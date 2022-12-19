TCU QB Max Duggan heading to NFL draft after playoff

FORT WORTH, Texas – TCU quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan will skip his available extra season with the third-ranked Horned Frogs and make himself eligible for the NFL draft after the College Football Playoff.
Duggan has started 41 games during his four seasons at TCU, though the senior could have returned for another season because all players were granted an extra year of eligibility after the 2020 season was altered by the pandemic.
When announcing his decision on social media that he was declaring for the NFL draft, Duggan wrote, “But first, we still have business to take care of.”
The Frogs (12-1), who play Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on Dec. 31, were undefeated until their overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game. Duggan has thrown for 3,321 yards with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, and also has 404 yards rushing with six more scores. He finished second in the Heisman voting behind Caleb Williams.
Duggan lost his starting job going into the season, but took over in the second half of the opener after Chandler Morris injured his knee.
In his post Sunday, Duggan said being a student-athlete at TCU has been the greatest experience of his life, helping him develop as a football player and a man while earning a business degree. The Iowa native also thanked his family, teammate, coaches and fans for their support.
“My experience at TCU and, in turn, Amon G. Carter Stadium, has been filled with great memories, passion and pride,” Duggan wrote. “I have learned many lessons through the highs and the lows. I’ve built lifelong relationships that will last forever.”
PITTSBURGH — Nick Patti’s long journey at Pittsburgh could end with one more unlikely start. The senior quarterback is in the mix to play when the Panthers (8-4) take on No. 18 UCLA (9-3) in the Sun Bowl because Kedon Slovis entered the transfer portal.
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said Monday that he is holding an open competition between Patti and freshman Nate Yarnell, who started in a victory over Western Michigan in September when both Slovis and Patti were out with injuries.
“Based on today’s practice, they will do it daily, but Nick Patti was on fire today,” Narduzzi said. “So, off of today, it’s Nick Patti. We’ll see what happens tomorrow.”
Patti started the Peach Bowl last year for Pitt after Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett opted out and completed 2 of 5 passes before leaving with a broken collarbone in the first quarter of what ended up being a loss to Michigan State.
Narduzzi did not go into details about the specifics around Slovis’ departure. Slovis, a USC transfer, completed just 59% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Narduzzi said he didn’t consider going away from Slovis, whose numbers dipped in the second half of the season as Pitt became a more run-first team behind running back Israel Abanikanda.
“I love Kedon,” Narduzzi said. “Kedon is a great kid and did a nice job for us. He helped us in winning eight football games. I believe that at that point he was the best quarterback to lead our 2022 season.”
Who will be the best quarterback to lead the Panthers in 2023 is uncertain. Pittsburgh native Phil Jurkovec is transferring back home after spending time at Notre Dame and Boston College. Christian Veilleux, a backup at Penn State, is also transferring to Pitt.
Narduzzi declined to answer questions about either player, citing NCAA rules that won’t allow him to comment on incoming players until the signing period opens Wednesday.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Navy promoted defensive coordinator Brian Newberry to head coach on Monday, replacing Ken Niumatalolo, the winningest coach in school history who was fired a week ago.
Newberry, 51, has been leading the Midshipmen defense since 2019. His college coaching career dates back 2000, but this will be his first head coaching job.
“It is a great honor and privilege to lead this program,” Newberry said in a statement. “It is a great responsibility that I fully accept and embrace. I could not be more excited and optimistic about the future of Navy football. The Naval Academy is a special place and we have great young men in our program.”
Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement that Newberry is “respected and was highly endorsed by many.”
“Often there comes a time in the careers of highly accomplished coaches in our profession when documented credibility aligns with logical leadership opportunity and Coach Newberry’s time is now,” Gladchuk said.
Navy moved on from Niumatalolo after going 11-23 over the past three seasons, but the defense didn’t draw much of the blame for that. Gladchuk has received some criticism for firing Niumatalolo after 16 seasons with the school and 109 victories, but Gladcuk also places a premium on beating fellow military academies Air Force and Army – which Navy has done only four times in the past 14 matchups.
Navy lost to Army in overtime on Dec. 10 to finish its season with a 4-8 record.
Newberry, who played for Baylor, led a defense that finished sixth in the nation in run defense this season. He previously was defensive coordinator at Kennesaw State, Northern Michigan, the University of the South and Washington & Lee.