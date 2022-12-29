Ibrahim powers Minnesota past Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl

Associated PressDec 29, 2022, 6:45 PM EST
pinstripe bowl
Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK — Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 71 yards on 16 carriers with a touchdown and became Minnesota’s all-time rushing leader in the Golden Gophers’ 28-20 win over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

Ibrahim, who missed virtually all of last year with a ruptured Achilles, closed out a solid career in dramatic fashion. After getting injured in the 2021 season opener against Penn State, Ibrahim returned for a sixth season and finished his career with 4,668 yards and 53 rushing touchdowns in 40 games since joining the Golden Gophers as a two-star recruit from Baltimore.

Ibrahim broke the school record held by Darrell Thompson (4,654 yards from 1986-89) on a 10-yard gain with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Before breaking the record, Ibrahim scored a gritty 4-yard run with 13:39 remaining in the half before sitting out the final periods. The TD gave him 20 and moved him past Gary Russell (19 in 2005) for the most single-season TDs in school history.

Trey Potts replaced Ibrahim in the backfield and had 27 yards on 10 carries. Daniel Jackson hauled in a pair of TD passes – a 20-yard reception in the second and a 25-yard grab in the final minute of the third.

Athan Kaliakmanis started at QB for Minnesota (9-4) and completed 7 of 9 passes for 80 yards before being helped off the field with an injury. Tanner Morgan made his first appearance since Nov. 5 and completed 4 of 7 passes for 58 yards.

Syracuse (7-6) ended what was a promising season on a down note, playing without star running back Sean Tucker, who declared for the NFL draft on Dec. 17. Syracuse’s offense totaled 477 yards, but struggled at times as the Orange lost six of their final seven games after a 6-0 start elevated them to No. 14 in The Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

LeQuint Allen replaced Tucker and finished with 103 yards on 16 carries.

Garret Shrader faced constant pressure and completed 32 of 51 passes for 329 yards. He ran for both of Syracuse’s TDs, and also overthrew receivers at times.

Ibrahim opened the scoring and nearly took a tackler with him up the middle with 13:39 left in the second quarter for a 7-0 lead. After Kaliakmanis was injured, Jackson made a leaping catch in the right corner of the end zone seven minutes later.

Shrader’s run moved Syracuse within 14-7 by halftime, and a 40-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt made it 14-10 early in the third. The Golden Gophers took a 21-10 lead when Coleman Bryson stepped in front of a pass intended for Oronde Gadsden II and returned the interception 70 yards.

Jackson’s second TD put Minnesota up 28-13 with 38 seconds left in the third. Syracuse caught a break when Allen lost a fumble, but it was negated due to Minnesota having 12 men on the field. Shrader scrambled from eight yards out with 2 1/2 minutes remaining.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: The replacement for Tucker will become a major storyline ahead of the season opener against Colgate on Sept. 2.

Minnesota: Whoever Ibrahim’s successor is in the backfield will open the season Aug. 31 against Nebraska. The Gophers also will face powerhouses Michigan and Ohio State in the same season for the first time since 2015.

Travis, No. 13 Florida State beat Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

Associated PressDec 29, 2022, 10:45 PM EST
cheez it bowl
Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jordan Travis threw for 418 yards and two touchdowns and No. 13 Florida State beat Oklahoma 35-32 on Thursday night in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Johnny Wilson made a one-handed grab for a 58-yard gain to set up Ryan Fitzgerald’s 32-yard field goal with 55 seconds left. The Seminoles (10-3) held on, sacking quarterback Dillon Gabriel on the Sooners’ comeback bid.

Jovante Barnes tied it at 32 for Oklahoma (6-7) with 3:37 left on a 12-yard run. That was after Travis fired a 17-yard pass to tight end Markeston Douglas in the end zone to put the Seminoles up 32-25 midway through the fourth. The Seminoles had gotten the ball off an Oklahoma fumble.

Treshaun Ward‘s 1-yard rushing touchdown late in the third quarter gave the Seminoles an 18-17 lead – their first advantage since leading 3-0 in the opening quarter. Travis converted two third downs to guide Florida’s State 94 yards on the 15-play drive.

The Sooners went up 25-18 with 13:22 left on 25-yard run by freshman Gavin Sawchuk and a successful 2-point conversion.

Florida State needed just two minutes to go 75 yards to tie it at 25, with Ward taking the ball 38 yards into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game.

Florida State won its first bowl since the 2017 season, and its first under coach Mike Norvell.

Travis, who has already announced his intention to return to the team for the 2023 season, became the 11th player in program history to pass for 3,000-plus yards in a season.

Treshaun Ward had 81 yards on 10 carries for Florida State, and Wilson had a season-high 202 yards on eight catches.

The Seminoles won their final five games of the regular season, scoring at least 38 points in all of them. Florida State was 5-3 in conference play with its first winning season since 2017, which also was Jimbo Fisher‘s last year coaching the team before taking the head coaching job at Texas A&M.

Oklahoma, making its 24th straight bowl appearance, lost its first bowl game since the 2019 season.

It was a disappointing end to a disappointing season for the storied program that is looking to establish its post-Lincoln Riley identity after he took Southern California’s coaching job after last season.

Oklahoma won its first three games but lost three of its final four, missing the Big 12 title game for the second straight season.

Gabriel, a transfer from UCF, completed 14 of 24 passes for 243 yards and one TD. He also had a rushing score in the second quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida State: The Seminoles were successful in getting pressure on Brooks in passing situations, recording six sacks.

Oklahoma: Despite missing four starting offensive linemen, the Sooners had 253 total yards of rushing.

Michigan graduate assistant a trailblazer for female coaches

Associated PressDec 29, 2022, 6:36 PM EST
michigan female assistant
James Black/Getty Images
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mimi Bolden-Morris had a trailblazing season at Michigan, becoming what is believed to be the first female graduate assistant football coach at a power conference school since the late 1980s.

If her mother didn’t call coach Jim Harbaugh, it wouldn’t have happened.

Bolden-Morris will be on the sideline Saturday when the second-ranked Wolverines play No. 3 TCU at the Fiesta Bowl in a College Football semfinal, helping to substitute tight ends into the game whose winner will play for the national championship.

The 23-year-old Bolden-Morris, who played basketball at Boston College and Georgetown, reached out to college football programs across the country to inquire about potential opportunities. It didn’t cross her mind to attempt to join Michigan’s staff because her brother, Mike, is a senior standout defensive end on the team.

“My mom said, `Why don’t you just reach out to coach Harbaugh,”‘ Bolden-Morris recalled in a recent interview at Schembechler Hall. “I was like, `No, I don’t want to bother my brother.’ She called anyway.”

Melanie Bolden-Morris, the principal of Glades Central High School in Belle Glade, Florida, contacted Harbaugh last spring to ask if her son could be excused to attend his sister’s graduation ceremony at Georgetown. After getting the OK, she asked if there was an internship available with the Wolverines, perhaps for the summer, for her daughter.

“I caught him off guard, but he was very positive about it and said he would look into it,” she said. “He called me back the next day and said she would have to interview. You have to ask for what you want in life. The worst thing he could say is no.”

She got a yes. And in doing so, Bolden-Morris ended a long drought for female coaches at the highest level of college football since Carol White worked with Georgia Tech kickers in the late 1980s.

In the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust became the league’s first female position coach in 2019 and Jennifer King is in her first season as Washington’s assistant running backs coach and her second on the staff.

“Hopefully, women in sport is something that becomes absolutely normal,” Bolden-Morris said. “And hopefully, I’m able to pave the way for that.”

Bolden-Morris is from Belle Glade, an area west of West Palm Beach referred to as “Muck City” and known for producing dozens of professional football players and growing sugarcane.

She grew up around the game, standing on sidelines with her father, Mike Morris Sr., and throwing footballs around.

Bolden-Morris played a lot of sports, but she was best at basketball. She was named to the all-ACC freshman team in 2018 while playing for Boston College and started every game last season at Georgetown, averaging nearly 13 points to lead the team as a graduate transfer.

While pursuing a career in basketball may have provided an easier path, coaching football became her goal after leading a youth flag football team entering her final year with the Hoyas. To prepare her for the potential transition, she sat in on meetings with Georgetown football coaches.

In March, Harbaugh announced Bolden-Morris was joining his staff.

“I have always believed in providing opportunities for individuals who are passionate about football and Mimi is someone who has shown that drive to become a football coach,” he said.

Bolden-Morris acknowledged she has, and continues to have, a lot to learn about football. She had to figure out a long list of plays, concepts and formations on the fly.

She helps the offensive staff with scouting reports, researching the history of opposing defensive coaches and analyzing what plays and personnel could work well for the Wolverines.

“For example, the defensive coordinator at TCU (Joe Gillespie) used to coach at Tulsa so we look back to see what we can pick up from their philosophies,” she said. “I’ll also watch all of TCU’s plays to see perhaps what Texas did to make some explosive plays.”

During games, Bolden-Morris assists tight ends coach Grant Newsome with the position group substitutions and basically blends in with the staff.

Bolden-Morris, who plans to return for a second season as a graduate assistant, hopes her work will help other women with the same dream.

“Knowing that I’m inspiring other people, being able to plant trees that I won’t see grow, knowing that a girl, boy, whoever is looking up to me and is inspired by what I’m able to do and see me every Saturday on TV and saying, `OK, I can do whatever I want to do because Mimi’s doing it,”‘ she said. “That has been the greatest experience ever.”