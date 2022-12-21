NIL casts cloud over college football’s early signing period

Dec 21, 2022
The early signing period for college football opened Wednesday and in many ways it looked the same as usual.

There were surprising last-minute flips by blue-chip recruits, pick-a-hat commitment ceremonies held at high schools across the country and Alabama signing the nation’s top-rated class.

Hanging over it all, though, was the impossible to quantify but hard to ignore influence of NIL money impacting players’ decisions.

This was second signing class since the NCAA lifted a ban on college athletes being able to earn money for the use of their names, images and likenesses. There still there are no clearly defined, detailed and uniform rules regulating how third parties can pay athletes.

“I think there’s major concerns with what’s going on in college football,” said Penn State coach James Franklin, who emphasized he supports athletes being able to cash in on NIL opportunities. “Right now, there’s really no guardrails. There’s not a whole lot of guidance, and there’s not a whole of governance.”

Penn State has a recruiting class ranked in the top 15 in the country, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

It is still against NCAA rules to use NIL payments as a recruiting inducement or offer pay-for-play deals. But with money and NIL deals flowing to athletes through booster-funded collectives, it seems nearly impossible for the NCAA to enforce those rules.

“We all want something if we can get it” said new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, who returned to the college game after three years in the NFL. “You can see (NIL is) being misused and mishandled in a lot of places.”

While coaches complain about bad actors, nobody names names and NIL is now part of the recruiting conversation, whether coaches like it or not.

“The reality is this day and age you have to make decisions on how you’re going to handle this,” Southern California coach Lincoln Riley said.

Riley said he believed USC lost recruits to other schools because of NIL deals, but he added that “everybody did.”

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said of NIL deals: “If that’s the only reason they want to come to Notre Dame, we’re not going to be the right place for them.”

The Fighting Irish were on the short end of two surprising flips pulled off by Oregon.

The Ducks received commitments from five-star defensive back Peyton Bowen of Texas and four-star running back Jayden Limar from Washington. Both had been committed verbally – and very much nonbinding – to Notre Dame.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff also flipped four-star defensive back Daylen Austin from an LSU pledge and four-star quarterback Austin Novosad from a Baylor commitment.

“I think it’s great to be in a place where you can be innovative and ahead of the curve, but I think anybody that really knows college football right now knows there’s a lot more to recruiting than NIL,” Lanning said. “Nobody picks the place just because of those factors … it goes back to relationships.”

Oregon also signed five-star Matayo Uiagalelei, who picked the Ducks over Ohio State and Southern California. The California linebacker is the brother of former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

The Ducks secured the top-rated class in the Pac-12 – and top 10 in the nation – despite losing out on five-star quarterback Dante Moore earlier in the week. Moore, from Michigan, was a late flip to UCLA.

Not every coach is leaning into NIL.

“We built this program on NIL. We really did,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “It’s probably different than what you’re thinking, though. We built this program on God’s name, image and likeness.”

TIDE ON TOP

NIL might be changing recruiting, but the leaderboard of best classes looks familiar.

The Crimson Tide landed two five-star defensive linemen, Qua Russaw and James Smith, from the same Montgomery high school to lock up a class that will challenge the 2022 Texas A&M signing class for the highest score ever generated by the 247 composite.

Alabama also pulled off a late flip, getting five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor from Iowa to renege on a longtime commitment to the Hawkeyes.

At a signing ceremony at his high school, Proctor told reporters he felt as if he was settling with Iowa and that NIL deals were not the deciding factor.

“It’s not about the money because if people knew about the money situation, they wouldn’t be talking about it,” Proctor said, according to the Des Moines Register. “But I wanted to go play football at a prestigious school. (There’s) a lot of competition down there and ultimately it’s going to make me better.”

There is more recruiting left to be done. What used to be the traditional signing day during the first week of February has now become secondary, with a few blue-chippers still on the board and the majority of scholarships already filled.

But Alabama can be declared the recruiting champions for the 10th time in the last 13 years.

LIKE A HURRICANE

Mario Cristobal‘s first season as Miami’s coach was a 5-7 dud, filled with ugly losses.

That had no effect on the Hurricanes’ first signing class with Cristobal having had a full year to recruit. If this is a glimpse of what’s to come, the U. might be back soon.

Miami’s class slides in behind Alabama and Georgia in the top five. It is also right there with Texas, which landed quarterback and No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning.

Cristobal, the former Miami offensive linemen, signed two five-star offensive tackles in Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola.

“Miami used to dominate the (NFL) draft. Dominate,” Cristobal said. “Signing days result in better draft days.”

QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter following Prime to CU

Deion Sanders’ quarterback and top recruit at Jackson State are following Coach Prime to Colorado.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, was among Colorado’s first class of signees Wednesday with its new coach.

Later Wednesday, cornerback Travis Hunter announced on his YouTube channel that he, too, would be transferring to the Buffaloes.

“I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there, and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him,” Hunter said. “I’ve got to stay with my dawg.”

Hunter was one of the highest rated recruits in the Class of 2022. His signing with FCS Jackson State, flipping from a verbal commitment to Florida State, was an unprecedented move. No five-star recruit had ever signed with an FCS school out of high school.

Deion Sanders spent three seasons at Jackson State, winning two Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. He was hired by Colorado earlier this month and in his first meeting wit his new team, he told the players he planned to bring some of his Jackson State players to Boulder.

“I’m bringing my luggage with me, and it’s Louis (Vuitton),’ Sanders said.

Shedeur Sanders passed for 3,752 yards and 40 touchdowns for Jackson State (12-1) this season.

Hunter played eight games at both cornerback and receiver. He intercepted two passes on defense and caught 18 passes, including four for touchdowns, on offense.

Colorado also announced the signing of Jackson State transfer Tyler Brown, an offensive tackle and third-team FCS All-American.

Colorado, coming off a 1-11 season, signed 16 recruits from high school and junior college on Wednesday.

Most notably, the Buffs signed running back Dylan Edwards, a four-star recruit from Kansas who was previously verbally committed to Notre Dame, and receiver Adam Hopkins, a four-star from Georgia who was committed to Auburn.

Former Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz to play for Florida in 2023

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is transferring to Florida, giving the Gators an experienced starter at a depleted position.

Mertz announced his commitment on social media Wednesday. He is expected to enroll at the Southeastern Conference school in January.

A three-year starter at Wisconsin, Mertz left the program after the Badgers hired former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell to head its program.

He joins a Florida team that lost Anthony Richardson to the NFL draft and dismissed backup Jalen Kitna following his arrest on child pornography charges. Third-stringer Jack Miller started the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State and threw for 180 yards and was sacked four times in a 30-3 loss.

The Gators signed four-star quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada on Wednesday as a potential starter in 2023 and could mine the transfer portal for more help at the all-important position, where Florida lost Richardson, Kitna, Emory Jones and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson in a nine-month span.

Mertz threw five touchdown passes to help Wisconsin beat Illinois 45-7 in his first career start, setting a school single-game record for completion percentage and tying the school single-game record for TD tosses.

But he struggled with consistency the rest of his time with the Badgers. Wisconsin had a different offensive coordinator each of his three seasons as a starter.

Mertz has completed 59.5% of his career passes for 5,405 yards, with 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He completed 57.3% of his attempts for 2,136 yards, with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.