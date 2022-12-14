Report: Kent State finalizing deal with Minnesota’s Kenni Burns

Associated PressDec 14, 2022, 1:16 PM EST
kent state football
Jeffrey Vest/Getty Images
0 Comments

Kent State has agreed to hire Minnesota associate head coach Kenni Burns to replace Sean Lewis, who left after five seasons, a person familiar with the deal confirmed to The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the schools had not announced the move.

Burns will be returning to the Mid-American Conference after working for one year with Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck at Western Michigan, which went 13-1 in 2016 and made Fleck one of the nation’s most sought-after coaches. Burns followed Fleck to the Gophers in 2017.

ESPN first reported Tuesday that Burns was leaving Minnesota for Kent State.

He’ll take over a program rebuilt by Lewis, who resigned last week to be Deion Sanders‘ offensive coordinator at Colorado. Lewis went 24-31 during his tenure and led the Golden Flashes to their first bowl win in 2019, when they beat Utah State in the Frisco Bowl. Of Kent State’s six winning conference records in the last 35 seasons, three have come in the last four years under Lewis.

Kent State went just 5-7 overall this season but gave No. 1 Georgia a scare before losing 39-22. The Golden Flashes also played at Washington and Oklahoma.

Burns previously was an assistant at Southern Illinois (2008-09), North Dakota State (2010-13) and Wyoming (2014). He coached the running backs for the Gophers and was promoted to assistant head coach in 2019. Under his guidance, Rodney Smith left the program in 2019 as the all-time leader in all-purpose yards and Mohamed Ibrahim set numerous records in 2022.

Ibrahim, who was named a second team AP All-American, is second on Minnesota’s career rushing list with 4,597 yards in 40 games and is the all-time Gophers leader with 52 rushing touchdowns. While he was rehabbing a torn Achilles tendon during the 2021 season, Ibrahim helped Burns advise the running backs and raved often about the support from and connection with the coach.

Walters begins Purdue tenure by promising points, defense

Associated PressDec 14, 2022, 5:30 PM EST
0 Comments

New Purdue coach Ryan Walters first flexed his muscle by giving walk-on running back Devin Mockobee a scholarship.

Then he promised to keep the Boilermakers’ reputation intact – as the Cradle of Quarterbacks and the Den of Defensive Ends.

The 36-year-old Walters said Wednesday that he envisions putting together a program that scores in bunches, stops the run and routinely harasses opposing quarterbacks.

“On offense, we will be creative,” he said in his introductory news conference. “We will be explosive in the air and on the ground. We will be strategically aggressive, and we will put points on the board and we will put them up in bunches. On defense, you already know how we get down. It’s going to be organized chaos from whistle to snap.”

Walters’ deviates from Purdue’s traditional practice of hiring offensive-minded coaches. He’s the first defensive coach to lead the Boilermakers since Leon Burtnett in 1982.

The former high school quarterback and Illinois defensive coordinator certainly understands the school’s legacy. He dreamed of following Drew Brees, from Rose Bowl parade to the NFL.

When those plans changed, the 25-year-old Walters joined the Arizona staff as the youngest Power Five position coach. He quickly rose through the ranks with stops at Oklahoma, North Texas, Memphis and Missouri before Illinois coach Bret Bielema hired him as defensive coordinator in 2021.

Now the architect of one of this season’s top defenses plans to build on the momentum Jeff Brohm created before taking the job at his alma mater, Louisville, last week. The university’s board of trustees still must approve the proposed five-year contract for the fifth-youngest coach in the Bowl Subdivision.

Meanwhile, the Boilermakers’ bowl plans remain unchanged. Brohm’s younger brother, Brian, and co-defensive coordinator Mark Hagen will be calling plays in the Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl against No. 17 LSU while Walters watches practices, hires assistants, recruits and starts preparing for next season with players such as Mockobee, the record-setting freshman runner.

Athletic director Mike Bobinski and outgoing university president Mitch Daniels believe it’s a home-run hire.

“Seven days ago, I didn’t think I could feel worse,” Daniels said. “As of the last 72 hours, I couldn’t feel better for all the reasons Mike just outlined and you just personified.”

Still, questions remain.

Bobinski noted that Walters prefers to keep the traits of his trademark defense as secretive as the recipe for Coca-Cola, and Walters did nothing to dispel the notion by even declining to describe the scheme he prefers. And while he does intend to hire a defensive coordinator, Walters plans to be making the play calls.

And now, for the first time in his career, his decisions will be the final word.

Mockobee is the first to profit from that final say.

“I thought he was in the upper echelon of the running backs we had faced or were going to face this past season,” Walters said of Mockobee. “I found out he was not on scholarship, and you know, now I’m like, `Shoot, this guy needs a scholarship’ and I’m reminding myself like, `Well, yeah, you’re the head coach, so you can do that.”‘

Cade’s Time: QB Klubnik prepares to start Orange Bowl

Associated PressDec 13, 2022, 10:36 PM EST
Syracuse v Clemson
Getty Images
0 Comments

CLEMSON, S.C. – Cade Klubnik looked poised and confident in his new role as the No. 1 quarterback at Clemson. The only difference is he didn’t have experienced teammate DJ Uiagalelei alongside to help guide him.

Klubnik took control of the offense – for good this time, after Uiagalelei entered the NCAA transfer portal last week – as the 10th-ranked Tigers continued postseason preparations for their Orange Bowl game against No. 6 Tennessee on Dec. 30.

The game marks Klubnik’s first college start after a season mostly on the sidelines behind Uiagalelei, Clemson’s often criticized two-year starter.

Klubnik, who came on in relief in a 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship game, has had “a front-row seat to the good and the bad of what it’s like to play quarterback at this level,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday.

Klubnik was among the country’s top quarterback prospects when he signed at Clemson. Many supporters were looking to replace Uiagalelei, who fought through injuries and poor play as the Tigers’ streak of six consecutive ACC titles and College Football Playoff appearances ended with a 10-3 season in 2021.

But it was Uiagalelei, a junior, who led Clemson to a 7-0 start and a projected playoff spot.

That’s when things went off the rails for the Tigers’ offense. Klubnik came off the bench for an ineffective Uiagalelei to spark a 27-21 victory over then-ranked Syracuse on Oct. 22.

Klubnik was called on again in relief two weeks later in a 35-14 loss at Notre Dame. Then, when Uiagalelei started with two three-and-out series against the Tar Heels with a league title at stake, Swinney put in Klubnik and never looked back.

Klubnik was ready for the moment, finishing 20 of 24 passing for 279 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a touchdown and was named the game’s MVP. Uiagalelei made his departure official two days later.

Klubnik said he was coached all year to prepare as if he were starting and it paid off in helping the Tigers won their seventh ACC crown in eight seasons.

“I’ve learned so much this year,” he said. “I’m just super thankful for me just kind of getting to sit back and watch.”

Those days are finished for Klubnik, who took the first series in each drill at Clemson’s practice. After a sharp pass to tailback Will Shipley, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter shouted, “Good job. That’s the way.”

The Tigers seem to have made peace with the change at quarterback – and with Uiagalelei’s departure. Swinney said the team would not have won the ACC title without Uiagalelei.

“Of course, I miss `Big Cinco,”‘ said defensive tackle Tyler Davis, referring to Uiagalelei’s nickname and uniform number. “Great teammate, one of the best teammates I have had. But it’s his decision, he’s got to do what’s best for him.”

Uiagalelei won’t be the only Clemson regular missing against Tennessee. Tigers starting defensive end Myles Murphy, a projected high first-round NFL draft pick, has opted out of the Orange Bowl to start training for the pros.

Starting linebacker Trenton Simpson, second on the team with 77 tackles, re-injured his ankle in the ACC title game and won’t be ready to play, Swinney said.

The coach has had to sit more experienced, well-liked quarterbacks in the past such as starter Cole Stoudt in 2014 for freshman Deshaun Watson and Kelly Bryant during Trevor Lawrence‘s first year in 2018. Swinney anticipates a smooth transition going forward.

“These guys are all competitors, they all understand the game,” Swinney said of his players. “And Cade’s an easy guy, it’s not like he’s some hard personality. He’s an easy guy to get to like.”