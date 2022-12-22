QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter following Prime to Colorado

Dec 22, 2022
colorado transfers
Austin McAfee/Getty Images
Deion Sanders‘ quarterback and top recruit at Jackson State are following Coach Prime to Colorado.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, was among Colorado’s first class of signees with its new coach.

Later Wednesday, cornerback Travis Hunter announced on his YouTube channel that he, too, would be transferring to the Buffaloes.

“I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there, and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him,” Hunter said. “I’ve got to stay with my dawg.”

Hunter was one of the highest rated recruits in the Class of 2022. His signing with FCS Jackson State, flipping from a verbal commitment to Florida State, was an unprecedented move. No five-star recruit had ever signed with an FCS school out of high school.

Deion Sanders spent three seasons at Jackson State, winning two Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. He was hired by Colorado earlier this month and in his first meeting wit his new team, he told the players he planned to bring some of his Jackson State players to Boulder.

“I’m bringing my luggage with me, and it’s Louis (Vuitton),’ Sanders said.

Shedeur Sanders passed for 3,752 yards and 40 touchdowns for Jackson State (12-1) this season.

Hunter played eight games at both cornerback and receiver. He intercepted two passes on defense and caught 18 passes, including four for touchdowns, on offense.

Colorado also announced the signing of Jackson State transfer Tyler Brown, an offensive tackle and third-team FCS All-American.

Colorado, coming off a 1-11 season, signed 16 recruits from high school and junior college on Wednesday.

Most notably, the Buffs signed running back Dylan Edwards, a four-star recruit from Kansas who was previously verbally committed to Notre Dame, and receiver Adam Hopkins, a four-star from Georgia who was committed to Auburn.

Air Force beats Baylor 30-15 in chilly Armed Forces Bowl

Dec 23, 2022
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
FORT WORTH, Texas – Haaziq Daniels had a short scoring run and threw a touchdown pass in Air Force’s 30-15 victory over Baylor on Thursday night in cold conditions in the Armed Forces Bowl.

The game kicked off with a temperature of 13 degrees and a wind chill of minus 4 at Amon G. Carter Stadium, the home of TCU, Baylor’s Big 12 rival. Baylor officials announced it was the coldest kickoff temperature in the history of the program based about 100 miles south of Dallas-Fort Worth in Waco.

Daniels had a 2-yard touchdown run and a 15-yard scored pass out of Air Force’s run-oriented triple-option offense.

Brad Roberts rushed for two touchdowns, and Matthew Dapore had a 37-yard field goal for the Falcons (10-3). Roberts, a senior, ran for 116 yards, his school-record 20th career game with triple-digit rushing yardage.

Blake Shapen threw touchdown passes of 8 yards to Hal Presley in the second quarter and 14 yards to Gavin Holmes in the closing minutes for Baylor (6-7).

With Air Force last in the FBS averaging 67.8 passing yards and 6.7 passes per game, Daniels was 4 for 7 for 103 yards and his fourth touchdown pass of the season to Caleb Rillos. He set up his touchdown run with a 68-yard first-down pass to Amari Terry thrown deep down the left sideline.

Air Force, best in the FBS averaging 330.9 rushing yards during the season, ran 67 times for 276 yards.

Baylor, averaging 429.2 total yards during the season, gained a season-low 230 yards. The Bears were 0 for 11 on third down, 3 for 6 on fourth down.

THE TAKEAWAY

Air Force: The Falcons were predictable with their triple-option ground attack but difficult to stop.

Baylor: The Bears lost their last four games ending a season in which they were picked to repeat as Big 12 champions.

Georgia adds transfer WRs Lovett, Thomas from SEC rivals

Dec 22, 2022
Getty Images
ATHENS, Ga. – No. 1 Georgia bolstered its depth at wide receiver for the 2023 season Thursday when two wide receiver transfers from Southeastern Conference teams committed to play for the Bulldogs.

Missouri’s Dominic Lovett and Mississippi State’s Rara Thomas announced their decisions on their Twitter accounts. Each ranked among the SEC’s top 15 in yards receiving in 2022.

Lovett, a sophomore, ranked fourth in the league with 846 receiving yards on 56 catches. He had three touchdown catches.

Thomas, also a sophomore, was 14th with 610 yards on 38 catches, including seven for touchdowns.

The transfers can’t play in this year’s postseason for Georgia, which will face No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal in Atlanta.

Georgia has had two players, tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive lineman Bill Norton, enter the transfer portal.