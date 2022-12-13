Ryan Day, Buckeyes feel urgency behind second chance at CFP

Associated Press
Dec 13, 2022, 5:53 PM EST
ohio state football
Adam Cairns/USA TODAY NETWORK


COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State didn’t get to control its playoff destiny after losing to rival Michigan at the end of the regular season.

No matter.

The Buckeyes are in the postseason, and they’re yearning for redemption.

Coach Ryan Day said the No. 4 Buckeyes had productive practices last week and realize the opportunity they have in front of them with a semifinals showdown against top-ranked Georgia.

“I think the guys have really had good urgency about them,” Day said Tuesday. “We’re going to start making the transition into game planning here soon and then we get down to bowl week, so we have three phases when we talk about bowl practice, but the energy has been really, really good.”

The Buckeyes took the back door into the College Football Playoff, benefiting from USC’s second loss this year to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game.

Defending-champion Georgia will host Ohio State on New Year’s Eve in its own backyard. The Bulldogs bring the No. 2 scoring defense in the Football Bowl Subdivision into the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

They allow teams to score under 13 points per game.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter is a big reason why. The 2022 AP All-America First Team selection leads Georgia’s top-ranked rushing defense that has held opponents to 77 yards per game.

“One of the best football players in the country, and you can see it,” Day said. “He’s very, very productive, so it’ll be a big challenge for our guys up front and we’ll have to know exactly where he is.”

Aside from AP All-America Second Team tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones, Day said Ohio State’s combination of guard and center along the offensive line will be the key to opening up running lanes and protecting quarterback C.J. Stroud.

“That’ll be a big part of the game for sure is winning the game up front like it always is, but certainly on the interior it’s going to be even more amplified,” Day said.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett attended the Heisman Trophy ceremony Saturday as a finalist alongside Stroud.

Bennett has a range of weapons at his disposal within Georgia’s offense including tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, who’ve combined for over 1,100 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Getting after Bennett is the top priority for Ohio State’s defense, Day said.

“It’s the quarterback that makes it all go, and he’s played unbelievable,” he said. “What an unbelievable story of somebody that came through a lot of adversity along the way in his journey to get to where he’s at. So from afar it’s been a joy to watch him compete.”

The Buckeyes will play in the Peach Bowl for the first time when they step onto the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the yearly SEC Championship game.

“It’s going to be an electric atmosphere, and we’ll be ready for anything,” Day said. “I know Ohio State is going to travel very, very well, but we’ll also be ready for a loud environment and just make sure we have all tools ready if we need them.”

The Buckeyes know what could possibly await them if they get past Georgia and into the national championship game – a potential rematch with the No. 2 Wolverines, who have beat their rival two years in a row.

“You don’t want to get ahead of yourself, but that would be unbelievable,” Day said on Dec. 4. “It would be historic to have that opportunity, and to say that we haven’t thought about that, of course we have.”

Dowell Loggains named South Carolina OC

Associated Press
Dec 13, 2022, 5:24 PM EST
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports


COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina hired ex-Arkansas and NFL assistant Dowell Loggains as the team’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Loggains received a three-year deal worth $1 million per season. The contract was approved by the school’s board of trustees.

Loggains was most recently tights ends coach for the Razorbacks. Before that, he spent 16 seasons in the NFL, working on or leading offenses for six teams from 2005 through 2020.

His most recent stint in the NFL was as New York Jets offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019 and 2020.

Loggains takes over at South Carolina for Marcus Satterfield, who left to become Nebraska’s offensive coordinator under new coach Matt Rhule.

The 20th-ranked Gamecocks (8-4, No. 19 CFP) finish the season in the Gator Bowl against No. 19 Notre Dame (8-4, No. 21 CFP) on Dec. 30.

School trustees also approved a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season and a raise for special teams coordinator Pete Lembo. Lembo was among 15 semifinalist for this year’s Broyles Award, given to college football’s top assistant.

Lembo received a pay increase of $247,050 for a yearly salary of $725,000.

North Texas hires Washington State play-caller Eric Morris

Associated Press
Dec 13, 2022, 3:39 PM EST
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports


DENTON, Texas — North Texas hired Eric Morris as its head coach, bringing in a former small college coach in Texas who spent the past season as offensive coordinator at Washington State.

Morris previously spent four seasons as head coach at Incarnate Word in San Antonio, guiding that program to the FCS playoffs in 2021.

Before taking over Incarnate Word, Morris was offensive coordinator under Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech for five seasons.

Morris, a West Texas native who played receiver at Texas Tech and in the Canadian Football League, recruited and coached Super Bowl-winning Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes.

The 37-year-old Morris replaces Seth Littrell, who was fired with a 44-44 record over seven seasons. North Texas reached the Conference USA championship game this season, losing to UTSA.

“From early in our process Eric was able to clearly articulate his vision for UNT and what we can do in the short term to build momentum as we transition to the American Athletic Conference,” interim athletic director Jared Mosley said. “As a Texas native, he has deep relationships across the state.”

Morris just finished his second stint at Washington State. He was a receivers coach under the late Mike Leach with the Cougars in 2012.

Quarterback Cameron Ward followed Morris to Washington State from Incarnate Word and threw for 3,094 yards with 23 touchdowns and five rushing TDs. He completed 64% of his passes.

“As a native Texan, I understand the pride and standard of Mean Green football and I am humbled to be able to lead this storied program,” Morris said.