Deion Sanders assembles veteran staff at Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado coach Deion Sanders has assembled a veteran staff that includes 10 coaches who have helped develop more than 350 all-conference players and 85 All-Americans.
Sanders has been busy gathering his staff since being hired by the Buffaloes on Dec. 3. His budget is $5 million for assistant coaches, which was a substantive bump over the allocation afforded to former coach Karl Dorrell for assistants.
“Coach Prime” is diving in at Colorado after finishing up at Jackson State last weekend after his team lost 41-34 in overtime to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl. It spoiled Sanders’ bid for an undefeated season.
Colorado announced the additions to Sanders’ staff Tuesday night. It includes Charles Kelly as the defensive coordinator/safeties coach and Sean Lewis as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
Kelly joins the Buffaloes from Alabama, where he served as the associate defensive coordinator. Lewis relocates to Boulder after five years as head coach at Kent State, bringing with him a high-scoring offense that averaged 49.8 points in 2020.
Bill O'Boyle will be the offensive line coach and Nick Williams in charge of defensive ends.
In addition, Sanders brought several coaches with him from Jackson State, including Brett Bartolone (wide receivers), Tim Brewster (tight ends), Gary Harrell (assistant head coach/running backs), Andre’ Hart (linebackers), Kevin Mathis (cornerbacks) and Dennis Thurman, who will be the director of quality control for the defense.
The group Sanders assembled has been a part of 40 10-win seasons, coached in 59 bowl games and brought home 27 conference title. They’ve made the postseason in either the NFL, FCS or FBS level 21 times, according to research by Colorado.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois signed coach Bret Bielema to a new six-year contract through 2028 on Tuesday, a big reward for transforming a struggling program into a winner in his second season.
Bielema, 13-11 with Illinois, gets a bump in salary from $4.2 million to $6 million. The deal, which is pending approval by the school’s board of trustees in January, includes various bonuses like a $500,000 annual retention incentive. He is also eligible for four one-year extensions if certain performance thresholds – which were not disclosed in the announcement – are met.
“I am proud of the progress we have made in two years and I could not be more excited about where our program is going,” Bielema said in a statement.
The Illini (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) are wrapping up their best season since the 2007 Rose Bowl team won nine games. They were ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for five straight weeks and made the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time. They’re set to face Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida, after finishing with losing records the previous 10 years.
The 52-year-old Bielema, who led Wisconsin to three Rose Bowls before a disappointing run at Arkansas, is 110-69 in 14 seasons as a college coach. He is from western Illinois.
“He has assembled an exceptional staff, developed the existing players on our roster, and recruited talented student-athletes to join our program,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said. “He has worked tirelessly, with an eye for detail and tremendous competitive urgency, to set a new standard of excellence for Fighting Illini Football. Perhaps most importantly, he has brought an immediate identity to our football program and represented the University of Illinois with class, humility, and confidence.”
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim and UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu were named college football’s comeback players of the year on Tuesday.
Penix transferred to Washington after four seasons at Indiana, each ending with a serious injury.
With the Huskies, Penix played all 12 games and heads into the postseason leading the nation with 363 yards passing per game. Washington (10-2) will face Texas (8-4) in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.
Ibrahim played only one game in 2021, rupturing his left Achilles tendon in the opener against Ohio State. He returned in 2022 to lead the Big Ten in rushing at 145 yards per game. He ranks second in the nation heading into the Pinstripe Bowl, where Minnesota (8-4) will face Syracuse (7-5) on Dec. 29.
Latu suffered a neck injury during preseason practice in 2020 when he was at Washington and needed surgery to led to a medical retirement.
Hoping to play again, he transferred to UCLA in 2022 and went through spring practice in noncontact drills. He became one of the top pass rushers in the Pac-12 this season, with 9 1/2 sacks and three forced fumbles.
UCLA (9-3) faces Pitt (8-4) in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 30.
Previous winners of the comeback player of the year award include Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in 2021 and Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton in 2019.
The comeback player of the year is presented by College Sports Communicators in association with the Fiesta Bowl. Winners are chosen by AP Top 25 voters, sports information directors and Fiesta Bowl Organization representatives.