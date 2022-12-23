Hartman throws 3 TD passes, Wake Forest beats Missouri 27-17

Associated PressDec 23, 2022, 11:12 PM EST
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
TAMPA, Fla. – Sam Hartman completed 23 of 36 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in what was expected to be his final game with Wake Forest, a 27-17 win over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday night.

The redshirt junior now will look at entering the NFL draft or the transfer portal.

Hartman threw his 108th career touchdown pass to set an Atlantic Coast Conference record on a 5-yard strike to Taylor Morin that made it 7-0 in the first quarter. He had been tied with Clemson’s Tajh Boyd (2010-13), and ended up with 110 overall.

Hartman came up 33 yards short of joining North Carolina State’s Philip Rivers (13,484 from 2000-03) as the only quarterbacks in ACC history to reach 13,000 passing yards.

A.T. Perry had 11 receptions for 116 yards for Wake Forest (8-5)

Brady Cook threw for 215 yards on 29-of-48 passing for Missouri (6-7). He also rushed for 38 yards on 14 tries.

Missouri took its first lead, 17-14, when Cody Schrader scored from 4 yards out with 5:45 remaining in the third quarter. He finished with 54 yards on 13 carries.

Wake Forest went ahead 20-17 just 1:16 later when Hartman hooked up with Jahmal Banks for a 48-yard touchdown. Matthew Dennis missed the extra point, which ended the Demon Deacons’ streak of 269 consecutive successful tries, dating to Nov. 18, 2017.

Hartman and Morin hooked up for a 16-yard touchdown with 2 1/2 minutes to play,

Justice Ellison put the Demon Deacons ahead 14-3 on a 1-yard TD run five minutes into the second quarter. He had 64 yards on 21 attempts.

After Jaylon Carlies picked off a pass by Hartman in the end zone, Cook connected on a 1-yard touchdown pass to Demariyon Houston to get Missouri within 14-10 2 1/2 minutes before halftime.

Harrison Mevis made a 35-yard field goal to cut the Missouri deficit to 7-3 late in the first quarter.

BOWL BITS

Missouri DE Isaiah McGuire, DE DJ Coleman and S Martez Manuel didn’t play after deciding to enter the NFL draft. WR Dominic Lovett sat out after entering the transfer portal. … Perry has a reception in 34 straight games. … Missouri C Connor Tollison needed assistance to walk off the field after a second-quarter injury.

IT’S COLD, BUT .

It was 50 degrees at kickoff. At the same time, it was 15 degrees with a feel-like temperature of minus-1 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. In Columbia, Missouri, it was 2 degrees but felt like minus-18.

Tune’s TD throw completes Houston’s rally past La-Lafayette

Associated PressDec 23, 2022, 9:39 PM EST
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
SHREVEPORT, La. – Clayton Tune connected with Nathaniel Dell for a 12-yard touchdown with 20 seconds remaining, and Houston rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Louisiana-Lafayette 23-16 in the Independence Bowl on Friday.

The TD pass was Tune’s third of the game and 40th of the season, tying the senior with Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed for the most in the nation. Before the winning throw, he completed a 41-yard pass to KeSean Carter on first-and-30 to move Houston into Ragin’ Cajuns territory.

Dell, a junior who plans to enter the NFL draft, had two touchdown catches, pushing his total to a nation-best 17 this season.

The Cougars (8-5) never led until that late touchdown as Tune heated up amid unseasonably cold temperatures in northwest Louisiana. It was 25 degrees at kickoff, with a wind chill of 12 degrees.

“Today was like the rest of the year,” Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said. “The conditions were tough, but they handled it fine.

“To be down at halftime and to come back on a two-minute drive and score, that’s what the whole season has been about. They created a pretty special memory, to win a bowl game like this.”

Louisiana-Lafayette (6-7) led 13-0 midway through the second quarter and 16-6 at halftime.

Tune was named the game’s offensive MVP, finishing 19 of 28 for 216 yards. He led Houston on a 13-play, 70-yard drive to open the second half and hit Dell for a 2-yard touchdown that made it 16-13.

The Cougars kept it close from there, setting the stage for Tune’s game-winner to the 5-foot-10 Dell, nicknamed “Tank.”

“That’s exactly the way I would have scripted to go out,” Tune said. “I saw the coverage, and we had a play called to Tank. I saw leverage for a better route and he did, too. I had all the faith in the world he would win on the route, catch the ball and get into the end zone. It was an easy decision for me. I couldn’t be happier with the way it happened.”

Clinging to a three-point lead, Louisiana stuffed Houston on fourth-and-short at the Ragin’ Cajuns 5-yard line midway through the third quarter, but the Cougars eventually tied the game on Kyle Ramsey’s 19-yard field early in the fourth.

The Ragin’ Cajuns wasted a chance to retake the lead when running back Chris Smith fumbled at the Houston 4.

“They fought,” first-year Ragin Cajuns coach Mike Desormeaux said. “We made a couple of mistakes in crucial situations, but I’ve never been more proud of them.”

Louisiana-Lafayette, located three hours south of Shreveport, took the opening kick and orchestrated a 15-play, 75-yard drive that ended when tight end Johnny Lumpkin made a dazzling touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone.

The Cajuns got three field goals in the first half from by Kenneth Almendares (42, 42, and 22 yards). Chandler Fields finished 17 of 25 passing for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Tune’s first TD toss was a 33-yarder to Carter in the second quarter. Carter finished with 104 yards on three catches, and Dell had six receptions for 44 yards.

ELITE COMPANY

Tune and Reed, who threw six TD passes in Wednesday’s New Orleans Bowl victory over South Alabama, are three ahead of Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of Southern California and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. Williams still has the Cotton Bowl game to play and Stroud’s Buckeyes are in the College Football Playoff.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisiana-Lafayette: First-year coach Michael Desormeaux guided the Ragin’ Cajuns to their first losing season since 2017 (5-7). The program had posted three consecutive seasons with at least 10 victories (34-5 in that stretch).

Houston: Coach Dana Holgorsen honored one of his mentors, the late Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, by wearing a black hoodie with “STATE” on the front. Holgorsen played for Leach at Iowa Wesleyan and later coached under him at Texas Tech. Leach died on Dec. 12.

UP NEXT

Louisiana-Lafayette: The Ragin Cajuns remain in-state to open the 2023 season as they will host another Louisiana school, Northwestern State, on Sept. 2.

Houston: The Cougars open the 2023 campaign at home against UTSA on Sept. 2.

C.J. Stroud is still defining his legacy at Ohio State

Associated PressDec 23, 2022, 5:05 PM EST
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
COLUMBUS, Ohio — During C.J. Stroud‘s second trip to New York in as many years as a Heisman Trophy finalist, he noticed his picture on some of the billboards in Times Square and took a moment to reflect.

“I was talking to my mom and my cousins and my brother and my sister who came with me, and who would have thought? Honestly, like, I’m not even supposed to be here,” Stroud said.

Stroud is 21-3 as Ohio State’s starting quarterback. He has collected back-to-back honors as the offensive player of the year in the Big Ten from The Associated Press (he shared it in 2021) and the junior is considered one of the top NFL prospects at his position.

But he’s been on the losing end of both meetings against archrival Michigan and the Buckeyes did not reach the Big Ten title game in either season with him behind center, despite his spectacular numbers. He finished third in the Heisman voting this year after finishing fourth a year ago.

Crucial losses and questions surrounding Ohio State’s offense have lingered around Stroud’s legacy, notably this season amid the absence of playmakers like wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba or TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams at running back due to injuries.

Stroud isn’t putting his head down. He hears the skeptics and said it’s unjust for others to criticize him and his teammates beyond the football field as a result of injuries or an outcome on the scoreboard.

“Of course I take it very serious,” Stroud said. “A lot of people would just watch the game and be on the couch. I live it. Every single day. I’m the one who’s getting laughed at on TV and things like that, and so it’s somewhat unfair that people have that type of opinion.”

Stroud’s place in the Ohio State record books is already well decorated.

The California native moved into the No. 2 spot this season among Ohio State quarterbacks with 81 passing touchdowns and 7,775 yards. Some of that went to the likes of wide receivers such as Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, who became first round NFL draft picks last April, and Marvin Harrison Jr., who caught 12 scores this season.

Harrison said he admires Stroud’s skills and leadership and that he’s “never seen anything like it.”

“We all look to C.J. when things are going good and bad,” Harrison said. “He always rallies us together, whether that’s halftime, we’re down or before the game. He’s always talking to us, making sure that we kind of have the right mindset going into everything.”

Stroud has participated in community events around Ohio State and Columbus that extend his influence beyond the field. On and off the gridiron, Stroud said he is proud of what he’s accomplished.

“I’m so blessed in my life to have so many people I’ve inspired,” Stroud said. “That’s the thing that keeps me going is the kids that I see, and I think that’s why I’m really on this earth and that’s why I have a God-given talent is to inspire kids. Inspire not only kids, but adults as well who want to do great things in their lives.”

No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) got a second chance of sorts and landed in the College Football Playoff, where it will face No. 1 Georgia (13-0) in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. The winner will play either TCU or Michigan for the national championship Jan. 9.

Stroud’s relationship with coach Ryan Day has strengthened since the quarterback’s arrival in 2020. Day recruited Stroud, coached him within the quarterbacks room and stood beside him in moments of adversity and triumph, and the Heisman ceremony gave him a chance to reflect on another shining moment.

“He’s given a lot to Ohio State, and certainly that was a great opportunity for me with his family and get recognized for that” Day said Dec. 13. “He’s going to work really hard over the next 2 1/2 weeks to play his best football.”

Stroud thinks the Buckeyes’ semifinal game against the Bulldogs will have “a lot of emotions” and one many have waited for “since last year.” Whether he departs for the NFL afterward is something he has yet to determine.

For now, his time at Ohio State is unfinished – and he has a chance to complete it with a storybook ending.

“I love being a Buckeye,” Stroud said. “No one can take that away from me.”