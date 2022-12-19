All-American RB Bijan Robinson leaving Texas for NFL

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas running back Bijan Robinson is skipping his final two seasons of eligibility to enter the NFL draft and won’t play in the Alamo Bowl.
Robinson earned All-America honors after rushing for 1,580 yards with 18 touchdowns as the Longhorns (8-4) finished third in the Big 12. No. 21 Texas plays 12th-ranked Washington in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.
Robinson played three years but had two seasons of eligibility remaining because his freshman year was the COVID-19-altered 2020 season. The NCAA granted all players another year of eligibility.
“I’ve done everything that I tried to do in God’s plan for me while I’ve been here,” Robinson said at a news conference announcing the decision Monday. “It’s time to start the new journey. I’m just excited to figure out another part of my life, just like I tried to figure it out here.”
Highly recruited out of Arizona, Robinson is fourth on Texas’ career rushing list with 3,410 yards rushing. He trails two Heisman Trophy winners in career school rushing leader Ricky Williams and Earl Campbell, who is third.
All three of the Texas running backs ahead of Robinson on the career list were top-five picks in the draft. Williams went fifth overall to New Orleans in 1999, Cedric Benson was taken fourth by Chicago in 2005 and Campbell was the No. 1 overall choice by Houston in 1978.
PITTSBURGH — Nick Patti’s long journey at Pittsburgh could end with one more unlikely start. The senior quarterback is in the mix to play when the Panthers (8-4) take on No. 18 UCLA (9-3) in the Sun Bowl because Kedon Slovis entered the transfer portal.
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said Monday that he is holding an open competition between Patti and freshman Nate Yarnell, who started in a victory over Western Michigan in September when both Slovis and Patti were out with injuries.
“Based on today’s practice, they will do it daily, but Nick Patti was on fire today,” Narduzzi said. “So, off of today, it’s Nick Patti. We’ll see what happens tomorrow.”
Patti started the Peach Bowl last year for Pitt after Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett opted out and completed 2 of 5 passes before leaving with a broken collarbone in the first quarter of what ended up being a loss to Michigan State.
Narduzzi did not go into details about the specifics around Slovis’ departure. Slovis, a USC transfer, completed just 59% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Narduzzi said he didn’t consider going away from Slovis, whose numbers dipped in the second half of the season as Pitt became a more run-first team behind running back Israel Abanikanda.
“I love Kedon,” Narduzzi said. “Kedon is a great kid and did a nice job for us. He helped us in winning eight football games. I believe that at that point he was the best quarterback to lead our 2022 season.”
Who will be the best quarterback to lead the Panthers in 2023 is uncertain. Pittsburgh native Phil Jurkovec is transferring back home after spending time at Notre Dame and Boston College. Christian Veilleux, a backup at Penn State, is also transferring to Pitt.
Narduzzi declined to answer questions about either player, citing NCAA rules that won’t allow him to comment on incoming players until the signing period opens Wednesday.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Navy promoted defensive coordinator Brian Newberry to head coach on Monday, replacing Ken Niumatalolo, the winningest coach in school history who was fired a week ago.
Newberry, 51, has been leading the Midshipmen defense since 2019. His college coaching career dates back 2000, but this will be his first head coaching job.
“It is a great honor and privilege to lead this program,” Newberry said in a statement. “It is a great responsibility that I fully accept and embrace. I could not be more excited and optimistic about the future of Navy football. The Naval Academy is a special place and we have great young men in our program.”
Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement that Newberry is “respected and was highly endorsed by many.”
“Often there comes a time in the careers of highly accomplished coaches in our profession when documented credibility aligns with logical leadership opportunity and Coach Newberry’s time is now,” Gladchuk said.
Navy moved on from Niumatalolo after going 11-23 over the past three seasons, but the defense didn’t draw much of the blame for that. Gladchuk has received some criticism for firing Niumatalolo after 16 seasons with the school and 109 victories, but Gladcuk also places a premium on beating fellow military academies Air Force and Army – which Navy has done only four times in the past 14 matchups.
Navy lost to Army in overtime on Dec. 10 to finish its season with a 4-8 record.
Newberry, who played for Baylor, led a defense that finished sixth in the nation in run defense this season. He previously was defensive coordinator at Kennesaw State, Northern Michigan, the University of the South and Washington & Lee.