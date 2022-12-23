Air Force beats Baylor 30-15 in chilly Armed Forces Bowl

FORT WORTH, Texas – Haaziq Daniels had a short scoring run and threw a touchdown pass in Air Force’s 30-15 victory over Baylor on Thursday night in cold conditions in the Armed Forces Bowl.

The game kicked off with a temperature of 13 degrees and a wind chill of minus 4 at Amon G. Carter Stadium, the home of TCU, Baylor’s Big 12 rival. Baylor officials announced it was the coldest kickoff temperature in the history of the program based about 100 miles south of Dallas-Fort Worth in Waco.

Daniels had a 2-yard touchdown run and a 15-yard scored pass out of Air Force’s run-oriented triple-option offense.

Brad Roberts rushed for two touchdowns, and Matthew Dapore had a 37-yard field goal for the Falcons (10-3). Roberts, a senior, ran for 116 yards, his school-record 20th career game with triple-digit rushing yardage.

Blake Shapen threw touchdown passes of 8 yards to Hal Presley in the second quarter and 14 yards to Gavin Holmes in the closing minutes for Baylor (6-7).

With Air Force last in the FBS averaging 67.8 passing yards and 6.7 passes per game, Daniels was 4 for 7 for 103 yards and his fourth touchdown pass of the season to Caleb Rillos. He set up his touchdown run with a 68-yard first-down pass to Amari Terry thrown deep down the left sideline.

Air Force, best in the FBS averaging 330.9 rushing yards during the season, ran 67 times for 276 yards.

Baylor, averaging 429.2 total yards during the season, gained a season-low 230 yards. The Bears were 0 for 11 on third down, 3 for 6 on fourth down.

THE TAKEAWAY

Air Force: The Falcons were predictable with their triple-option ground attack but difficult to stop.

Baylor: The Bears lost their last four games ending a season in which they were picked to repeat as Big 12 champions.

Georgia adds transfer WRs Lovett, Thomas from SEC rivals

ATHENS, Ga. – No. 1 Georgia bolstered its depth at wide receiver for the 2023 season Thursday when two wide receiver transfers from Southeastern Conference teams committed to play for the Bulldogs.

Missouri’s Dominic Lovett and Mississippi State’s Rara Thomas announced their decisions on their Twitter accounts. Each ranked among the SEC’s top 15 in yards receiving in 2022.

Lovett, a sophomore, ranked fourth in the league with 846 receiving yards on 56 catches. He had three touchdown catches.

Thomas, also a sophomore, was 14th with 610 yards on 38 catches, including seven for touchdowns.

The transfers can’t play in this year’s postseason for Georgia, which will face No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal in Atlanta.

Georgia has had two players, tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive lineman Bill Norton, enter the transfer portal.

After flip from ND to Oregon, five-star signs with Oklahoma

Peyton Bowen, the highly-rated defensive back who backed off a verbal commitment to Notre Dame and said he was going to attend Oregon, ended up signing with Oklahoma on Thursday.

Bowen’s flip from the Fighting Irish to the Ducks during a ceremony at his high school in Denton, Texas, was one of the biggest stories Wednesday as college football’s three-day early signing period began. He was one of several high-profile recruits to make a last-minute pivot to Oregon.

But the five-star safety was never officially announced as part of Oregon’s top-10 class.

Bowen posted a statement on social media Thursday, saying he regretted some of his actions and apologizing to the fans of the schools he jilted.

“Navigating this process has been a rollercoaster. … Oregon and Notre Dame faithful, I am sorry for how I handled this process. Changing my decision on signing day, the hat pump fake, all of it could have been handled better. I can’t change what I did but this experience is something I will learn from,” Bowen posted.

Bowen thanked the coaching staffs at Notre Dame and Oregon.

“Oklahoma family, I am excited to join this wonderful program and represent this university going forward!” Bowen said.

Oklahoma later announced Bowen had signed with the school.

The other notable signing of the second day of the early period was by Alabama.

The Crimson Tide, which has already locked up the No. 1 class in the nation, got a commitment from a seventh recruit with a five-star rating, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

Cornerback Desmond Rick, who is from Virginia but played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, was originally set to be a member of the 2024 recruiting class but reclassified to 2023.