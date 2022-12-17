Mims, Haener lead Fresno St. past Washington St. in LA Bowl

Associated PressDec 17, 2022, 8:52 PM EST
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Jordan Mims rushed for a career-high 205 yards and two scores, Jake Haener threw two TD passes and Fresno State completed the biggest in-season turnaround in Football Bowl Subdivision history with a 29-6 victory over Washington State in the LA Bowl on Saturday.

Fresno State – which won the Mountain West Conference title – is the first team to get to 10 wins after dropping four of the first five. The Bulldogs (10-4) were 1-4 in early October before winning their final nine games.

Mims accounted for 232 all-purpose yards and outgained Washington State, which had 182 offensive yards. Both of Mims’ touchdowns were on direct snaps out of the Wildcat formation.

Early in the second quarter, the senior went 4 yards around left end to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 advantage. In the fourth quarter, he carried it 2 yards up the middle to make it 29-6.

Haener completed 24 of 36 passes for 284 yards in his final game for Fresno State. The senior connected with Zane Pope on a 22-yard touchdown to complete the Bulldogs’ opening possession. He added an 11-yard score to Nikko Remigio late in the third quarter to extend the lead to 22-6.

Cameron Ward was 22 of 32 for 137 yards for Washington State (7-6).

Nakia Watson rushed for 33 yards and had the Cougars only touchdown in the third quarter, when he scored from 1 yard to bring Washington State within 16-6.

GETTING DEFENSIVE

Fresno State made it 16-0 on Washington State’s ensuing possession with a safety. On third-and-14 from the Cougars’ 3-yard line, Ward was pressured by Bulldogs’ defensive lineman Leonard Payne Jr. and stepped on the end line in the back of the end zone.

It was the second time in the last three games the Bulldogs have scored on a safety.

THE TAKEAWAY

Fresno State: The Bulldogs have won four straight bowl games and have their second consecutive season with double-digit victories. It also completes a great first year for Jeff Tedford, who is in his second stint at Fresno State after Kalen DeBoer left for Washington.

Washington State: The Cougars have dropped their last three bowl games but were short-handed after both coordinators left for other positions. Washington State also was impacted at wide receiver and linebacker with players opting out of the game or putting their name in the transfer portal.

Gore runs for bowl record 329 yards, Southern Miss tops Rice

Associated PressDec 17, 2022, 11:36 PM EST
MOBILE, Ala. – Frank Gore Jr. ran for an NCAA bowl-record 329 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to help Southern Miss hold off Rice 38-24 on Saturday night in the LendingTree Bowl.

Gore, the son of the former NFL star, had a 64-yard scoring run in the second quarter, threw an 18-yard touchdown pass in the third and ran for 55 yards for another score in the fourth. He also ran 59 yards to set up the go-ahead touchdown for the Golden Eagles (7-6).

Gore, who had 21 carries, broke the mark of 317 yards set by Appalachian State’s Camerun Peoples in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl against North Texas. Gore broke the Southern Miss record of 304 by Sam Dejarnette against Florida State in 1982.

“He’s a special guy,” Southern Miss coach Will Hall said. “He’s really learned how to be a leader. He’s really learned how to handle the responsibility of being Frank Gore Jr., and he has embraced that, and he’s embraced the whole deal of to whom much is given, much is required.

“He’s always intense and competitive and I’m just really proud he was able to have a performance like this on a national stage where a lot of people could see it. He’s got a chip on his shoulder like his short coach does.”

Rice quarterback AJ Padgett threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns – all in the third quarter – to give the Owls (5-8) a brief 24-17 lead. He threw 26 and 32 yards to Isaiah Esdale to tie a game Southern Miss led 17-3 at halftime, then connected with Bradley Rozner to put Rice up 24-17 with 5:06 left in the third.

Gore’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Ty Mims – his seventh passing score of the season – tied it at 24 after three quarters. Trey Lowe threw a 26-yard touchdown to Jason Brownlee on the second play of the fourth quarter to give the Golden Eagles the lead at 31-24, and Gore’s 55-yarder capped the scoring with 2:57 left.

“We did a lot of good things in that third quarter, but you have to take your hat off to Southern Miss that they were able to run the ball the way they did,” Rice coach Mike Bloomgren said. “It was kind of the Frank Gore show. But we knew what kind of back Frank Gore Jr. is, what a great back, what a great runner he is. Tonight he was phenomenal. We didn’t do a good enough job tackling, and we didn’t make enough plays on offense to win the game.”

Gore said his father was at the game, and met him on the field prior to the trophy presentation. Frank Gore Sr.’s career-best rushing total in a 16-year NFL career was 212 yards for the San Francisco 49ers against Seattle in 2006.

“I told him (about the record) when he came on the field and let him know that I’m the best in the family,” the younger Gore said. “Thanks to my O-line, they opened up a lot of good holes and got me into the secondary. As Coach (Hall) said, the first person could rarely tackle me. And if you’re able to get down the field untouched, that leads to a lot of big plays.”

Linebacker Daylen Gill had three of Southern Miss’ season-high five sacks.

Lowe threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jakarius Caston to give Southern Miss a 7-0 lead at the 12:20 mark of the first quarter. Gore’s 64-yard run made it 14-0 early in the second.

Field goals of 34 yards by Rice’s Christian VanSickle and 18 yards by Southern Miss’ Brooks Bourgeois closed out the first-half scoring.

IMPRESSIVE BLOODLINES

Gore was not the only player on the field with famous NFL relatives. Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, the son of former Denver Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey and the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers star Christian, caught seven passes for 67 yards and also ran for 11 yards.

Luke McCaffrey transferred to Rice in 2021 from Nebraska, where he was a quarterback. He converted to receiver this past spring.

THE TAKEAWAY

Southern Miss: The Golden Eagles finish with a winning record in the second season under coach Will Hall and snapped a two-game losing streak vs. the Owls, their former Conference USA rival. Southern Miss now leads the all-time series 7-6 and is 12-15 in bowl games.

Rice: The Owls, the only FBS team with a losing record to play in a postseason game this year, is now 7-6 all-time in bowls. Rice was in the postseason for the first time since 2014.

No. 17 Oregon State dominates Florida to win Las Vegas Bowl

Associated PressDec 17, 2022, 8:57 PM EST
LAS VEGAS – The only uncertainty Saturday was whether No. 17 Oregon State would shut out Florida and end the nation’s longest scoring streak.

Adam Mihalek’s 40-yard field goal with 37 seconds left finally put the Gators on the scoreboard, one of Oregon State’s few disappointments in an otherwise dominant 30-3 Las Vegas Bowl victory.

The Beavers reached 10 victories for the third time program history and the first time in 16 years. They first accomplished the feat in 2000, when coach Jonathan Smith was the team’s quarterback.

Oregon State went 2-10 in 2018, Smith’s first season.

“If you were to look back five years ago and say, `Hey, you guys are going to have a 10-win season, win the Las Vegas bowl and beat an SEC team,’ there’ll be a lot of people laughing at us,” Oregon State linebacker Jack Colletto said. “But yet we ultimately were able to execute and do it. So five years from now, who knows where we can be?”

Oregon State (10-3) won seven of its final eight games, taking control early in the third quarter by going up 17-0. The only real question was whether Florida would keep its NCAA-record scoring streak intact. The Gators last were shut out in 1988, a span of 436 games and 57 games longer than any other team.

Mihalek’s field goal ensured it would keep going.

This was the first start for Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller, and it showed. He completed 13 of 22 passes for 180 yards. Miller, an Ohio State transfer, was elevated to the starting lineup when Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL draft and backup Jalen Kitna was arrested on child pornography charges.

The Gators closed their first season under coach Billy Napier with three consecutive losses. This also was their second 6-7 record in a row.

“It’s my job to have the team ready to play,” Napier said. “We were not as ready to play as we needed to be.”

Running back Deshaun Fenwick was ready when called upon, rushing for 107 yards. He took up the load when Pac-12 Conference offensive freshman of the year Damien Martinez went out with an apparent shoulder injury on the Beavers’ second drive.

Martinez had rushed for at least 100 yards in six consecutive games and needed just 30 yards to become the fourth freshman in program history to gain 1,000 for the season. He had 12 yards on three carries before the injury.

The game always figured to be won on the ground in some manner.

Florida was 16th in the nation with 213.7 yards rushing per game, but Oregon State also had the 20th-best rush defense in allowing a 114-yard average. This was the fifth time the Beavers didn’t allow an opponent to rush for 100 yards, holding the Gators to 39.

Oregon State allowed just 219 yards while gaining 353.

“We finished obviously the way we wanted to defensively throughout the night,” Smith said. “You wanted to take away the run game and make it hard for them.”

THE REAL MVP?

In his final Oregon State game, Colletto converted a fake punt into a first down, blocked a punt, rushed another time for 6 yards and made four tackles.

“We’re going to have to replace him with maybe three or four guys,” Smith said of the senior.

TWO-QB SYSTEM

Beavers starting quarterback Ben Gulbranson was told before the game that Tristan Gebbia would get at least two series. Gulbranson didn’t let the decision faze him, completing 12 of 19 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. He was named game MVP.

“He’s helped me out so much throughout this journey,” Gulbranson said of Gebbia. “He’s a great guy. He’s our captain of the team, and he’s going to be a hell of a coach. I would love to play for him when he pursues his coaching career.”

UNFORCED ERRORS

Florida committed 11 penalties for 82 yards, including six for false starts. Back-to-back false starts wiped out a potential touchdown drive in the first quarter.

“I don’t know if we’ve had that many in an entire season, much less one game,” Napier said. “We lived in third-and-long today as a result of inefficiency, missed opportunities, penalties. When you live in third-and-long, your percentages of having success are not good.”

UP NEXT

Florida: The Gators get tested right away at the start of next season with a trip to Pac-12 Conference champion Utah. Florida beat the Utes at home, 29-26, to open this season. Florida will have a much different roster next season, so that game will be the first opportunity to see where the Gators line up in Napier’s building plan.

Oregon State: The Beavers have what could be a tricky opening game at San Jose State, which is 7-4 and plays in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday. Oregon State, though, needs to show right away that its success this season is a sign of what’s to come and not just a blip.