.

Klubnik said he was coached all year to prepare as if he were starting and it paid off in helping the Tigers won their seventh ACC crown in eight seasons.

“I’ve learned so much this year,” he said. “I’m just super thankful for me just kind of getting to sit back and watch.”

Those days are finished for Klubnik, who took the first series in each drill at Clemson’s practice. After a sharp pass to tailback Will Shipley, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter shouted, “Good job. That’s the way.”

The Tigers seem to have made peace with the change at quarterback – and with Uiagalelei’s departure. Swinney said the team would not have won the ACC title without Uiagalelei.

“Of course, I miss `Big Cinco,”‘ said defensive tackle Tyler Davis, referring to Uiagalelei’s nickname and uniform number. “Great teammate, one of the best teammates I have had. But it’s his decision, he’s got to do what’s best for him.”

Uiagalelei won’t be the only Clemson regular missing against Tennessee. Tigers starting defensive end Myles Murphy, a projected high first-round NFL draft pick, has opted out of the Orange Bowl to start training for the pros.

Starting linebacker Trenton Simpson, second on the team with 77 tackles, re-injured his ankle in the ACC title game and won’t be ready to play, Swinney said.

The coach has had to sit more experienced, well-liked quarterbacks in the past such as starter Cole Stoudt in 2014 for freshman Deshaun Watson and Kelly Bryant during Trevor Lawrence‘s first year in 2018. Swinney anticipates a smooth transition going forward.

“These guys are all competitors, they all understand the game,” Swinney said of his players. “And Cade’s an easy guy, it’s not like he’s some hard personality. He’s an easy guy to get to like.”

Ryan Day, Buckeyes feel urgency behind second chance at CFP

Associated PressDec 13, 2022, 5:53 PM EST
ohio state football
Adam Cairns/USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State didn’t get to control its playoff destiny after losing to rival Michigan at the end of the regular season.

No matter.

The Buckeyes are in the postseason, and they’re yearning for redemption.

Coach Ryan Day said the No. 4 Buckeyes had productive practices last week and realize the opportunity they have in front of them with a semifinals showdown against top-ranked Georgia.

“I think the guys have really had good urgency about them,” Day said Tuesday. “We’re going to start making the transition into game planning here soon and then we get down to bowl week, so we have three phases when we talk about bowl practice, but the energy has been really, really good.”

The Buckeyes took the back door into the College Football Playoff, benefiting from USC’s second loss this year to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game.

Defending-champion Georgia will host Ohio State on New Year’s Eve in its own backyard. The Bulldogs bring the No. 2 scoring defense in the Football Bowl Subdivision into the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

They allow teams to score under 13 points per game.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter is a big reason why. The 2022 AP All-America First Team selection leads Georgia’s top-ranked rushing defense that has held opponents to 77 yards per game.

“One of the best football players in the country, and you can see it,” Day said. “He’s very, very productive, so it’ll be a big challenge for our guys up front and we’ll have to know exactly where he is.”

Aside from AP All-America Second Team tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones, Day said Ohio State’s combination of guard and center along the offensive line will be the key to opening up running lanes and protecting quarterback C.J. Stroud.

“That’ll be a big part of the game for sure is winning the game up front like it always is, but certainly on the interior it’s going to be even more amplified,” Day said.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett attended the Heisman Trophy ceremony Saturday as a finalist alongside Stroud.

Bennett has a range of weapons at his disposal within Georgia’s offense including tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, who’ve combined for over 1,100 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Getting after Bennett is the top priority for Ohio State’s defense, Day said.

“It’s the quarterback that makes it all go, and he’s played unbelievable,” he said. “What an unbelievable story of somebody that came through a lot of adversity along the way in his journey to get to where he’s at. So from afar it’s been a joy to watch him compete.”

The Buckeyes will play in the Peach Bowl for the first time when they step onto the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the yearly SEC Championship game.

“It’s going to be an electric atmosphere, and we’ll be ready for anything,” Day said. “I know Ohio State is going to travel very, very well, but we’ll also be ready for a loud environment and just make sure we have all tools ready if we need them.”

The Buckeyes know what could possibly await them if they get past Georgia and into the national championship game – a potential rematch with the No. 2 Wolverines, who have beat their rival two years in a row.

“You don’t want to get ahead of yourself, but that would be unbelievable,” Day said on Dec. 4. “It would be historic to have that opportunity, and to say that we haven’t thought about that, of course we have.”

Dowell Loggains named South Carolina OC

Associated PressDec 13, 2022, 5:24 PM EST
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina hired ex-Arkansas and NFL assistant Dowell Loggains as the team’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Loggains received a three-year deal worth $1 million per season. The contract was approved by the school’s board of trustees.

Loggains was most recently tights ends coach for the Razorbacks. Before that, he spent 16 seasons in the NFL, working on or leading offenses for six teams from 2005 through 2020.

His most recent stint in the NFL was as New York Jets offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019 and 2020.

Loggains takes over at South Carolina for Marcus Satterfield, who left to become Nebraska’s offensive coordinator under new coach Matt Rhule.

The 20th-ranked Gamecocks (8-4, No. 19 CFP) finish the season in the Gator Bowl against No. 19 Notre Dame (8-4, No. 21 CFP) on Dec. 30.

School trustees also approved a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season and a raise for special teams coordinator Pete Lembo. Lembo was among 15 semifinalist for this year’s Broyles Award, given to college football’s top assistant.

Lembo received a pay increase of $247,050 for a yearly salary of $725,000.